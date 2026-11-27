3 Patagonia and Arc’teryx Black Friday deals at REI you absolutely shouldn’t skip today
Don’t sleep on these deals
If you've been waiting for the Black Friday deals to drop to upgrade your outdoor wear, I've got good news. REI deals have rolled in and I've hand-picked three Patagonia and Arc’teryx deals you absolutely shouldn't skip. These are jackets I own, and swear by.
My top deal right now is the Patagonia Houdini Stash Half-Zip Pullover, which is discounted to $99 from $145 at REI. This tiny little jacket weighs less than your iPhone and can easily be stowed in your pocket.
Quick links
- All Black Friday deals
- Patagonia Houdini Stash Half-Zip Pullover: was $145 now $99
- Arc’teryx Squamish Jacket: was $180 now $99
- Arc’teryx Squamish Hoody: was $200 now $159
Best Patagonia and Arc’teryx Black Friday deals
Real talk: I own three versions of Patagonia's Houdini Jacket, including a full-zip hoodie, full-zip jacket, and the Patagonia Stash Houdini Half-Zip shown here. Weighing just 3.7 ounces, this little wonder crams into a back pocket with ease. Yet, when worn and zipped up, it provides a surprising amount of warmth, wind- and water-resistance. The women's jacket is also on sale for $99.
The Arc'teryx Squamish Jacket is similar in design to Patagonia's Houdini line of ultra-light packable wind- and rain-resistant shells. And like the Houdini, I'm a huge fan of the Squamish line (I own the hooded one, also on sale below). This deal is on the "Arctic Silk" style for a cool 44% off.
I've said it before, and I'll say it again, the Arc’teryx Squamish Hoody is one of my all-time favorite featherweight, packable pieces of outerwear, and a staple for outdoor adventures and travel.
Shop more deals
- shop all Black Friday deals at Amazon
- YETI: deals from $17 @ Amazon
- iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ unlimited @ T-Mobile
- Advent calendars: deals from $6 @ Walmart
- REI: up to 50% off Arc'teryx, Fjallraven, more
- Skechers: sneakers from $20 @ Amazon
- Alo Yoga: apparel/accessories from $29
- Ninja/Shark: deals from $39 @ Walmart
- Crocs: deals from $29 @ Amazon
- Lego sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
- Nintendo: games from $21 @ Amazon
- TV sale: deals from $79 @ Best Buy
- Dell: monitors/laptops from $99
- Nectar: mattresses from $349 @ Nectar
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Jane McGuire is Tom's Guide's Fitness Managing Editor, which means she looks after everything fitness-related - from running gear to yoga mats. An avid runner, Jane has tested and reviewed fitness products for the past ten years, so knows what to look for when finding a good running watch or a pair of shorts with pockets big enough for your smartphone.
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