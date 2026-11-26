Amazon's Black Friday sale has been gaining momentum through the week, and I'm tracking the lowest price drops today (Nov. 26) on the hottest products. It's less than 24 hours until Black Friday itself and there are some big price discounts on brands like Nintendo, Apple, Bose, Ninja and Nike.

My job is to help save you from wasting time scrolling endless retailer pages trying to understand where the best savings are. Tom's Guide is relentlessly tracking all the best deals this week to make your money go further before we hit the holiday season.

Some of the best standouts I've seen so far are on Apple headphones: the AirPods Pro 3 are an all-time low of $149 while the AirPods Max 2 are down to $419 (24% off). If you're looking to upgrade your TV, the excellent Hisense 75-inch U6 Pro Mini-LED 4K TV is $699 while, of course, Amazon's own Alexa devices are at rock-bottom prices, starting from just $15.

So whether it's kitchen essentials, laptops, soundbars or physical media, every deal we cover has been vetted against its price history and other major retail holidays to make sure it stands up to scrutiny. Make sure you keep this page bookmarked as I and the other TG team members will be bringing you the best deals all day.

Our Top Amazon Deals Right Now

Roku Streaming Stick HD: was $39 now $19 at Amazon I have an older TV that's starting to lose out on certain app updates, but the screen itself is a beautiful OLED panel that I love. The answer is to pick up the budget-friendly Roku Streaming Stick HD that slips directly into an open HDMI port. It'll serve up all your favorite apps, hundreds of free live channels, and voice search. Best of all, the included remote controls your TV’s power and volume, letting you ditch the extra clutter on your coffee table. No new TV required. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPad (11-inch/A16/128GB): was $449 now $379 at Amazon The iPad (11th Gen) is a great option for kids or anyone who just wants a simple tablet for surfing the web, playing videos and playing less demanding games. It's the best Apple tablet for most people to own and Black Friday is unquestionably the time to pick one up. In our iPad 11 review, we said it has significantly improved performance thanks to its A16 chip, longer battery life, and a larger 128GB starting storage option; Apple's entry-level tablet is among its best. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-Kayano 32: was $165 now $129 at Amazon The Gel-Kayano is Asics' flagship stability running shoe, offering extra support for overpronators on the run. My colleague (and a sub-2:30 marathon runner) Nick tested the newer Asics Gel-Kayano 33, and while it has some notable updates, he still tells me the Gel-Kayano 32 is the better buy thanks to this deal. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99 now $39 at Amazon The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) now comes in a slimmer shell, and new colorways — this one has a speckled gray finish. You get Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk. This deal gets you two video doorbells. Read more Read less ▼

Editor's Choice Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World: was $549 now $499 at Amazon Nintendo's Black Friday deal is live! The whole world may be swooning over GTA 6 but this bundle gets you a Nintendo Switch 2 console, a copy of Mario Kart World, and a 3-month Nintendo Switch online membership for $499. That saves you a total of $87 if you'd bought everything separately. This is the same price that was offered at launch, before the Switch 2 got a price hike, so be aware of that going in — but considering how expensive rival consoles are these days, the Switch 2 still offers the best value for money. Read more Read less ▼