Get up to 67% off in Black Friday headphone deals on Beats, AirPods, Bose, Sony and more
The big day (Nov 27) has arrived and the Black Friday deals are rolling in on headphones from all of the major brands, including Apple, Bose, Sony and more.
I'm Pete, senior reviews editor here at Tom's Guide, and this is my fifth Black Friday covering deals. This year, I've been keeping close tabs on the best headphones deals.
Most impressive for me are the deals we're seeing on flagships. The Apple AirPods Max 2 from are reduced from $549 to $419 at Amazon. That's $130 off this year's model! Likewise, the Sony WH-1000XM6 have seen a hefty discount, dropping from $459 to $348 at Amazon.
Those are just the big names though, and there are lots more deals to be had. If you're looking to upgrade your sound this Black Friday, all you need to do is read on.
Early Black Friday headphones deals: Quick links
- Soundcore Q20i: was $69 now $37 @ Amazon
- Sony WH-CH530: was $69 now $38 @ Amazon
- Beats Studio Pro: was $299 now $99 @ Walmart
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $329 now $167 @ Amazon
- Nothing Headphone (1): was $299 now $169 @ Amazon
- Sennheiser Momentum 4: was $199 now $189 @ Amazon
- Sony WH-1000XM4C: was $299 now $198 at Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones (2nd Gen): was $359 now $199 @ Amazon
- Sonos Ace: was $349 now $229 at Amazon
- Beats 360: was $349 now $249 @ Walmart
- Sony WH-1000XM6: was $459 now $348 @ Amazon
- Apple AirPods Max 2: was $549 now $418 at Amazon
Best Black Friday headphones deals
Soundcore's Q20i have dropped in price for Black Friday. They're comfortable, lightweight and sound great for the price, while also offering ANC. Seriously, for under 40 bucks, you can't complain.
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In our Sony WH-CH530 review, we gave these plucky little cans a full five stars. Why? Because look at that $69 MSRP. That's why. For the money, these cans offer stellar sound, plenty of comfort, solid battery life and fun colorways! And now they're just $38.
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The Skullcandy Crusher Evo literally have a bass slider in them to make your head wobble! So if it's bass you're after, and you fancy $120 off, this one's for you.
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There was only one thing we didn't like in our Sony WH-CH730N review, and that was the U.S. MSRP of $199. Well, that's changed with this deal. For $99, the WH-CH730N are a hell of a lot of headphones for the money.
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Great fit, finish, sound and noise cancelling — the JBL Live 780NC are some impressive mid-range cans. And this Black Friday deal makes them even better.
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The venerable Beats Studio Pro. but this time... $200 off MSRP! Solid ANC? Check. A cool, stylish look? Check. Good sound quality? This isn't a deal to pass up.
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Bose might have replaced the QuietComfort headphones with a newer (also reduced) pair, but at this price, the OG QuietComforts are still a super tempting deal. Excellent ANC, a comfortable fit, and increasingly-rare-these-days physical controls.
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The Nothing Headphone (1) certainly look the part, and can help you live out your Cyberpunk dreams while offering solid customizable sound and a great control scheme.
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These may have been succeeded by the Momentum 5, but that doesn't make them any less impressive, especially given this massive $120 saving. The Sennheiser Momentum 4 are seriously good value at this price.
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Sony recently relaunched the original XM4, hence the XM4C. These updated cans now have Bluetooth 6.0, a new removable and replaceable battery, and some AI audio upscaling. The XM4 were still fantastic anyway — even in 2026. But new features is never a bad thing, and nor is $101 off.
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Remember earlier when I said Bose had replaced the original QuietComforts? Well, the new ones are right here and also on sale at $160 off! If you want some snazzier colors but similarly powerful ANC and that warm Bose sound, you've found the cans for you — the Bose QuietComfort Headphones 2nd gen.
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These Sonos cans earned an impressive 4.5 stars in our Sonos Ace review. The sound and noise cancelling were on point, as was the battery life, the design and the integration with other Sonos gear. And now they're $120 off!
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The Beats 360 are the latest in the Beats range (seriously, they only launched like 2 months ago) and ideal for working out. They're water- and sweatproof, and they feature replaceable ear and head pads. That means you can choose the most comfortable pads for your workout, and swap out if they get gross from, well, your sweaty self.
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Sony's XM6 are the latest flagships. They weigh very little and sound excellent — and now you can get them for $100 off. As you'll see in our Sony WH-1000XM6 review, they offer excellent noise cancellation, improved call quality over prior models, and an epic 30 hours of battery life. Flagship quality, and now mid-range price.
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Sheer elegance and class. That's how I'd describe the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3. I actually own and use a set of these on a near daily basis at home. The Px7 S3 have a warmer, bassier tune than the reference-y Px8 S2 (also on sale), but you still get that Bowers refinement and fidelity.
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Another flagship drop! The AirPods Max 2 drop have dropped a little lower before now to $399, but not by much. And given these are the latest flagships from Apple no less, $130 is a surprisingly good chunk of cash off.
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As well as the Px7 S3, I also own the Px8 S2. So I'm pretty well place to dispense some sage advice here: buy the Px8 S2. No, seriously, you won't regret it. I know, I know: they're pricey, but they make up for it in spades with beautiful, spacious, high fidelity sound, plus exquisite build quality and strong ANC.
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Shop more deals
- shop all Black Friday deals at Amazon
- YETI: deals from $17 @ Amazon
- iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ unlimited @ T-Mobile
- Advent calendars: deals from $6 @ Walmart
- REI: up to 50% off Arc'teryx, Fjallraven, more
- Skechers: sneakers from $20 @ Amazon
- Alo Yoga: apparel/accessories from $29
- Ninja/Shark: deals from $39 @ Walmart
- Crocs: deals from $29 @ Amazon
- Lego sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
- Nintendo: games from $21 @ Amazon
- TV sale: deals from $79 @ Best Buy
- Dell: monitors/laptops from $99
- Nectar: mattresses from $349 @ Nectar
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Peter is a Senior Editor at Tom's Guide, heading up the site's Reviews team and Cameras section. As a writer, he covers topics including tech, photography, gaming, hardware, motoring and food & drink. Outside of work, he's an avid photographer, specialising in architectural and portrait photography. When he's not snapping away on his beloved Fujifilm camera, he can usually be found telling everyone about his greyhounds, riding his motorcycle, squeezing as many FPS as possible out of PC games, and perfecting his espresso shots.
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