Best Black Friday mattress deals 2026 LIVE: We’re tracking the biggest deals on this year’s best mattresses from Helix, DreamCloud, Purple, Tempur-Pedic, Nectar and more — save up to $2,047
Stretch your money further with our live guide to the best of the Black Friday mattress deals on our favorite beds
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1. Top sales: At a glance
2. Best sales: Editor's choice
3. Live updates and news
It’s Thanksgiving and we’re back and live tracking the absolute best of this year’s Black Friday mattress deals, helping to save you both time and money in your quest for a new bed. We’re kicking things off with 13 of the top deals of the day, on mattresses we’ve personally tested and recommend.
That includes deals from brands such as DreamCloud, Saatva, Helix, Nectar and more. All the brands behind the beds in our guide to the best mattress of the year, basically. If it's sheer value for money you're after, the standout deal of the day is queen Classic Hybrid dropping to $699 at DreamCloud, down from $1,540. Plus, it comes with $599 worth of free bedding. That's a fantastic Black Friday sale on the best bed in a box we've ever tested.
Top deals at a glance
- DreamCloud Classic: From $349 (was $1,346) at DreamCloud
- Saatva Classic: From $999 (was $1,399) at Saatva
- Zinus Green Tea: $155 (was $190.99) in a queen size at Amazon
- Helix Midnight Luxe: From $1,119 at Helix
- Nectar Classic: From $349 at Nectar
- Novilla Bliss: From $152 (was $179.99) at Amazon
- Casper One: From $599 (was $874) at Casper
- Bear Elite Hybrid: From $1,198 (was $1,998) with code TOMS40 at Bear
The best Black Friday mattress deals for the money in 2026: Editor's choice
While the DreamCloud Classic may be under $700 for a queen in all DreamCloud sales, it's not every month you see a free Serenity Sleep Bundle (worth up to $898) thrown in. That, alongside the 60% off sale, translates to a maximum total saving of $2,047. That's a fantastic deal on one of the best mattresses in a box and it also comes with a one-year trial and a lifetime warranty.
Our DreamCloud Classic Hybrid review score: ★★★★
While the above DreamCloud sale is the best for value, the Saatva Classic is our best mattress overall achieving a five-star review from our testers. Right now, the best Saatva sale on the Classic is when you use our links to buy a full, twin, or twin XL. With our exclusive discount, a full is $1,604 (it's $1,704 in the general public sale). Benefits include a one-year trial and free white glove delivery.
Our Saatva Classic mattress review score: ★★★★★
The Nectar Classic is the popular brand's best value mattress in every Nectar mattress sale, but it's still one of the best value deals. Why? Because it's one of the best mattresses in a box and it starts at just $349 for a twin. Its generous benefits also hike up the value: free shipping and returns, a 365-night trial, and a forever warranty.
Our Nectar Classic Memory Foam mattress review score: ★★★½
The Helix Midnight Luxe is the best mattresses for side sleepers we've tested, thanks to its plush pillow top that contours around your shoulders, while its breathable hybrid design helps keep sleepers cool all night. A 25% off sale brings a twin down to $1,119 from $1,492, which is the biggest Helix mattress sale you can expect. Comes with a year's sleep trial and lifetime warranty.
Our Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress review: ★★★★
The Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress is one of the best cheap mattresses around (for the record, we define a cheap mattress as a bed under $400 for a queen), and this Amazon deal makes it even cheaper. Right now, a queen is $155, which is an astonishingly low price for a mattress we loved for its side-sleeper pressure relief.
Our Zinus Green Tea mattress review score: ★★★½
The Bear Elite Hybrid is the best cooling mattress we've ever tested, but it's typically 30% off. However, not only can you now save up to $1,028 on this luxury hybrid with our promo code TOMS40, you can now also swipe up to $275 worth of free pillows and a waterproof mattress protector. A generous one-year trial and lifetime warranty is also included.
