It's true what they say, "everything old is new again." That's certainly the case when it comes to technology. There's a booming market for retro tech – items that give you that lovely, warm, cosy feeling while still working as functional bits of kit.

For this article I've scoured the Black Friday sales looking for the 15 best deals I could find on a wide range of retro items. I've picked out vinyl turntables, handheld games consoles, instant film cameras, arcade machines, and more.

There's a lot to choose from here and, best of all, every single one of these products is currently available as a deal so you can save money while enjoying a nostalgic thrill.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.