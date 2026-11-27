The big day (Nov 27) has arrived and the Black Friday deals are rolling in on headphones from all of the major brands, including Apple, Bose, Sony and more.

I'm Pete, senior reviews editor here at Tom's Guide, and this is my fifth Black Friday covering deals. This year, I've been keeping close tabs on the best headphones deals.

Most impressive for me are the deals we're seeing on flagships. The Apple AirPods Max 2 from are reduced from $549 to $419 at Amazon. That's $130 off this year's model! Likewise, the Sony WH-1000XM6 have seen a hefty discount, dropping from $459 to $348 at Amazon.

Those are just the big names though, and there are lots more deals to be had. If you're looking to upgrade your sound this Black Friday, all you need to do is read on.

Best Black Friday headphones deals

Save 46% Soundcore Q20i: was $69 now $37 at Amazon Soundcore's Q20i have dropped in price for Black Friday. They're comfortable, lightweight and sound great for the price, while also offering ANC. Seriously, for under 40 bucks, you can't complain. Read more Read less ▼

Save 45% Sony WH-CH530: was $69 now $38 at Amazon In our Sony WH-CH530 review, we gave these plucky little cans a full five stars. Why? Because look at that $69 MSRP. That's why. For the money, these cans offer stellar sound, plenty of comfort, solid battery life and fun colorways! And now they're just $38. Read more Read less ▼

Save 57% Skullcandy Crusher Evo: was $209.99 now $89.99 at Amazon The Skullcandy Crusher Evo literally have a bass slider in them to make your head wobble! So if it's bass you're after, and you fancy $120 off, this one's for you. Read more Read less ▼

Save $81.99 Sony WH-CH730N: was $179.99 now $98 at Amazon There was only one thing we didn't like in our Sony WH-CH730N review, and that was the U.S. MSRP of $199. Well, that's changed with this deal. For $99, the WH-CH730N are a hell of a lot of headphones for the money. Read more Read less ▼

Save $101 Sony WH-1000XM4C: was $299 now $198 at Amazon Sony recently relaunched the original XM4, hence the XM4C. These updated cans now have Bluetooth 6.0, a new removable and replaceable battery, and some AI audio upscaling. The XM4 were still fantastic anyway — even in 2026. But new features is never a bad thing, and nor is $101 off. Read more Read less ▼

Save $120 Sonos Ace: was $349 now $229 at Amazon These Sonos cans earned an impressive 4.5 stars in our Sonos Ace review. The sound and noise cancelling were on point, as was the battery life, the design and the integration with other Sonos gear. And now they're $120 off! Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Beats 360: was $349 now $249 at Walmart The Beats 360 are the latest in the Beats range (seriously, they only launched like 2 months ago) and ideal for working out. They're water- and sweatproof, and they feature replaceable ear and head pads. That means you can choose the most comfortable pads for your workout, and swap out if they get gross from, well, your sweaty self. Read more Read less ▼

Save $111 Sony WH-1000XM6: was $459 now $348 at Amazon Sony's XM6 are the latest flagships. They weigh very little and sound excellent — and now you can get them for $100 off. As you'll see in our Sony WH-1000XM6 review, they offer excellent noise cancellation, improved call quality over prior models, and an epic 30 hours of battery life. Flagship quality, and now mid-range price. Read more Read less ▼

Save $120 Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2: was $799 now $679 at Amazon As well as the Px7 S3, I also own the Px8 S2. So I'm pretty well place to dispense some sage advice here: buy the Px8 S2. No, seriously, you won't regret it. I know, I know: they're pricey, but they make up for it in spades with beautiful, spacious, high fidelity sound, plus exquisite build quality and strong ANC. Read more Read less ▼