Our Bear Elite Hybrid mattress review score: ★★★★
Cooling mattresses are notoriously premium-priced, so when the SweetNight comes along and is A) is under $400 for a queen and B) exhibits a lightning-fast cooling rate in our lab tests, you know it's good value for money. Throw in free pillows worth $89.99 exclusively for Black Friday, and the SweetNight CoolNest is one of the best bargains of 2026.
Our SweetNight CoolNest Mattress review score: ★★★★
The Leesa Original Mattress is now our No 1 entry in this year's best memory foam mattress guide, and it's new deal is actually a good one. Usually 20% off and sometimes 25% off, the Leesa Original is now 30% off — a deal we only see during the top mattress sale events of the year. There's industry-leading benefits, too: a lifetime warranty and a 365-night sleep trial.
Our Leesa Original Mattress review score: ★★★★
The CopperFlex Pro Hybrid is one of the best mattresses under $1,000, which already means it's great value for money. However, much like Leesa's 30% discount above, the 30% off sale means you're getting the CopperFlex for the right price as it's only rolled out during holidays. Expect great benefits like a year-long trial and lifetime warranty, too.
Our CopperFlex Pro Hybrid Mattress review score: ★★★★½
The Siena Signature is one of the best mattresses for stomach sleepers, thanks to its firm support and low price. For the last few months, a twin Siena Signature has been stuck at $199, which is already a really budget-friendly price. However, a twin is now $169, while a queen has gone from $329 down to $279. Extras include 180-night trial, a 10-year warranty, and free shipping and returns.
Our Siena Signature Mattress review score: ★★★★
The Novilla is an Amazon bestseller, and it's easy to see why: over 21,000 five-star customer reviews, a budget price tag and a great review from our testers. While we suggest buying most sizes directly from Novilla (where you'll get a 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty), it's cheaper to buy a twin-size Novilla Bliss for $152.98 from Amazon.
Our Novilla Bliss 10" Foam Mattress review score: ★★★½
The One by Casper is their entry-level bed that offers the best value (and, according to our testers, excellent firm support), and the 30% off Casper sale this month is a step up from last month's 20% discount, where a queen was $899. Now a queen is $799, and comes with 100-night sleep trial, 10-year warranty, and free delivery.
Our Casper The One Mattress review score: ★★★★
While the EGOHOME Black 12" Foam is always under $400 for a queen thanks to frequent sales, you now get get an additional 15% off with code EARLYBF15, which means a twin is now $254.15 (was $359) while a queen is $330.65 (was $569). Not bad value for a budget mattress that aced our edge support tests.
Our EGOHOME 12" Black Memory Foam mattress review score: ★★★½
LIVE UPDATES
What's the best deal we've spotted so far this Black Friday?
We think the Saatva Classic is the best mattress for all sleep styles, and thanks to Saatva’s customization options, this really is a mattress for everyone (the Classic is available in three firmness levels and two heights.) There’s $425 off all sizes of the Classic at Saatva, which is the return of the best Saatva mattress sale of the year. It's an investment, but now is one of the best times to buy.
Our Senior Sleep Editor (and Certified Sleep Specialist) Claire Davies describes the Saatva Classic as the “mattress that solved all [her] sleep problems.” It eliminated her hip pain and restlessness while preventing overheating, for an exceptional all-round performance we awarded five stars in our Saatva Classic Mattress review.
Happy Thanksgiving, and welcome to our live Black Friday deals coverage!
I'm Nicola, the sleep editor here at Tom's Guide and I'll be kicking off proceedings this morning. Welcome! I'm passionate about getting a good night's sleep and saving money, so you're in safe hands as I guide you towards the right mattress for you at the best possible price.
This is my third year tracking the Black Friday sales, so I can spot a genuinely good deal at ten paces. Because not all the sales you're seeing today are worth your hard earned cash. I'll be here all morning bringing you the best deals as they drop, as long as my advice to shopping the right bed for you. Let's go!
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