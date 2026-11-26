Oura Ring Black Friday sales have launched, which means you can grab the new Oura Ring 5 and its predecessor, the Ring 4, discounted for a limited time. Undoubtedly, this is the best smart ring on the market, and the Ring 5 is one of my favorite pieces of smart tech to wear, given its reduced size and much more robust design.

The tracker allows you to better understand sleep, glucose, activity, diet, stress, and the fertility cycle, and it has lab-grade research to back it.

If you’re ready to commit to an Oura Ring and the ongoing subscription, keep an eye on this page, as I’ll be bringing you the best Oura Ring sales as they drop.

Best Oura Ring Black Friday deals:

Oura Ring 4 deals

Save 29% ($100) Oura Ring 4 Silver: was $349 now $249 at Amazon The Oura Ring 4 is similar to the Oura Ring 5; it’s just slightly bigger and heavier. The silver version is on sale now for $249, with plenty of sizes still available. Read more Read less ▼

Save 35% ($139) Oura Ring 4 Gold: was $399 now $260 at Amazon One of the most popular colorways of the Oura Ring is gold, and it's also on sale ahead of Black Friday. It is currently $260 and is on sale in most sizes. Read more Read less ▼

Save 35% ($139) Oura Ring 4 Stealth: was $399 now $260 at Amazon The black stealth colorway is also on offer right now ahead of Black Friday. I love this design, especially if you don't typically wear gold or silver jewelry. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% ($120) Oura Ring 4 Ceramic Cloud: was $399 now $279 at Amazon I'll warn you that I've worn the ceramic model and it scratches easily, but if you're set on it, it does look great and blends well with your everyday look. Read more Read less ▼

Oura Ring 5 deals

Save 20% ($100) Oura Ring 5 Deep Rose: was $499 now $399 at Amazon The Oura Ring 5 in the new deep rose gold color is also on sale for $399 right now. The 5 is the smallest smart ring out there, and while members all access the same information in the app, the sensors on the 5 are upgraded to be even more accurate, and the design is super sleek, with new colorways to choose from. Read more Read less ▼

(Image credit: Future)

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.