Happy Thanksgiving! Macy's may have postponed the parade this year, but the Black Friday deals from them, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, Levi's, UGGs and just about every other clothing and footwear retailer have dropped. There are thousands of discounts out there, with up to 70% off with the aforementioned Macy's deals.

I've sifted through the retailers to find some of the best discounts on clothing and shoes that we've tried and tested, or that I know are classic items designed to last rather than go out of style before your turkey goes cold.

Best Black Friday men's clothing deals

Columbia Men's Steens Mountain Full Zip 2.0: was $45 now $39 at Amazon Highly rated for its soft and warm fabric and classic fit, this Columbia fleece is a winter essential that's available in 26 colorways, from this flattering gray to two-tone shades of green, so you're sure to find a color to suit you. Read more Read less ▼

Best Black Friday women's clothing deals

Save 56% Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Full Length Jeans: was $84 now $37 at Amazon My fashion editor friend swears by Levi's Ribcage jeans as the most comfortable and stylish straight-leg jeans you can buy. The high-waisted design is thankfully not actually up to your ribcage, but it is high enough and has enough stretch to be practical and flattering. As with the men's styles above, these come in a range of colorways spanning blues, blacks and white, from $31 to $50 at Amazon, or $55 at Levi's. Read more Read less ▼

Save 69% Women's Women's 100% Cashmere V-Neck Long-Sleeve Sweater: was $159 now $49 at Macy's This gorgeous and versatile women's cashmere sweater comes in 16 different colors, and I think this 'Mermaid blue' is my favorite of the crop. Cashmere is such a soft and warm material to wrap up in for winter, and it would make for a generous gift without the typical high price tag. Read more Read less ▼

Lowest price of the year Save 46% Skechers Men's Cessnock Bungee Slip On: was $68 now $37 at Amazon Slip-resistant soles, air-cooled memory foam inserts and workplace safety certification make these a practical choice for long days on your feet, whether you need them as work shoes or just everyday wear. Read more Read less ▼

Save 52% Skechers Slip-Ins RF Slade - Zachary: was $95 now $46 at Skechers US These smart sneakers combine a leather and synthetic upper with a charcoal-infused Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole and Skechers Goga Mat Arch cushioning for all-day comfort. They also claim hands-free slip-on ease, ideal for busy days or stiff bodies. Marked at $54, Skechers members can buy them for $46 right now with the code BF2026. Read more Read less ▼

Save 43% Skechers Slip-Ins: Contour Foam - Cozy Fit: was $88 now $50 at Skechers US If you love the style of faux suede but crave comfort, these sneakers may be for you. They pack in air-cooled memory foam and midsole cushioning for all-day comfort. Buy them as advertised for $59, or for $50 if you're a member who enters the 'BF2026' code. Read more Read less ▼

Save 45% Skechers Slip-Ins Waterproof: Summits - Corbos: was $105 now $58 at Skechers US The waterproof version of the Summits (the best slip-on Skechers in our testing) has a generous saving for everyone this Black Friday, at $69, and Skechers members can save an extra 15% with the code BF2026, knocking the price down to $58. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% adidas Gazelle: was $120 now $84 at Adidas US These popular sneakers have already sold out in some colorways, but this lush forest green suede is still available and will look so stylish all year. Brown leather, blue, black and red suede are also still available. Read more Read less ▼

Best Nike running shoe Save 25% Nike Vomero Plus: was $180 now $135 at NIKE In our tests of the best Nike running shoes, the Vomero Plus came out on top, thanks to its super cushioning and lightweight design. In fact, my fitness colleague Nick says it's "the best max-cushioned running shoe from any brand". While it doesn't have any advertised discounts, if you add it to your basket and then type in the code 'BFRIDAY', the 25% discount will update. Read more Read less ▼

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