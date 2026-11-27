For over 40 years the Nike Pegasus has been a go-to option for runners, and it’s not just runners that love the shoe — it’s great for gym workouts, walking and casual use too.

Part of the reason for its popularity is the fact it’s good value at full price, but also almost always on sale somewhere.

It’s never usually as cheap as it is right now in today's Black Friday deals though, because you can get the Nike Pegasus 42 for just $65 in the Nike sale using the code ‘BFRIDAY’.

Nike Pegasus 42: was $145 now $65 at NIKE One color of the Nike Pegasus 42 is reduced by a cool $80 right now in the sale if you use the code 'BFRIDAY' at checkout. This deal is on the Lava Glow color of the women's shoe, but other colors of the women's and men's Pegasus 42 are also discounted to well under $100 right now.

I test a lot of running shoes and while the Pegasus is rarely the most exciting launch each year, it’s always a dependable and durable pick.

This year’s update made the Nike Pegasus 42 a little livelier and smoother on the run thanks to an updated midsole, and it’s a comfortable pick for cruising through your easy training.

It’s also naturally quite a stable shoe, and has a thick outsole that I’ve found holds up well when running on light trails, and grips well on wet sidewalks too.

To get the best price on the Pegasus 42 in the Nike sale you need to pick a color that’s already reduced, and then use the code ‘BFRIDAY’ to take another 25% off at checkout.

One color – the Lava Glow — of the women’s shoe drops to $65 using this approach, whereas on the men’s shoe there are two colors that are discounted to $71 using the code.