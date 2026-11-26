Black Friday is well underway, and Shark is delivering major discounts on home cleaning appliances, alongside beauty products for when you finally get a moment to relax.

After scrolling through Amazon’s best deals, I’ve rounded up terrific savings of up to 47%. Robot vacuums are topping everyone’s wishlist this year — and right now you can save over $600 on the Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop, discounted to $692 at Amazon.

But once your home is spotless and you’re about to get party-ready, you’ll want to do it in style with Shark’s FlexStyle Air Multi-Styler & Hair Drying System, now $199, saving you $150.

To help you navigate the sale, I've handpicked 7 of the best Shark Black Friday deals, but you'd better be quick.

Best Shark Black Friday deals at Amazon

Save 34% Shark StainStriker Portable Carpet/Upholstery Cleaner: was $149 now $99 at Amazon It's officially mucky season. Muddy boots, sticky fingers, red wine spills — the Shark StainStriker is exactly what you need to clean up the mess. The compact machine has ultra-powerful suction to lift stains and pet messes and comes with three handy attachments. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% Shark NeverChange Air Purifier: was $249 now $149 at Amazon Scoring 4 stars in our review, the Shark NeverChange Air Purifier is a sleek machine with a decent air-cleaning capability. Our tester found it had a positive impact on her family’s allergies, and it’s an appliance she’ll be using year-round. You can currently save $100 on the white and charcoal models. Read more Read less ▼

Save 43% Shark FlexStyle Air Multi-Styler & Hair Drying System: was $349 now $199 at Amazon This styling system replicates salon-quality results at home. The curling attachments create long-lasting waves and curls, while the brush attachments smooth and add volume effectively. It switches easily between drying and styling modes, and the long cord allows plenty of styling room. With $150 off, it's a solid price for a complete styling system. Read more Read less ▼