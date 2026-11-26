Price hike be gone! The MacBook Neo started at $599 but then it became a casualty of Apple's price increases across a wide range of products. Fortunately, Black Friday has given us the lowest price on the Neo since July. So now is the time to grab this laptop.

Right now you can snag the MacBook Neo for $599 at Amazon, which is $100 off the retail price and even lower than the $50 off we saw earlier in the week. This is the Apple Black Friday deal to beat for me.

Save $100 Apple MacBook Neo (256GB): was $699 now $599 at Amazon The MacBook Neo sports a 13-inch Liquid Retina (2408 x 1506) display, A18 Pro chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and 1080p FaceTime HD camera. The 2.7-lb. laptop is available in Indigo, Blush, Citrus, and Silver. In our MacBook Neo review, we said no other laptop comes close in terms of bang for your buck. And now you can save $100.

As you'll see in my MacBook Neo review, I called it the best budget laptop ever for a reason. Unlike most budget Windows laptops, you get a bright and vibrant 13-inch display, as well as a sturdy and premium aluminum design available in multiple colors: Silver, Indigo, Blush and Citrus.

Even though it's powered by a phone chip in the A18 Pro, the MacBook Neo has more than enough power to get you through everyday tasks like surfing the web, Slack messaging, watching Netflix, editing photos and more.

In addition, the MacBook Neo offers surprisingly loud speakers given its compact chassis. And you can take this laptop anywhere, as it weighs only 2.7 pounds.

The best part? The MacBook Neo lasted 13.5 hours in the Tom's Guide battery test, which is pretty epic for a budget laptop. A lot of cheap laptops barely last 8 hours.

Bottom line: The MacBook Neo is easily the best laptop of the year and I would not pass it up at this price.