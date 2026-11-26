Every iPad got a price hike in 2026, making Apple’s best-in-class tablets noticeably pricier. Black Friday finally flips the script, knocking $100 off some of the strongest models in the lineup.

The standout offer is $100 off the brand-new iPad mini 8, which upgrades Apple's smallest tablet with a larger OLED screen, a faster A20 Pro chip, and a thinner, lighter chassis. Both the 11-inch iPad Air M4 and the 13-inch iPad Pro are also seeing $100 price drops.

Scroll down for the best iPad Black Friday deals I've checked today, and don't miss our Apple Black Friday deals live blog for the latest savings on AirPods, Apple Watches, iPhones, and more.

Best Black Friday iPad deals

Save $70 Apple iPad (11-inch/A16/128GB): was $449 now $379 at Amazon The iPad (11th Gen) remains the best Apple tablet for most people, especially kids or anyone who just wants a reliable screen for browsing, streaming, and casual gaming. As we noted in our review, the jump to the A16 chip, longer battery life, and a doubled 128GB base storage make Apple’s entry-level model one of its strongest yet. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Apple iPad mini (8.3"/A17 Pro/128GB): was $599 now $499 at Amazon On sale for Black Friday, the iPad mini 7 is a powerhouse in a small package. Our review praised its fast performance, solid battery life, and crisp, portable display, qualities that easily outweigh minor compromises like a portrait-oriented front camera and no Apple Pencil 2 compatibility. Read more Read less ▼

New Model Save $100 Apple iPad mini (8.5"/A20 Pro/128GB): was $699 now $599 at Amazon The iPad mini 8 is the biggest leap forward yet for Apple’s smallest tablet. During our testing, the thinner, lighter chassis and gorgeous new 8.5-inch OLED display stood out immediately, backed by rapid A20 Pro performance and more than all-day battery life. It’s pricier, and still skips Face ID and a 120Hz refresh rate, but it delivers a first-rate iPad experience. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Apple iPad Air (13"/M4/128GB): was $949 now $849 at Amazon You get the exact same M4 performance and 128GB of base storage as the standard iPad Air, just stretched out onto a spacious 13-inch canvas. It’s the ideal pick if you want a big-screen iPad experience without paying iPad Pro prices. Read more Read less ▼

Save $150 Apple iPad Pro (11"/M5/256GB): was $1,199 now $1,049 at Amazon Keeping the same sleek, lightweight build and gorgeous OLED display as its predecessor, the iPad Pro M5 plays it safe on the outside. Still, as the review points out, the combination of blisteringly fast M5 performance and productivity-focused iPadOS 27 makes this Apple’s most powerful and capable tablet yet. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Apple iPad Pro (13"/M5/256GB): was $1,499 now $1,399 at Amazon If you want a larger screen, you can get the 13-inch iPad Pro model. This tablet is my daily driver thanks to its gorgeous tandem OLED panel that makes everything I watch look its best. And when paired with the Apple Magic Keyboard, it's also a decent laptop replacement. Read more Read less ▼

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