Standing desks are increasingly becoming a work-from-home essential. As more and more of us are spending long days at home in front of a computer, using a standing desk can help your posture, ease back pain, and keep you active while you power through your workload.

Vari is one of the most respected brands in the standing desk space, with a wide range of options available for different spaces and price points. That's especially true at the moment, with Vari's Black Friday sale offering some huge savings on both full desks and smaller desk converters.

I've combed through Vari's Black Friday sale and picked out my five favorite deals. From great value converters all the way up to luxury solid wood electric models, there's something to suit most budgets and requirements here.

Forme Black Friday Deals

Save 30% Vari VariDesk Pro Plus 30: was $369 now $258 at Vari If you're on a tight budget, but still want to get in on the standing desk action then this converter is a great option. You simply add it to a regular desk and enjoy all the benefits of being able to work either sitting or standing. Safe, well-built, and stable at any height, it's a great choice. Read more Read less ▼

Save $150 Vari VariDesk Pro Plus 36 Electric: was $499 now $349 at Vari If you have a little bit more money to play with, but are still thinking of going with a converter, rather than a full-sized standing desk, then this electric model is a good choice. The 36-inch wide surface has a powered vertical lift, taking you from a sitting to standing position quickly and easily. Read more Read less ▼

Save 36% ($249) Vari Ergo Electric Standing Desk 54x26: was $699 now $450 at Vari The first full standing desk in this deals roundup is this terrific, 54-inch electric model. It has a curved front edge to help your posture and four programmable settings. Coming in well under $500 in the Black Friday sales, it's a real bargain. Read more Read less ▼