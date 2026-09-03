The Tempur-Cloud Mattress provides soothing pressure relief for side sleepers — and now's your chance to sample its plush comfort for less with a new Labor Day deal. When you combine the Tempur-Cloud Mattress and the Ease Power Base, now up to $1,759 at Tempur-Pedic, you'll pair the sumptuous support of the Tempur-Cloud with the adjustable support of the Ease Power Base.

The Tempur-Cloud has a body-contouring design similar to the ones found in this year's best mattress guide, and testers for our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud mattress review all agreed that i's ideal for side sleepers who enjoy a sink-in feel.

The remote-controlled Ease Power Base, meanwhile, is built to provide fully adjustable head and foot lifts and the zero gravity position. Here's how you can save big on this ultimate side sleeper set, and why it's one of the best Labor Day mattress sales we've seen so far.

Adjustable comfort for side sleepers...

(Image credit: Future)

The Tempur-Cloud delivers superb pressure relief to side sleepers. And that's thanks to Tempur-Pedic's propriety Tempur Material, designed to relieve side sleeper pressure points (namely shoulder, knees, and hips).

Our reviewers compare its contouring feel to that of the best mattress for side sleepers. However, back and stomach sleepers may want to check out a firmer bed for more lumbar support.

The Ease Power Base is a smart bed base that can be adjusted via remote control. Head and food positions can be elevated, and the base can also be shaped into the zero gravity position to ease sleep apnea, snoring, and acid reflux.



The downside to the Tempur-Cloud? Our lead tester found that it did trap a bit of heat, which some foam mattresses are prone to do. If you're a hot sleeper and have your heart set on a memory foam bed, the Saatva Contour 5 is a luxury cooling alternative that we recommend. Plus, it's currently $400 off at Saatva.

Want a cheaper adjustable mattress set? Try this

DreamCloud Classic Hybrid Adjustable Bundle (twin): $587 at DreamCloud At $1,398 for a queen-sized combo of the DreamCloud Classic Hybrid Mattress and the Premier Adjustable Bed Frame, this DreamCloud adjustable bundle is $600 cheaper than the Tempur-Cloud and Ease Power Base set. Like the Tempur-Cloud, the DreamCloud Classic is ideal for side sleepers, while the Premier Power Base also features head and foot tips and the zero gravity position. Our review: ★★★★

User score: ★★★★½ (9,000+ reviews)