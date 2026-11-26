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Amazon Black Friday LIVE latest updates on the lowest prices for iPads, Garmin smartwatches, Bose headphones, everyday essentials and more
Editor-picked Black Friday deals worth adding to your cart
Staff picked deals:
1. Top Amazon Deals
2. Editor's Choice Picks
3. Latest updates
Amazon's Black Friday sale has been gaining momentum through the week, and I'm tracking the lowest price drops today (Nov. 26) on the hottest products. It's less than 24 hours until Black Friday itself and there are some big price discounts on brands like Nintendo, Apple, Bose, Ninja and Nike.
My job is to help save you from wasting time scrolling endless retailer pages trying to understand where the best savings are. Tom's Guide is relentlessly tracking all the best deals this week to make your money go further before we hit the holiday season.
Some of the best standouts I've seen so far are on Apple headphones: the AirPods Pro 3 are an all-time low of $149 while the AirPods Max 2 are down to $419 (24% off). If you're looking to upgrade your TV, the excellent Hisense 75-inch U6 Pro Mini-LED 4K TV is $699 while, of course, Amazon's own Alexa devices are at rock-bottom prices, starting from just $15.
So whether it's kitchen essentials, laptops, soundbars or physical media, every deal we cover has been vetted against its price history and other major retail holidays to make sure it stands up to scrutiny. Make sure you keep this page bookmarked as I and the other TG team members will be bringing you the best deals all day.
Amazon Black Friday Quick Links
- shop all Amazon Black Friday deals
- Tom's Guide Picks: Our favorite Amazon deals right now
- Stanley drinkware: deals from $12
- Alexa devices: deals from $15
- UGG Nita Throw Blanket: was $72 now $49
- Skechers: sneakers from $22
- Ring Solar Pathlight: was $34 now $24
- Asics Sonicblast: was $180 now $85
- Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $149
- Bose QC Headphones: was $359 now $167
- iPad mini (A17 Pro): was $599 now $499
Our Top Amazon Deals Right Now
I have an older TV that's starting to lose out on certain app updates, but the screen itself is a beautiful OLED panel that I love. The answer is to pick up the budget-friendly Roku Streaming Stick HD that slips directly into an open HDMI port. It'll serve up all your favorite apps, hundreds of free live channels, and voice search. Best of all, the included remote controls your TV’s power and volume, letting you ditch the extra clutter on your coffee table. No new TV required.
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In our Bose QuietComfort Headphones review, we said these are "excellent always-on noise-cancelers with enhanced sound and battery life." Featuring over-ear active noise cancellation, switchable Quiet and Aware modes, and long-lasting battery life, they’re built for uninterrupted listening wherever your day takes you.
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The iPad (11th Gen) is a great option for kids or anyone who just wants a simple tablet for surfing the web, playing videos and playing less demanding games. It's the best Apple tablet for most people to own and Black Friday is unquestionably the time to pick one up. In our iPad 11 review, we said it has significantly improved performance thanks to its A16 chip, longer battery life, and a larger 128GB starting storage option; Apple's entry-level tablet is among its best.
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The Gel-Kayano is Asics' flagship stability running shoe, offering extra support for overpronators on the run. My colleague (and a sub-2:30 marathon runner) Nick tested the newer Asics Gel-Kayano 33, and while it has some notable updates, he still tells me the Gel-Kayano 32 is the better buy thanks to this deal.
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The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) now comes in a slimmer shell, and new colorways — this one has a speckled gray finish. You get Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk. This deal gets you two video doorbells.
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Nintendo's Black Friday deal is live! The whole world may be swooning over GTA 6 but this bundle gets you a Nintendo Switch 2 console, a copy of Mario Kart World, and a 3-month Nintendo Switch online membership for $499. That saves you a total of $87 if you'd bought everything separately. This is the same price that was offered at launch, before the Switch 2 got a price hike, so be aware of that going in — but considering how expensive rival consoles are these days, the Switch 2 still offers the best value for money.
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Like with the Nintendo Switch 2 above, the MacBook Neo received a price hike this year. Apple upped the price by $100, but this Amazon deal slices half that right back off again. It's still Apple's most affordable Mac and, for students or anyone wanting a reliable macOS machine, it's one of the strongest laptop deals around.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
The best Switch 2 deal right now
Ok, so most of the gaming world is obsessed with GTA 6 right now. But anyone not interested in a trip to Vice City may want to check out this Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle that's down to $499 at Amazon right now
The Switch 2 boasts a sharper 1080p display and more horsepower than the first generation. But, of course, you can still play the huge back catalog of Switch 1 games. In fact, there are so many good Switch 2 and Switch 1 savings around today we've got a dedicated live blog just for Nintendo deals today — go and check it out if you haven't already.
This deal gets you the console, three months of Nintendo Switch Online, and a full copy of Mario Kart World. Let's-a-go!
- Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle: was $549 now $499
Amazon's device deals are Black Friday cheap
We're here looking at what Amazon has to offer, so, naturally, the first step is to see what discounts are available on the brand's own hardware. Good news here, folks, is that everything from Fire TV streaming sticks to Ring doorbells is discounted right now.
If you want to build out your home security, then Blink cameras are also on sale for a song compared to prices for the rest of the year. Here are a few deals to get you started:
- Blink Mini 2K+: was $39 now $15 @ Amazon
- Ring Solar Pathlight: was $34 now $24 @ Amazon
- Fire TV Stick HD: was $39 now $15 @ Amazon
- Ring Battery Doorbell: was $119 now $38 @ Amazon
Welcome back, deal hunters!
Welcome back to our Amazon Black Friday live blog. All throughout the day we'll be digging up the best deals at the massive online retailer and passing them directly on to you. We're here to save you time and money and, if you spot any great deals you want to share with us today — let me know in the comments. Happy Thanksgiving to all who celebrate!
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