I've been writing about the Apple Watch for the past decade, so I know what I'm looking for when the Black Friday deals drop. Whether you're after the new Apple Watch Ultra 4 to track your next marathon, or you're investing in your first Apple Watch, this weekend is a good time to buy.

Right now, the best deal for most people is the Apple Watch SE 3, which has hit a low of $179 right now, saving you 28% on it's normal price. Not for you? Read on to find all my top Apple Watch Black Friday deals.

Best Apple Watch SE deals

Apple Watch SE 3 40mm: was $249 now $179 at Amazon The Apple Watch SE 3 is the most affordable Apple Watch on the market. It doesn't have Apple's latest heart rate monitor, or an ECG or blood oxygen sensor, but if you're after a smartwatch that'll give you a good indication of your overall health, you can't go wrong. The biggest saving right now is on the 40mm GPS version of the watch, which is down to $179. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Watch SE 3 44mm: was $279 now $209 at Amazon The larger 44mm version of the Apple Watch SE 3 without cellular is also on sale today. The biggest saving is on the Midnight Sport band version. Read more Read less ▼

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