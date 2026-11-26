Oura Ring Black Friday sales have launched, which means you can grab the new Oura Ring 5 and its predecessor, the Ring 4, discounted for a limited time. Undoubtedly, this is the best smart ring on the market, and the Ring 5 is one of my favorite pieces of smart tech to wear, given its reduced size and much more robust design.
The tracker allows you to better understand sleep, glucose, activity, diet, stress, and the fertility cycle, and it has lab-grade research to back it.
If you’re ready to commit to an Oura Ring and the ongoing subscription, keep an eye on this page, as I’ll be bringing you the best Oura Ring sales as they drop.
Best Oura Ring Black Friday deals:
- Shop all Amazon Black Friday deals
- Visit our Amazon Storefront for the best deals right now
- Oura Ring 4 Silver: was $349 now $249
- Oura Ring 4 Gold: was $399 now $260
- Oura Ring 4 Stealth: was $399 now $260
- Oura Ring 4 Ceramic Cloud: was $399 now $279
- Oura Ring 5 Deep Rose: was $499 now $399
- Oura Ring 5 Black: was $399 now $299
- Oura Ring 5 Stealth and Brushed Silver: was $499 now $399
- Oura Ring 5 Gold: was $499 now $399
- Oura Ring 5 Silver: was $399 now $299
Oura Ring 4 deals
The Oura Ring 4 is similar to the Oura Ring 5; it’s just slightly bigger and heavier. The silver version is on sale now for $249, with plenty of sizes still available.
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One of the most popular colorways of the Oura Ring is gold, and it's also on sale ahead of Black Friday. It is currently $260 and is on sale in most sizes.
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The black stealth colorway is also on offer right now ahead of Black Friday. I love this design, especially if you don't typically wear gold or silver jewelry.
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I'll warn you that I've worn the ceramic model and it scratches easily, but if you're set on it, it does look great and blends well with your everyday look.
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Oura Ring 5 deals
The Oura Ring 5 in the new deep rose gold color is also on sale for $399 right now. The 5 is the smallest smart ring out there, and while members all access the same information in the app, the sensors on the 5 are upgraded to be even more accurate, and the design is super sleek, with new colorways to choose from.
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The black model is also discounted to $299 during Black Friday Oura sales.
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The Oura Ring 5 just hit $399 in the brushed silver and stealth colorways. This is a fantastic deal. You can also access the Silver model for $299, which is the lowest price we've seen so far.
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This is the lowest price I've seen the Oura Ring 5 in gold go for, and it's unlikely to get cheaper.
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Sam Hopes is a level 3 qualified trainer, a level 2 Reiki practitioner and fitness editor at Tom's Guide. She is also currently undertaking her Yoga For Athletes training course.
Sam has written for various fitness brands and websites over the years and has experience across brands at Future, such as Live Science, Fit&Well, Coach, and T3.
Having coached at fitness studios like F45 and Virgin Active and taken on both 1:1 and group, Sam now primarily teaches outdoor bootcamps, bodyweight, and kettlebells.
She also coaches mobility and flexibility classes several times a week.
Sam has completed two mixed doubles Hyrox competitions in London and the Netherlands and finished her first doubles attempt in 1:11.
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