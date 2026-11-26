Best Apple Watch Black Friday deals: Save up to 28% on the Apple Watch SE 3, Series 12 and Ultra 4 today
Trust me, I've been covering Apple Watch for 10 years
I've been writing about the Apple Watch for the past decade, so I know what I'm looking for when the Black Friday deals drop. Whether you're after the new Apple Watch Ultra 4 to track your next marathon, or you're investing in your first Apple Watch, this weekend is a good time to buy.
Right now, the best deal for most people is the Apple Watch SE 3, which has hit a low of $179 right now, saving you 28% on it's normal price. Not for you? Read on to find all my top Apple Watch Black Friday deals.
Quick links
- All Black Friday deals
- Apple Watch SE 3 GPS 40mm: was $249 now $179
- Apple Watch SE 3 GPS 44mm: was $279 now $209
- Apple Watch Series 12 GPS and Cellular 42mm: was $499 now $399
- Apple Watch Series 12 GPS and Cellular 46mm: was $549 now $449
Best Apple Watch SE deals
The Apple Watch SE 3 is the most affordable Apple Watch on the market. It doesn't have Apple's latest heart rate monitor, or an ECG or blood oxygen sensor, but if you're after a smartwatch that'll give you a good indication of your overall health, you can't go wrong. The biggest saving right now is on the 40mm GPS version of the watch, which is down to $179.
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The larger 44mm version of the Apple Watch SE 3 without cellular is also on sale today. The biggest saving is on the Midnight Sport band version.
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If you're looking for cellular connectivity as well as GPS, the biggest saving right now is on the 40mm Apple Watch SE 3, which is down to $229 in the Black Friday sale.
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Best Apple Watch 12 Black Friday deals
You can also save 20% on Apple's newest Watch 12 this Black Friday. This deal is on the watch with GPS and cellular connectivity, plus it's packed with Apple's new heart rate monitor and Readiness score.
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The larger 46mm version of the Apple Watch Series 12 is also on sale, but the savings aren't quite as big. You'll still save 18% by buying today.
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Best Apple Watch Ultra 4 Black Friday deals
The Apple Watch Ultra 4 is 19% off during the Black Friday sales. This is Apple's most rugged adventure watch, with the brand's newest heart rate monitor and Readiness score. It's the watch I wear every day, and the best Apple Watch if you're serious about tracking your training.
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Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Jane McGuire is Tom's Guide's Fitness Managing Editor, which means she looks after everything fitness-related - from running gear to yoga mats. An avid runner, Jane has tested and reviewed fitness products for the past ten years, so knows what to look for when finding a good running watch or a pair of shorts with pockets big enough for your smartphone.
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