Verizon’s Black Friday phone deals are live with huge discounts on iPhone 18 Pro Max, Galaxy S26 Ultra, Pixel 11 Pro and more
From bundle deals to instant discounts with a qualifying plan
Verizon’s Black Friday sale is officially underway, bringing steep discounts on flagship phones, free accessory bundles, and also lower monthly rates for family plans. There's additional ways to save, too, including getting more value out of your trade-in to lower your out-of-pocket expense at checkout.
Right now, Verizon's standout offer gets you the iPhone 18 Pro bundled with an iPad 11 and Apple Watch 12 when you sign up for its new Simplicity plan. If you're looking for straight hardware discounts instead, you can save $460 on the Galaxy Z Fold 8, $749 on the Motorola Razr Fold, or $580 off the Pixel 11 Pro XL — many of which also include free accessories.
Here’s a look at the best Verizon Black Friday phone deals you can snatch up right now.
Verizon Black Friday sale: Quick Links
- shop all Black Friday deals at Verizon
- Simplicity Plan: 4 lines for $100 a month
- iPhone 18 Pro: free iPad 11 and Apple Watch 12 w/ Simplicity Plan
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: was $2,099 now $1,679
- Motorola Razr Fold: was $1,949 now $1,199
- Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: was $1,399 now $1,103
- Google Pixel 11 Pro XL: was $1,299 now $719
- Motorola Razr (2025): was $599 now $239
Verizon Black Friday sale: Best deals
There’s no direct discount on the iPhone 18 Pro at Verizon, but signing up for a three-year Simplicity Plus or Simplicity Pro plan gets you a free Apple Watch Series 12 and iPad 11.
That’s a massive value, considering those two devices would set you back $898 if you bought them separately at full price. In order to qualify, you need to activate separate Verizon service plans for both the watch and tablet to claim the bundle for free.
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Verizon Simplicity Plan: 4 Lines were $120 a month, now $100
Verizon's Simplicity Plan is one of the best budget options around and you can get it for $100 a month when you sign up for 4 lines, saving you $20 every month in the process. Best ofall, the plan gets you access to ultrawideband 5G, satellite texting, and free allowances in Mexico and Canada, plus 10GB of hotspot data per month to keep your other devices connected.
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Samsung's flagship foldable phones is getting a deep discount this Black Friday, with the carrier knocking $420 off the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, so long as you sign up for a three-year Simplicity plan in the process.
There's also another offer that consists of a bundle deal that gets you a free Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Buds 4. However, you need to keep in mind that you'll need to activate that watch on a Verizon service plan if you want to claim the free buds.
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I love the passport-shaped design of the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8, which Verizon discounts to a monthly payment $39.99, saving you $460 off the total price of the phone.
You can also score a free Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Buds 4 in the process, just as long as you pair the phone with an eligible Simplicity plan and activate a separate Watch service plan.
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Motorola's first ever notebook-style foldable is also getting a massive $750 price cut at Verizon, and all you need to do is sign up for a Simplicity plan for the next 36 months.
Additionally, you can snag a ton of free accessories in the process — with Verizon throwing in a Moto Watch Ultra, Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G, and a pair of Meta glasses. As usual, you'll need to activate separate service plans for both the watch and tablet to claim the bundle.
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You can save $296 on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra at Verizon right now when you sign up for a three-year Simplicity plan. While this isn't the deepest discount I've seen on the handset alone, Verizon softens the blow by throwing in a free Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Buds 4 with your Simplicity plan — making the overall bundle well worth considering.
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If the S26 Ultra has too much for you, then the Galaxy S26 Plus might be more up your street. It lacks premium features like the S Pen and fourth camera lens, but it still offers a bright 6.,7-inch display, good battery life, fast charging, great cameras and the best Galaxy AI has to offer.
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If the Galaxy S26 Ultra feels like overkill for what you need, then the Galaxy S26 Plus might be right up your alley. While it skips Ultra-exclusive perks like the built-in S Pen and fourth rear camera lens, you still get a bright 6.7-inch display, solid battery life, fast charging, great cameras, and the best Galaxy AI features Samsung has to offer.
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I'm a fan of flip phones more than notebook ones and the Razr+ 2026 is a solid option. Verizon is dropping the monthly price from $30.55 down to just $20 over 36 months when you sign up for a three-year Simplicity plan. You can also score a free Moto Watch Ultra, a Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G, and a pair of Meta glasses as well with this bundle promo.
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You can save over 50% on the Pixel 11 Pro XL at Verizon for Black Friday when you sign up for a Simplicity plan. Normally, you'd pay $36.11 a month over three years, but that drops to just $19.99 with this limited time offer.
The Pixel 11 Pro XL is also eligible for a free Pixel Watch 5, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G, and Meta glasses just like its other offers. Data plans are required on them to claim this bundle.
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A similar discount is available on the standard Pixel 11 Pro, dropping your monthly payment from $30.55 down to just $13.33 on a three-year Simplicity plan.
You can also pick up a free Pixel Watch 5 and Google Pixel Buds 2a if you want to complete the purchase. In order to get the Buds 2a, you just need to commit to a data plan with the watch.
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Samsung's flagship phones are pricier than ever before, so it's nice to see Verizon slashing $220 off the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE — dropping it to $479 (or $13.33 a month over 36 months). That's already a strong value on its own, but this deal gets you a solid mix of flagship features without forcing you to pay Samsung's inflated retail prices for its top-tier models.
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Even though it’s last year’s model, the Motorola Razr 2025 is easily the cheapest foldable phone you can buy right now — dropping to just $239 (or $6.66 a month over 36 months) at Verizon.
You still get a vibrant 6.9-inch 120Hz main display, 3.6-inch cover screen capable of running full Android apps, solid cameras, strong battery life, and plenty of Moto AI features to play with.
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Tom is the Tom's Guide's UK Phones Editor, tackling the latest smartphone news and vocally expressing his opinions about upcoming features or changes. It's long way from his days as editor of Gizmodo UK, when pretty much everything was on the table. He’s usually found trying to squeeze another giant Lego set onto the shelf, draining very large cups of coffee, or complaining about how terrible his Smart TV is.
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