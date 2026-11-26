Apple’s AirPods Pro 3 rank among the best noise-canceling earbuds on the market, though their usual price tag isn't for the faint of heart. Fortunately, Black Friday has brought them down to a far more approachable, and record-low, price.

Right now, Amazon has the AirPods Pro 3 on sale for $149, knocking a full $100 off retail. If you've been waiting to upgrade to Apple’s best audio and iPhone integration for way less, this is the here's your chance.

Lowest price! Save $100 Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $149 at Amazon Apple’s best wireless earbuds have dropped to their cheapest price yet, taking a full $100 off the standard price tag. Alongside improved audio quality, stronger active noise cancellation, and extra battery life, you’re getting a redesigned, more comfortable build engineered for a secure fit.

Budget wireless earbuds seem like a steal, right up until you lose them. Replacing one misplaced pair after another quickly erases those upfront savings, which is where the AirPods Pro 3 and Apple’s Find My integration come in.

Unlike cheap buds, every AirPod links directly to the Find My network, letting you track down individual earbuds from your iPhone even when they aren't inside the charging case. Better yet, Precision Finding on the AirPods Pro 3 guides you straight to their exact spot rather than leaving you guessing inside a general radius. No tracking system is foolproof, of course, but it puts budget alternatives to shame.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Beyond peace of mind, the AirPods Pro 3 pack serious audio upgrades. Apple has noticeably boosted active noise cancellation, and the latest iOS update adds a sliding scale that lets you dial in full ANC, Transparency mode, or a custom middle ground between the two. You also get up to 8 hours of listening time on a single charge with ANC switched on, stretching to 24 hours total with the charging case.

The everyday extras make them even more versatile. You get Apple Intelligence live translation, built-in heart rate monitoring for workouts, and IP57 dust, sweat, and water resistance. Apple also added new XXS ear tips for anyone who found past AirPods models too large, along with flexible charging via USB-C, MagSafe, or an Apple Watch charger.

If you’ve been eyeing a pair, move fast. Steep discounts on Apple audio gear tend to sell out quickly, and waiting around in hopes of a deeper Black Friday price drop is unlikely to beat this all-time low.

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