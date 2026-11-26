Amazon’s Black Friday Shark sale: Save up to 47% on vacuums, air purifiers, beauty tools and more
Upgrade your home and beauty tools
Black Friday is well underway, and Shark is delivering major discounts on home cleaning appliances, alongside beauty products for when you finally get a moment to relax.
After scrolling through Amazon’s best deals, I’ve rounded up terrific savings of up to 47%. Robot vacuums are topping everyone’s wishlist this year — and right now you can save over $600 on the Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop, discounted to $692 at Amazon.
But once your home is spotless and you’re about to get party-ready, you’ll want to do it in style with Shark’s FlexStyle Air Multi-Styler & Hair Drying System, now $199, saving you $150.
To help you navigate the sale, I've handpicked 7 of the best Shark Black Friday deals, but you'd better be quick.
Quick Links
- All Shark Black Friday Deals @ Amazon
- StainStriker Portable Carpet/Upholstery Cleaner: was $149 now $99
- Shark NeverChange Air Purifier: was $249 now $149
- Shark FlexStyle FlexStyle Air Multi-Styler & Hair Drying System: was $349 now $199
- Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask: was $349 now $299
- Shark PowerDetect Transformer 3-in-1 PowerTrio Upright Vacuum: was $649 now $494
- Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop: was $1299 now $692
Best Shark Black Friday deals at Amazon
It's officially mucky season. Muddy boots, sticky fingers, red wine spills — the Shark StainStriker is exactly what you need to clean up the mess. The compact machine has ultra-powerful suction to lift stains and pet messes and comes with three handy attachments.
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Scoring 4 stars in our review, the Shark NeverChange Air Purifier is a sleek machine with a decent air-cleaning capability. Our tester found it had a positive impact on her family’s allergies, and it’s an appliance she’ll be using year-round. You can currently save $100 on the white and charcoal models.
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This styling system replicates salon-quality results at home. The curling attachments create long-lasting waves and curls, while the brush attachments smooth and add volume effectively. It switches easily between drying and styling modes, and the long cord allows plenty of styling room. With $150 off, it's a solid price for a complete styling system.
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This Shark model is a powerful vacuum with a HEPA filter. It also claims to be 30% lighter than other models, with handy swivel steering to get into awkward spots. Its DuoClean Powerfins and self-cleaning brush roll can quickly deep clean carpets and hardwood floors with ease. And if you don’t want to get your hands dirty, it comes with a self-emptying and charging base.
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We put Shark’s CryoGlow LED Face Mask through its paces, and, yes, it really works. It’s why it gained a 4-star review; in fact, our tester found the eye patches life-changing. It has four settings for common skin concerns, offers blue, red and near-infrared lights and has a decent battery life. It helps to target fine lines, acne and breakouts, skin radiance and under-eye puffiness.
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Our tester was so impressed with the Shark PowerDetect Transformer that it convinced her to ditch her cordless stick vacuum. It’s no ordinary upright, as it transforms from an upright into a stick and handheld cleaner at the touch of a button. It also has automatic floor and dirt detection, powerful suction and a self-emptying system.
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The Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal Robot Vacuum was given a 4-star review when tested and sits at the top of our Shark robot vacuum buying guide. It delivers excellent overall cleaning performance, excels at picking up pet hair, and comes with a large 6-day self-emptying base. It’s also a hybrid model that will mop too
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Camilla is the Homes Senior Writer and covers everything to do with homes and gardens. She has a wealth of editorial experience, mounting over 30 years, and covers news and features, tests products for reviews and compiles buying guides.
Her work has appeared in business and consumer titles, including Ideal Home, Real Homes, House Beautiful, Homebuilding & Renovation, and Kitchen & Bathroom Business. She’s even appeared on the cover of Your Home, writing about her own house renovation.
Although she’s obsessed with decorating her home, she also enjoys baking and trying out the latest kitchen appliances. But when she’s not inside, you’ll find her pottering about in her yard, tending to her vegetable patch or taking in her prized hydrangeas.
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