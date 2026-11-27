There's no denying it: gaming hardware, accessories and video games are expensive. But you know what softens the blow a bit? Grabbing a fantastic deal during Black Friday and saving big bucks. As a tech journalist and senior reviews writer, it's my job to bring the greatest deals to you — and I've found one for those short on console storage.

Games are huge and require lots of space these days. Take GTA 6 as an example. It came out a week ago and people scrambled to free up 210GB of space on their PS5 to make room for it — myself included. Now, I'm one of those people who hates deleting their favorite games just to make space for a new one. I scratched my head, asking myself, "Do I delete Cyberpunk? Or do I delete Assassin's Creed Shadows?"

And then, the solution came to me in the form of a glorious PS5 internal SSD. Enter the SanDisk Optimus GX Pro 850P, which has just dropped in price especially for Black Friday. In both the U.S. and the U.K., you can save on the plug-and-play SSD.

The 850P is officially licensed by PlayStation and comes in four configurations: 1TB, 2TB, 4TB and 8TB. I've been using the 2TB version and it offers more than enough space for small and large games alike. As its name suggests, the 850P is an internal SSD, and there's a dedicated slot for M.2 NVMe drivers under your PS5's hood, regardless of the model.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

What I love about the 850P is just how easy it is to use. This is a plug-and-play hard drive. To install it, you need to turn over your PS5 and pop out the top panel. You'll see a silver plate which you can unscrew using a small star screwdriver. Once that's done, you need to remove another screw (and its spacer), slot in your 850P, and put the screw and spacer back in.

Now all that's left to do is reinsert everything you took out and pop the PS5's panel back into place. Et voilà! You're good to go. Fire up your PS5 and you'll be prompted to format the 850P before using it. This takes under two minutes, and after that, you can start installing games.

You'll then be able to see the 850P appear as "M.2 SSD Storage" on the PS5's home screen — if you've got the storage widget active, of course. If not, you can dive into system settings to see if it's working a-okay (which it most certainly will be).

The 850P offers fast read and write speeds. You get sequential read speeds up to 7,300 MB/s, which means that game loading times are rapid. There's barely any waiting time! Write speeds up to 6,600 MB/s also mean that copying from disc to console is supremely fast. I couldn't believe how quickly I was able to install Detroit Become Human!

Lastly, the 850P features heatsink which ensures the SSD remains cool and doesn't overheat. There's so much to love about this nifty little device, and as a PS5 owner, it's saved me the headache of deleting games every time I buy a new one.

Right now, you can grab the 4TB model for just $899 at Amazon U.S., and the 2TB version for £406 at Amazon U.K. These Black Friday deals are too good to pass up on, and I recommend grabbing them as soon as you can!

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