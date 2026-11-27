I’ve found the 9 best Black Friday gaming laptop deals with up to $1,200 off Asus, Lenovo, Alienware, HP and more
Some of the best gaming laptop deals happening today on Black Friday
Black Friday deals are in full swing, which means you can save big on your next gaming laptop. While RAMageddon has made it hard to find many deals, you can still save. That’s why I’m here to help you find the best deals to spare your bank account.
Right now, my favorite deals are the MSI Vector 16HX AI for $400 off at Newegg and the Asus ROG Strix G16 for $550 off at Best Buy. Both are packing an RTX 5070 Ti yet cost less than some RTX 5060 and RTX 5070 laptops. I've even found a HyperX Omen Max 16 with an RTX 5090 for $1,200 off!
Here are 9 Black Friday gaming laptop deals I’ve found. Keep checking back here, as I’ll update this post with the latest deals.
Quick links
- Alienware Aurora 16 (RTX 5050): was $1,397 now $1,197 @ Amazon
- HyperX Omen 15 (RTX 5060): was $1,899 now $1,199 @ Walmart
- Lenovo Legion 5a (RTX 5060): was $1,799 now $1,249 @ B&H
- MSI Vector 16 HX AI (RTX 5070 Ti): was $1,999 now $1,599 @ Newegg
- Asus ROG Strix G16 (RTX 5070 Ti): was $2,299 now $1,749 @ Amazon
- Acer Predator Helios 16 AI (RTX 5070): was $2,099 now $1,799 @ B&H
- Acer Predator Helios 18 AI (RTX 5070 Ti): was $2,299 now $1,999 @ Newegg
- MSI Crosshair A16 HX (RTX 5070): was $2,699 now $2,294 @ Amazon
- HyperX OMEN MAX 16 (RTX 5090): was $4,999 now $3,799 @ HP
Best gaming laptop Black Friday deals
Although there's a $119 saving on this Alienware Aurora 16, with pricing fluctuations, its average price has been around $1,400 this year, so this is a decent deal. This model features an RTX 5050 and 120Hz display for smooth gameplay.
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This is my favorite Black Friday gaming laptop deal so far, saving you $700 off the current inflated $1,899 asking price. The $1,199 cost also undercuts its pre RAM crisis equivalent by $400. Here, you get an RTX 5060 GPU, 16GB DDR, and a 1TB SSD, which is perfect for 1080p gaming on medium graphical settings.
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You’re technically saving $230 off the pre-crisis $1,479 MSRP of its predecessor, but that’s still a nice chunk of cash that stays in your bank account. This Lenovo Legion 5a model packs in a 15.3-inch 165Hz OLED panel, a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 250 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an Nvidia RTX 5060 GPU.
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An RTX 5070 Ti laptop that's cheaper than several RTX 5060 systems?! Yes, the MSRP was padded a little earlier this year (it's $100 more now), but this price cut still takes it way below that. This is a solid mid-ranger at a great price.
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Best Buy padded the $2,299 anchor by $300, yet $1,749 still delivers $250 in real savings below its $1,999 pre-crisis MSRP. Unlike gutted budget 5070 Ti rigs, you get an unthrottled 140W 12GB RTX 5070 Ti, 16-core Ryzen 9 8940HX, 16GB DDR5, 1TB Gen 4 SSD, vapor-chamber cooling, and a 165Hz screen.
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This Acer Predator Helios 16 AI packs an enormous 32GB of RAM. It also packs an RTX 5070 GPU, a fast Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU, a 1TB SSD, and a buttery-smooth 240Hz 16-inch display. Though it’s really $50 off the pre-crisis MSRP, that amount of RAM is certainly enticing.
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The Acer Predator Helios 18 AI is for gamers who want to go BIG. This behemoth of a desktop replacement has an 18-inch 240Hz display, an Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti GPU, an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HZ CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. You’re saving $200 off the original sticker price, but it is still a great deal for an equally impressive 18-inch laptop.
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The Crosshair A16 HX packs a Ryzen 9 CPU, a 240Hz display, an RTX 5070, 1TB of storage, and 32GB of RAM. So yeah, it's a bit of a powerhouse. $400 off is nothing to sniff at given this machine's credentials.
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If you want a gaming laptop with uncompromising power, you can save $1,200 right now on the HyperX Omen Max 16. This monster packs an RTX 5090 GPU, an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, 32GB of RAM, a 2TB SSD, and a 16-inch 2.5 display. Though still pricey even at this discounted price, you're getting your money's worth.
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Tony is a computing writer at Tom’s Guide covering laptops, tablets, Windows, and iOS. During his off-hours, Tony enjoys reading comic books, playing video games, reading speculative fiction novels, and spending too much time on X/Twitter. His non-nerdy pursuits involve attending Hard Rock/Heavy Metal concerts and going to NYC bars with friends and colleagues. His work has appeared in publications such as Laptop Mag, PC Mag, and various independent gaming sites.
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