When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming sifting through the best streaming services. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu etc to see what's recently landed. I've even added some live sports you can stream on some of the best streaming services, along with films available on Hallmark+ and Shudder for those who want something different.

Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (November 27), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out these movies on Prime Video before they leave, or for Black Friday, grab this discounted Disney+ and Hulu bundle to ensure you don't miss out.

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Alix Blackburn Social Links Navigation Senior Streaming Writer Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.

Top picks to stream tonight

‘Tyson Fury’ (2026) (Netflix)

Tyson Fury | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Documentary film

What it's about: "Tyson Fury" is a feature-length documentary charting the life and career of British heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, from his childhood and rise to sporting fame to the personal struggles that nearly derailed his career. Featuring candid interviews with Fury, his wife Paris and father John, alongside previously unseen archive footage, the film explores his mental health challenges, addiction, family relationships and eventual return to boxing.

Why you should watch it: Even if you're not a boxing fan, "Tyson Fury" is worth watching for its surprisingly raw, personal look at the man behind the heavyweight champion. Candid interviews with Tyson, his wife Paris and father John offer fascinating insight into his family life, mental health struggles and remarkable comeback. It's an emotional, revealing portrait that goes far beyond the boxing ring.

Watch "Tyson Fury" on Netflix now

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‘The Magic Faraway Tree’ (2026) (HBO Max)

The Magic Faraway Tree | Official Trailer (HD) | Vertical - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Fantasy-adventure movie

What it's about: Based on Enid Blyton’s beloved children’s books, "The Magic Faraway Tree" follows Polly (Claire Foy), Tim (Andrew Garfield) and their three children as they relocate to the English countryside. With no Wi-Fi or electricity, the children explore their new surroundings and discover an enchanted tree inhabited by eccentric characters, including Moonface and Silky. Climbing to its top transports them to extraordinary fantasy worlds, where the family embarks on magical adventures.

Why you should watch it: If you love "Paddington" or "Wonka," this whimsical family adventure deserves a spot on your watchlist. Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy lead a fantastic ensemble, while Nicola Coughlan and Rebecca Ferguson add plenty of personality. Its colorful fantasy worlds, funny characters and playful humor make it a lovely escape for viewers of all ages.

Watch "The Magic Faraway Tree" on HBO Max now

‘Runner’ (2026) (Hulu)

RUNNER Official Trailer (2026) Alan Ritchson, Owen Wilson - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Action-comedy movie

What it's about: Former soldier Hank Malone (Alan Ritchson) is tasked with transporting a donor liver to a critically ill little girl in need of a transplant. When a ruthless cartel discovers the delivery, Hank and his unexpected partner, Ben Bishop (Owen Wilson), become targets of a deadly pursuit. With just hours to complete the mission, the pair must dodge armed attackers and overcome dangerous obstacles before time runs out.

Why you should watch it: Alan Ritchson and Owen Wilson make an unexpectedly entertaining double act in "Runner," an action flick with plenty of high-speed chases, explosive stunts and brutal fight scenes. Ritchson brings all the muscle you'd expect, while Wilson adds some welcome comic relief. It also has a surprisingly heartfelt story at its centre, which gives the film a little more personality than your typical action-packed chase movie.

Watch "Runner" on Hulu now

Your streaming guide: Friday, November 27

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"7 Dogs" (2026)

"The Child" (2026)

"The Hunchback, Soul of Paris" (2026)

"The Tupac Tapes with Angie Martinez" (series premiere)

"Tyson Fury" (2026)

"Maddie’s Secret" (2025)

PRIME VIDEO

The Farmers Insurance Skins Game on Prime (9 a.m. ET)

NFL: Denver Broncos vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1:30 p.m. ET)

NBA: Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks (7 p.m. ET)

NHL: Seattle Kraken vs. Edmonton Oilers (8 p.m. ET)

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs (9:30 p.m. ET)

PARAMOUNT+

"Merry Christmas Mr. Plankton" (Nickelodeon)

