I’ve never built flatpack furniture before, but I constructed this king-size bed on my own (with no tools), and it’s 26% off for Black Friday
Don't sleep on this deal
If you’re looking to upgrade your bedroom furniture, I’ve found the deal for you. This summer I moved into my new apartment, and as a single mom with no tools, flatpack furniture has been an independent-woman milestone I wasn’t expecting. Would building a king-size bed with a nearly three-year-old be my biggest challenge of 2026? It turns out, no, it wouldn’t.
The reason? The Flexispot Hako G1 Solid Wood Platform Bed. I didn’t believe the tool-free assembly on the product description, but I can promise you, this was a dream. Sure, it took me longer than the ‘15-minute setup’ Flexispot advertised, but I’m a fitness editor, not a handyman.
The best part (for you, not me)? The bed is now on sale for Black Friday. If you’re looking to upgrade your bedroom furniture or get your guest room ready for the holidays, you can now grab the Flexispot Hako G1 Solid Wood Platform Bed for just $549 on Amazon, discounted from $739.
The bed is on sale in both Queen and King sizes. The King size has a slightly lower discount, but you’ll still save 20% by buying today. You can also choose between a 29.3-inch headboard or a taller 41.5-inch headboard to suit your style.
If the tool-free, single-person approved assembly wasn’t a big enough selling point, let me tell you more, having slept in this bed for four months. Firstly, the natural oak frame looks beautiful and far more premium than the price tag would suggest.
Secondly, the solid frame is extremely comfortable, and there are a few clever little design features worth mentioning. There’s a 7cm integrated shelf behind the headboard, which is handy for stowing your phone or glass of water where it’s easy to reach. Also useful if you don’t have room for side tables in your bedroom.
The bed is easy to assemble and disassemble if you ever need to move it. Trust me, I’m a newbie to building furniture — if I can manage it, anyone can. If you’re looking to upgrade all the furniture in your room, the matching side tables are also discounted to $95 in the Black Friday sale, and have a handy built-in charging station.
Shop more Black Friday deals
- shop all Black Friday deals at Amazon
- YETI: deals from $17 @ Amazon
- iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ unlimited @ T-Mobile
- Advent calendars: deals from $6 @ Walmart
- REI: up to 50% off Arc'teryx, Fjallraven, more
- Skechers: sneakers from $20 @ Amazon
- Alo Yoga: apparel/accessories from $29
- Ninja/Shark: deals from $39 @ Walmart
- Crocs: deals from $29 @ Amazon
- Lego sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
- Nintendo: games from $21 @ Amazon
- TV sale: deals from $79 @ Best Buy
- Dell: monitors/laptops from $99
- Nectar: mattresses from $349 @ Nectar
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Jane McGuire is Tom's Guide's Fitness Managing Editor, which means she looks after everything fitness-related - from running gear to yoga mats. An avid runner, Jane has tested and reviewed fitness products for the past ten years, so knows what to look for when finding a good running watch or a pair of shorts with pockets big enough for your smartphone.
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