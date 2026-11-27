15 best Black Friday retro tech deals that take me right back to my childhood
Rounding up some of the best deals on retro tech that are live now
It's true what they say, "everything old is new again." That's certainly the case when it comes to technology. There's a booming market for retro tech – items that give you that lovely, warm, cosy feeling while still working as functional bits of kit.
For this article I've scoured the Black Friday sales looking for the 15 best deals I could find on a wide range of retro items. I've picked out vinyl turntables, handheld games consoles, instant film cameras, arcade machines, and more.
There's a lot to choose from here and, best of all, every single one of these products is currently available as a deal so you can save money while enjoying a nostalgic thrill.
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Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
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