"Yellowjackets" (season 4 new episode)

"Tulsa King" (season 4 new episode)

"Dexter: Resurrection" (season 2 new episode)

BET Soul Train Awards 2026 (CBS)

College Football: Nebraska vs. Iowa (3:30 p.m. ET)

HBO MAX

"Batwheels" (season 4) (Cartoon Network)

"Krypto Saves the Day" (season 2C) (DC)

"The Art of Deception" (HBO Original)

"The Cursed Zoo" (HBO Original)

"The Linares Files" (HBO Original)

"The Magic Faraway Tree" (2026)

NHL: New York Rangers vs. Chicago Blackhawks (5:30 p.m. ET)

NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Buffalo Sabres (8 p.m. ET)

APPLE TV

"Nocturne" (new episode)

Formula 1: Qatar Grand Prix – Practice 1 (8:30 a.m. ET)

Formula 1: Qatar Grand Prix – Practice 2 (12 p.m. ET)

HULU

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" (season 3 new episodes)

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians Official Podcast" (new episode)

"Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc" (new episode)

"Couture" (2025)

"Runner" (2026)

"Toys and Colors Elf Academy" (2026)

DISNEY+

"Mickey’s Home Alone" (2026)

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" (season 3 new episodes)

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians Official Podcast" (new episode)

PEACOCK

"100th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade" (NBC Simulcast)

"The National Dog Show - Special" (NBC Simulcast)

"Shop What Happens" (premiere)

"And Love Knocked" (premiere)

College Hockey: Boston College vs. Notre Dame (3 p.m. ET)

NHL: Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks (4 p.m. ET)

College Football: Minnesota vs. Wisconsin (7:30 p.m. ET)

NBA: Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers (9:30 p.m. ET)

NBA G League: Valley Suns vs. Santa Cruz Warriors (10 p.m. ET)

ESPN UNLIMITED

College Football: Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss (12 p.m. ET)

College Football: Tulsa vs. UTSA (12 p.m. ET)

College Football: Toledo vs. Ohio (12 p.m. ET)

College Football: Appalachian State vs. South Alabama (3 p.m. ET)

College Football: Florida vs. Florida State (3:30 p.m. ET)

College Football: Temple vs. Memphis (3:30 p.m. ET)

College Football: Texas vs. Texas A&M (7:30 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Virginia vs. Xavier (11 a.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Players Era 16 Tournament (1 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Players Era 16 Tournament (3 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Players Era 16 Tournament (3:30 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Villanova vs. Kansas (5 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: West Virginia vs. North Carolina (7 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: UCF vs. Georgia (7 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Players Era 16 Tournament (9 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Wichita State vs. Kentucky (9 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Players Era 16 Tournament (11 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Players Era 16 Tournament (11:30 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Baylor vs. Gonzaga (11:30 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Texas Tech vs. Oregon (11:30 p.m. ET)

Women's College Basketball: Virginia vs. SMU (6 p.m. ET)

Men's Soccer: Cornell vs. Grand Canyon (5 p.m. ET)

Men's Soccer: North Carolina vs. South Carolina (5 p.m. ET)

Men's Soccer: Vermont vs. Kansas City (6 p.m. ET)

Men's Soccer: Indiana vs. Washington (7 p.m. ET)

Men's Soccer: NC State vs. Oregon State (9 p.m. ET)

NHL: Utah Mammoth vs. Nashville Predators (1 p.m. ET)

NHL: Calgary Flames vs. New Jersey Devils (1 p.m. ET)

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins (1 p.m. ET)

NHL: Ottawa Senators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (3 p.m. ET)

NHL: Vancouver Canucks vs. Philadelphia Flyers (3 p.m. ET)

NHL: Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals (3 p.m. ET)

NHL: Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks (4 p.m. ET)

NHL: Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks (4 p.m. ET)

SHUDDER

"The Holy Boy" (2026)

HALLMARK+

"Christmas Delivered" (2026)

PVOD

"The Scout" (2025)

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