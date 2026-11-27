Lululemon "We Made Too Much" Black Friday deals are dropping, and I'm telling you, as a fitness editor who covers Black Friday every year and as a personal trainer who lives in Lululemon clothes, you won't want to miss these deals.
To save you from scrolling, I've hand-picked my top deals today, but don't hang around, as things are selling out fast.
Best Lululemon Black Friday picks
- Shop all Amazon Black Friday deals
- Visit our Amazon Storefront for the best deals right now
- All Yours Organic Cotton-Blend T-Shirt: was $48, now $24
- Glow Up Super-High-Rise Tight 25": was $118, now $39
- Align Waist-Length Racerback Tank Top: was $58, now $39
- Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0: was $58, now $39
- Everywhere Backpack 22L: was $78, now $44
- Everyday Cotton-Blend Classic T-Shirt: was $58, now $44
- ABC WovenAir Pull-On Short 7": was $88, now $44
- Align Lettuce-Hem Tank Top: was $68, now $49
- Align High-Rise Crop 23": was $98, now $59
- Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 28": was $98, now $59
- Align High-Rise Pant 28": was $98, now $59
Basic staples for under $50 at Lululemon don't happen often. This is super soft, comes in a range of neutral tones, and still has plenty of sizing options available.
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Made from naturally breathable WovenAir fabric, these shorts make warm days feel easy breezy. We love the color palette, too.
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$39 for these leggings is insanity, given the retail price. Plenty of colorways to choose from, but sizes are selling fast.
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This is the perfect tee to chuck on after a class or a sweaty workout. For $24, it's a great price today, but it's selling fast.
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This buttery-soft vest is the perfect pick for a yoga class or Pilates session. It pairs well with jeans in the summer, too.
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Our fitness editor ran three marathons in this tank with zero complaints. It's lightweight and sweat-wicking, and right now, it's on sale in tons of different colorways for $39.
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This backpack is big enough to use for your commute and post-work gym class. There's a pocket for your laptop and a separate one for your water bottle, and right now it's on sale in several different colorways. Trust me, it fits a lot in.
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I have personally tested this tank and love it. It has built-in support, making it suitable for yoga and Pilates, and the lettuce hem looks super cute with leggings. It's on sale in four different colors right now, including black.
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We've never seen the Lululemon Align leggings on sale in their most popular colorway — black. At the time of writing, there are still a few sizes left, so grab these while you can.
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Also on sale are the Wunder Train tights, which are great for runs and sweaty workouts. Right now, there are a number of colors, including black, on sale for $59. I'd move fast as this style is very popular.
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The full-length align leggings are also on sale, and while the black colorway hasn't dropped, these graphite grey leggings are the next best thing. Grab them while you can.
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Shop more deals
- shop all Black Friday deals at Amazon
- YETI: deals from $17 @ Amazon
- iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ unlimited @ T-Mobile
- Advent calendars: deals from $6 @ Walmart
- REI: up to 50% off Arc'teryx, Fjallraven, more
- Skechers: sneakers from $20 @ Amazon
- Alo Yoga: apparel/accessories from $29
- Ninja/Shark: deals from $39 @ Walmart
- Crocs: deals from $29 @ Amazon
- Lego sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
- Nintendo: games from $21 @ Amazon
- TV sale: deals from $79 @ Best Buy
- Dell: monitors/laptops from $99
- Nectar: mattresses from $349 @ Nectar
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Sam Hopes is a level 3 qualified trainer, a level 2 Reiki practitioner and fitness editor at Tom's Guide. She is also currently undertaking her Yoga For Athletes training course.
Sam has written for various fitness brands and websites over the years and has experience across brands at Future, such as Live Science, Fit&Well, Coach, and T3.
Having coached at fitness studios like F45 and Virgin Active and taken on both 1:1 and group, Sam now primarily teaches outdoor bootcamps, bodyweight, and kettlebells.
She also coaches mobility and flexibility classes several times a week.
Sam has completed two mixed doubles Hyrox competitions in London and the Netherlands and finished her first doubles attempt in 1:11.
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