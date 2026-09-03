Tempur-Pedic just slashed $1,759 off its adjustable mattress and bed bundle for Labor Day — here's why it's the ultimate side sleeper deal
40% off the Tempur-Cloud Mattress and Ease Power Base bundle seems too good to be true, but our sleep expert explains who this plush bed is best for
The Tempur-Cloud Mattress provides soothing pressure relief for side sleepers — and now's your chance to sample its plush comfort for less with a new Labor Day deal. When you combine the Tempur-Cloud Mattress and the Ease Power Base, now up to $1,759 at Tempur-Pedic, you'll pair the sumptuous support of the Tempur-Cloud with the adjustable support of the Ease Power Base.
The Tempur-Cloud has a body-contouring design similar to the ones found in this year's best mattress guide, and testers for our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud mattress review all agreed that i's ideal for side sleepers who enjoy a sink-in feel.
The remote-controlled Ease Power Base, meanwhile, is built to provide fully adjustable head and foot lifts and the zero gravity position. Here's how you can save big on this ultimate side sleeper set, and why it's one of the best Labor Day mattress sales we've seen so far.
The Tempur-Cloud Mattress is unfortunately not on sale at the moment, but combining the side-sleeper all-foam bed with the adjustable Ease Power Base will save you $999.60 in a queen size (and $1,759.20 in a split king). This sale takes a queen down to $1,998.40 overall (was $2,998). Benefits include a 90-night sleep trial, free white glove delivery, and a 10-year warranty.
Our Tempur Cloud mattress review: ★★★½
User score: ★★★★½ (3,500+ reviews)
Adjustable comfort for side sleepers...
The Tempur-Cloud delivers superb pressure relief to side sleepers. And that's thanks to Tempur-Pedic's propriety Tempur Material, designed to relieve side sleeper pressure points (namely shoulder, knees, and hips).
Our reviewers compare its contouring feel to that of the best mattress for side sleepers. However, back and stomach sleepers may want to check out a firmer bed for more lumbar support.
The Ease Power Base is a smart bed base that can be adjusted via remote control. Head and food positions can be elevated, and the base can also be shaped into the zero gravity position to ease sleep apnea, snoring, and acid reflux.
The downside to the Tempur-Cloud? Our lead tester found that it did trap a bit of heat, which some foam mattresses are prone to do. If you're a hot sleeper and have your heart set on a memory foam bed, the Saatva Contour 5 is a luxury cooling alternative that we recommend. Plus, it's currently $400 off at Saatva.
Want a cheaper adjustable mattress set? Try this
At $1,398 for a queen-sized combo of the DreamCloud Classic Hybrid Mattress and the Premier Adjustable Bed Frame, this DreamCloud adjustable bundle is $600 cheaper than the Tempur-Cloud and Ease Power Base set. Like the Tempur-Cloud, the DreamCloud Classic is ideal for side sleepers, while the Premier Power Base also features head and foot tips and the zero gravity position.
Labor Day mattress sales 2026: The best deals at a glance
- Saatva Classic – best overall: From $1,049 (was $1,449) at Saatva
- Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress – dorm room savior: From $173 at Amazon
- Helix Midnight Luxe – best for side sleepers: From $1,119 (was $1,492) at Helix
- DreamCloud Classic – best value: From $429 (was $1,346) at DreamCloud
- Bear Elite Hybrid – best cooling: From $1,298 (was $1,998.80) with TOMS40 code at Bear
- Brooklyn Bedding Copperflex Pro – best value cooling: From $652 (was $932) at Brooklyn Bedding
- Tempur-Pedic Tempur Cloud and smart base – best bundle deal: From $1,718.40 (was $2,598) at Tempur-Pedic
- Avocado Green – best organic: From $1,279 (was $1,599) at Avocado
- Purple Plus - best for joint pain relief: From $1,280 (was $1,599) at Purple
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Frances Daniels is a PPA-accredited journalist and Sleep Staff Writer at Tom's Guide with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. Her role includes covering mattress and sleep news and writing sleep product reviews and buyer's guides, including our Best Hybrid Mattress 2025 guide. She is interested in the relationship between sleep and health, interviewing an array of experts to create in-depth articles about topics such as nutrition, sleep disorders, sleep hygiene, and mattress care. She is also our specialist on mattress toppers — producing bed topper reviews and taking care of our Best Mattress Toppers 2025 guide — and leads content relating to fiberglass-free beds for a non-toxic sleep. Outside of Tom's Guide, she has written for Ideal Home and Marie Claire.
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