Your back will thank you: I've rounded up the best standing desk deals from Vari’s epic Black Friday sale
Big Black Friday savings on these work from home essentials
Standing desks are increasingly becoming a work-from-home essential. As more and more of us are spending long days at home in front of a computer, using a standing desk can help your posture, ease back pain, and keep you active while you power through your workload.
Vari is one of the most respected brands in the standing desk space, with a wide range of options available for different spaces and price points. That's especially true at the moment, with Vari's Black Friday sale offering some huge savings on both full desks and smaller desk converters.
I've combed through Vari's Black Friday sale and picked out my five favorite deals. From great value converters all the way up to luxury solid wood electric models, there's something to suit most budgets and requirements here.
Quick Links
- Shop the entire Vari Black Friday sale
- Vari VariDesk Pro Plus 30: was $369 now $258
- Vari VariDesk Pro Plus 36 Electric: was $499 now $349
- Vari Ergo Electric Standing Desk 54x26: was $699 now $450
- Vari Electric Standing Desk 60x30 with TechTrack: was $949 now $684
- Vari Solid Wood Electric Standing Desk 72x30: was $1599 now $1279
Forme Black Friday Deals
If you're on a tight budget, but still want to get in on the standing desk action then this converter is a great option. You simply add it to a regular desk and enjoy all the benefits of being able to work either sitting or standing. Safe, well-built, and stable at any height, it's a great choice.
Read moreRead less▼
If you have a little bit more money to play with, but are still thinking of going with a converter, rather than a full-sized standing desk, then this electric model is a good choice. The 36-inch wide surface has a powered vertical lift, taking you from a sitting to standing position quickly and easily.
Read moreRead less▼
The first full standing desk in this deals roundup is this terrific, 54-inch electric model. It has a curved front edge to help your posture and four programmable settings. Coming in well under $500 in the Black Friday sales, it's a real bargain.
Read moreRead less▼
This more high-end standing desk include's Vari's integrated TechTrack System, which helps keep your workspace organized with a special phone holder and shelf. Its programmable height settings offer a 25-inch–50½-inch range.
Read moreRead less▼
If you have cash to splash then this gorgeous high-end electric standing desk is the one for you. Constructed from premium solid wood with a scratch-resistant finish, it offers maximum quality and style with all the features you would expect from Vari.
Read moreRead less▼
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.