I’ve handpicked 25 Black Friday clothing and footwear deals from just $7 – save on Skechers, Levi’s, UGGs and more
Save up to 70% at Amazon, Macy's, REI, Nordstrom and more
Happy Thanksgiving! Macy's may have postponed the parade this year, but the Black Friday deals from them, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, Levi's, UGGs and just about every other clothing and footwear retailer have dropped. There are thousands of discounts out there, with up to 70% off with the aforementioned Macy's deals.
I've sifted through the retailers to find some of the best discounts on clothing and shoes that we've tried and tested, or that I know are classic items designed to last rather than go out of style before your turkey goes cold.
Quick links
- Macy's clothing deals: up to 70% off
- Nordstrom Black Friday deals: up to 60% off
- adidas deals: up to 60% off sneakers and clothing
- Nike Black Friday deals: up to 50% off, plus a further 25% off with code BFRIDAY
- REI holiday sale: up to 50% off
- Levi's Black Friday sale: up to 50% off
- UGG cyber sale: up to 50% off
- Skechers deals at Amazon: up to 46% off
- Skechers Black Friday deals: 30-50% off site-wide
- Anthropologie clothing deals: 30% off
- Ralph Lauren sale: up to 30% off
- Bloomingdale's Black Friday deals: take 25% off
- Bloomingdale's designer sale: 50% off
Best Black Friday men's clothing deals
Available in black, blue and pink, these warm knitted gloves have silicone palms for better grip, and are touchscreen-compatible.
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For something a little special, why not splurge on these luxurious cashmere socks for yourself, a partner or a son.
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Highly rated for its soft and warm fabric and classic fit, this Columbia fleece is a winter essential that's available in 26 colorways, from this flattering gray to two-tone shades of green, so you're sure to find a color to suit you.
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My fitness colleague Dan pulled this hat out in his round up of the best Arc’teryx deals. Made from two layers of synthetic "tech" wool, this handsome beanie is thick, soft, stretchy, and stylish.
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This lightweight rain jacket packs up small for travel days and outdoor adventures, is made from some recycled materials and is a wearable layer for keen runners.
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Levi's 501s are a classic for a reason, with their straight-leg style and quality denim hugging the legs of millions of people since their inception way back in 1873. Different colors and levels of stretch are available at Amazon, ranging in price from $35 to $42. You can also buy the full range at Levi's for $42.
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If you prefer jeans with a more relaxed fit, without being "baggy", then 505s are the style for you. This black, no-stretch version offers a modern look, but the classic medium blues, stonewashes and even light brown styles are also discounted for Black Friday, from $33 to $41 at Amazon or $37 at Levi's.
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Best Black Friday women's clothing deals
A great stocking stuffer or gift for your co-worker's Secret Santa, these holiday-themed socks are currently heavily discounted and come in 19 designs.
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My fashion editor friend swears by Levi's Ribcage jeans as the most comfortable and stylish straight-leg jeans you can buy. The high-waisted design is thankfully not actually up to your ribcage, but it is high enough and has enough stretch to be practical and flattering. As with the men's styles above, these come in a range of colorways spanning blues, blacks and white, from $31 to $50 at Amazon, or $55 at Levi's.
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Wide-leg jeans are still in style, and Levi's Cinch style offers a high waist and 100% cotton denim along with a looser leg. Available in blue, blacks and white from $42 to $50 at Amazon or $50 at Levi's.
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This gorgeous and versatile women's cashmere sweater comes in 16 different colors, and I think this 'Mermaid blue' is my favorite of the crop. Cashmere is such a soft and warm material to wrap up in for winter, and it would make for a generous gift without the typical high price tag.
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Indulge your retro side with these '90s-inspired Levi's, with a mid-rise and a loose straight leg. I love this washed-out gray/black color, but the blues and white are also discounted.
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Best Black Friday footwear deals
Slip-resistant soles, air-cooled memory foam inserts and workplace safety certification make these a practical choice for long days on your feet, whether you need them as work shoes or just everyday wear.
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The best slip-on Skechers we've tested for our Best Skechers shoe guide: these sneakers are lightweight and easy to put on and take off. They come in a huge range of colors, from this gray and mint version to navy, black and more, and there's also a high-top version for added ankle support.
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These sneakers are already selling fast, thanks to their slip-resistant soles, memory foam-cushioned insoles for all-day comfort and water-repellent uppers. The all-black design means they'll pair easily with much of your wardrobe, too.
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These smart sneakers combine a leather and synthetic upper with a charcoal-infused Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole and Skechers Goga Mat Arch cushioning for all-day comfort. They also claim hands-free slip-on ease, ideal for busy days or stiff bodies. Marked at $54, Skechers members can buy them for $46 right now with the code BF2026.
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These ankle boots would make a great gift for yourself or a loved one for the holidays, as the low heel and rich brown are easy to wear through the cooler months.
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If you love the style of faux suede but crave comfort, these sneakers may be for you. They pack in air-cooled memory foam and midsole cushioning for all-day comfort. Buy them as advertised for $59, or for $50 if you're a member who enters the 'BF2026' code.
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The waterproof version of the Summits (the best slip-on Skechers in our testing) has a generous saving for everyone this Black Friday, at $69, and Skechers members can save an extra 15% with the code BF2026, knocking the price down to $58.
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These popular sneakers have already sold out in some colorways, but this lush forest green suede is still available and will look so stylish all year. Brown leather, blue, black and red suede are also still available.
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Timberland boots and shoes are known for their quality, from their responsibly sourced leather to their weatherproofing and durability. Add in comfortable insoles and a healthy discount, and these hiking shoes are hard to resist.
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While the more expensive Vomero Plus is our top pick for best women's running shoe, this cushioned cousin is a great everyday sneaker that comes in a cool array of colors. It's listed at $135, but add the 'BFRIDAY' code for an additional 25% off.
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In our roundup of the best Nike running shoes, our fitness team voted this pair the best for new runners. They rated its secure fit and superior cushioning as key selling points, as well as value for money (which, of course, is even better thanks to this discount, which you'll get if you add the 'BFRIDAY' promo code at checkout).
The women's version are also discounted to $87.
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These cozy sheepskin-lined slippers from UGG are super popular for good reason, and I've seen people wearing these outside as well as at home. They're quick to slip on and comfortable to wear out and about. The men's versions are also reduced to $89 at UGG, or you can also find them in the Macy's sale for $89 too.
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In our tests of the best Nike running shoes, the Vomero Plus came out on top, thanks to its super cushioning and lightweight design. In fact, my fitness colleague Nick says it's "the best max-cushioned running shoe from any brand". While it doesn't have any advertised discounts, if you add it to your basket and then type in the code 'BFRIDAY', the 25% discount will update.
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More from Tom's Guide
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Ella is Tom’s Guide’s Engagement Editor, on a mission to get to know all about our readers, to help you with your burning questions, and to create an exciting mix of content that entices you to keep coming back to the site – whether you’re a regular reader or a member.
She has more than 15 years of editorial experience, graduating from Kingston University with a First Class Honours degree in Journalism in 2008. She has written for and edited magazines and websites, including fellow Future titles womanandhome.com, TechRadar.com, CreativeBloq.com, Digital Camera magazine, NPhoto, BikeRadar.com, and canon-europe.com/pro
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