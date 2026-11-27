19 best Black Friday Skechers deals — save up to 75% off walking shoes, sneakers and slip-ins
We've hunted down the biggest and best Skechers deals
The biggest deals of the year has arrived, and that means huge discounts across Skechers line-up of sneakers, walking and running shoes, and slip-ins.
If you want to treat your feet, or someone else's, to some extra-comfortable footwear this holiday season, check out all the best Black Friday Skechers deals at Amazon.
I've rounded up the best Skechers deals available right now below, not that the prices vary depending on the size and color you choose, so check out any different color options available in your size to find the best deal for you.
Quick Links
- shop all Skechers deals at Amazon
- On-the-go Flex Radiant Skimmer (Women's): was $84 now from $19
- Bobs Skip Cute - City Stride Sneaker (Women's): was $65 now from $25
- Arch Fit Solano - Archer Slip-Ins (Men's): was $85 now from $26
- Bobs Billie - Jazzy Log (Women's): was $59 now from $33
- Cessnock Bungee Slip On (Men's): was $69 now from $37
- Slip-Ins Go Walk Flex Hands Up Sneaker (Men's): was $84 now from $54
- Aero Razor Running Shoes (Women's): was $140 now from $63
- Go Walk Workout Walker (Women's): was $135 now from $117
Skechers deals (Women's)
These Skechers have seen a huge discount with up to 75% off certain sizes and colors, so move fast while they're available in your size. They feature Skechers' signature slip-in comfort, plus a distinctive snake print upper.
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These sneakers are on sale in limited quantities, so be speedy to secure this price! They have an easy-going style that goes with any outfit and a comfortable canvas upper. If you need a pair of casual sneakers, don't hesitate to grab a pair.
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The perfect casual sneaker with a twist — a transparent mesh upper. These sneakers are lightweight and extremely comfortable; the perfect way to add a little something stylish to your favorite outfits.
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These are the best Skechers slip-ins we've tested, so they're definitely the ones to get if you want a super easy way to put your shoes on. They're lightweight, stretchy and comfortable. In our Skechers Slip Ins Dazzling Haze review, we said they're perfect for low-impact activities like walking, light resistance training and dance cardio.
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These stylish slip-in shoes are seriously comfortable and not at all chaotic, despite the name. Whether you're walking around the block with your dog or heading on a longer adventure. With sink-in comfort, a plush midsole, and a breathable, slip-in upper, you can't go wrong.
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These knitted Skechers give off the perfect cozy vibe for fall. They don't even feel like wearing shoes — Skechers says they provide sock-like comfort.
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These comfortable sneakers have a stretchy knit upper, making them both easy to wear and easy to style! Certain sizes and colors are discounted by up to 51%, so grab a pair while they're available in your size.
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With up to 50% off certain sizes and colors, these sneakers will be selling fast this Black Friday. The perforated bungee upper is comfortable and stylish, and the high stack of cushioning has a visible air panel in the sole.
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My favorite Skechers running shoes (though I have also loved the Aero Elite racer of late). The Skechers Aero Razor is a great lightweight daily trainer that shines at speed but is also comfortable for cruising through easy runs.
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In our Skechers Go Run Elevate 2.0 review we said that these are great for beginner runners thanks to their affordable price point, bouncy and propulsive soles and breathable design. These sneakers are good value at their full price of $85, but now you can get them for $64.
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These are a pair of comfortable, max-cushioned shoes, best suited to easy miles and long runs. They are hailed as cheaper alternative for the popular Hoka Clifton running shoes. Best suited to beginners, or runners looking for a plush shoe to wear for easy miles and long walks, these are a decent option. Read our Skechers Max Cushioning Elite 2.0 review for all the info.
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One of the best Skechers we've tested, the Skechers Go Walk Workout Walker, has new color options in the sale. You get a slip-in fit, super-soft cushioning and air cooled memory foam on board.
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Skechers deals (Men's)
These Skechers Arch Fit Solano - Archer are up to 69% off right now — so move fast if they're available in your size! These deliver extra support thanks to their arch fit soles, and have an air-cooled memory foam insole. Plus, they're machine washable if they get dirty.
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Slip-resistant soles, air-cooled memory foam inserts and workplace safety certification make these a practical choice for long days on your feet.
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These Skechers work sneakers have traction outsoles to keep you steady, and the glide-step soles are extra flexible to move with you on long days.
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These Skechers road running shoes are a steal, with the price dropping as low $49. They have Skechers' Glide-Step technology, so each step you take will feel smoother.
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These smart leather Skechers are durable, slip-resistant, and feature super-soft memory foam cushioning. They're built for long work days on your feet, and will keep you feeling comfortable for hours.
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A comfortable, reliable shoe, the Skechers Go Walk Flex Hands Up are on sale starting from just $54. These come in a range of muted shades, meaning they're easy to pair with a range of outfits, and have Ultra Go cushioning to keep you light on your feet.
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If your workplace calls for protective footwear, there's no need to sacrifice comfort. These Skechers have a steel toe, meet ASTM F2413-2011 electrical hazard requirements and have a cushioned memory foam insole.
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Shop more deals
- shop all early Black Friday deals at Amazon
- YETI: deals from $17 @ Amazon
- iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ unlimited @ T-Mobile
- Advent calendars: deals from $6 @ Walmart
- REI: up to 50% off Arc'teryx, Fjallraven, more
- Skechers: sneakers from $20 @ Amazon
- Alo Yoga: apparel/accessories from $29
- Ninja/Shark: deals from $39 @ Walmart
- Crocs: deals from $29 @ Amazon
- Lego sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
- Nintendo: games from $21 @ Amazon
- TV sale: deals from $79 @ Best Buy
- Dell: monitors/laptops from $99
- Nectar: mattresses from $349 @ Nectar
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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