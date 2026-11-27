The biggest deals of the year has arrived, and that means huge discounts across Skechers line-up of sneakers, walking and running shoes, and slip-ins.

If you want to treat your feet, or someone else's, to some extra-comfortable footwear this holiday season, check out all the best Black Friday Skechers deals at Amazon.

I've rounded up the best Skechers deals available right now below, not that the prices vary depending on the size and color you choose, so check out any different color options available in your size to find the best deal for you.

Skechers deals (Women's)

Save 62% Skechers Bobs Skip Cute - City Stride (Women's): was $65 now $25 at Amazon These sneakers are on sale in limited quantities, so be speedy to secure this price! They have an easy-going style that goes with any outfit and a comfortable canvas upper. If you need a pair of casual sneakers, don't hesitate to grab a pair. Read more Read less ▼

Save 51% Skechers Virtue Divinity Slip-Ins (Women's): was $92 now $45 at Amazon These comfortable sneakers have a stretchy knit upper, making them both easy to wear and easy to style! Certain sizes and colors are discounted by up to 51%, so grab a pair while they're available in your size. Read more Read less ▼

50% off! Skechers Arch Fit Uno (Women's): was $89 now $45 at Amazon With up to 50% off certain sizes and colors, these sneakers will be selling fast this Black Friday. The perforated bungee upper is comfortable and stylish, and the high stack of cushioning has a visible air panel in the sole. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers deals (Men's)

Skechers Arch Fit Solano - Archer (Men's): was $85 now $26 at Amazon These Skechers Arch Fit Solano - Archer are up to 69% off right now — so move fast if they're available in your size! These deliver extra support thanks to their arch fit soles, and have an air-cooled memory foam insole. Plus, they're machine washable if they get dirty. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Slip-Ins Go Walk Flex Hands Up Sneaker (Men's): was $84 now $54 at Amazon A comfortable, reliable shoe, the Skechers Go Walk Flex Hands Up are on sale starting from just $54. These come in a range of muted shades, meaning they're easy to pair with a range of outfits, and have Ultra Go cushioning to keep you light on your feet. Read more Read less ▼