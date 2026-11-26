PrivadoVPN has always been among the best bang-for-buck VPNs around, but its latest Black Friday discount has made it the cheapest top-grade VPN right now. It's very difficult to ignore for bargain hunters, particularly those looking for a fast VPN that’s also great for streaming.

PrivadoVPN’s 27-month subscription – which includes three extra months completely free – is now available for just $1.11 per month. That comes to just $30 upfront, making this easily one of the best Black Friday VPN deals I’ve seen this entire season.

The best part? PrivadoVPN isn’t holding back and is offering its full, unlimited antivirus – which usually costs an extra $1.99 per month – free with this plan, along with other goodies like built-in parental controls and an ad blocker.

PrivadoVPN | 2 years + 3 months | FREE antivirus

Was: $10.99 per month

Now: $1.11 per month

PrivadoVPN may not offer a huge amount of features or the slickest apps, but it’s super-fast, has solid privacy credentials, and unblocks almost everything you throw at it – all at now the lowest price I’ve ever seen for a VPN. What you'll get:

🤑 The cheapest fully-featured VPN I recommend

🦠 Free antivirus

📺 Excellent streaming performance

😌 Easy to use PrivadoVPN’s 24-month subscription costs $1.11 per month ($30 upfront) and includes 3 FREE months. There's also a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it risk-free before committing.

PrivadoVPN is a budget VPN that punches well above its weight

Admittedly, PrivadoVPN doesn’t rival the very best VPNs, but it has all the key ingredients of a good VPN. Starting with speed, PrivadoVPN clocked in at 2,334 Mbps on a 10 Gbps line during our testing, firmly securing its place among the fastest VPNs we’ve tested, alongside juggernauts Proton VPN, ExpressVPN, and NordVPN.

Not only will PrivadoVPN not slow you down, but its above-par unblocking capabilities bring the world’s content to your Android, iOS, Windows, or Mac device – PrivadoVPN has clean apps for all – from wherever you might be. It easily unblocked Netflix in all regions, plus Disney+ in the US and UK, as well as regional services, including BBC iPlayer, Channel 4, ITVX, 9Now, and 10Play.

It’s not quite in the league of the best streaming VPNs, such as Norton VPN or NordVPN, but for the price, I won’t complain – and that’s despite its limited server coverage. PrivadoVPN is underwhelming in this aspect, with only “hundreds” of servers in 50 countries. It is, however, a great torrenting VPN, with P2P on all servers and support for the SOCKS5 proxy.

There’s plenty to like about PrivadoVPN’s privacy, too. It’s based in the privacy-friendly Iceland, which, combined with its own strict no-logs policy, helps keep your data private and away from nosy third parties. That said, it’s a shame that PrivadoVPN hasn’t yet put its privacy policy through an independent audit.

Elsewhere, you get the best and most up-to-date VPN protocols, an app-level kill switch, split tunneling for all major platforms, including iOS, VPN obfuscation (PrivadoVPN calls it Scrambler), parental controls, and an ad blocker that stopped 92% of ads in our tests – the highest of any VPN we’ve reviewed.

Overall, PrivadoVPN gets the basics right, and while it may lack a few advanced features, at just $1.11 a month, it’s hard to argue against – especially with its full antivirus thrown in for free. As mentioned before, its current deal makes it the cheapest VPN with premium-level performance. Plus, you get a 30-day money-back guarantee to see for yourself.