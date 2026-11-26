Black Friday is one of the busiest times for tech journalists. Thankfully, we're in it for the love of the game – and even better for you, Surfshark has dropped its best price since last Black Friday without warning.

Right now, it's available for just $1.99 per month on the Starter plan, or $2.29 per month on the One plan, which adds antivirus and scam protection. That works out at at about $53 and $61 respectively over the course of the 27-month subscription.

Yesterday, both plans were $2.49 per month – so whichever you go for, you can be sure you're getting the best price this year on one of the best VPNs available. More details below.

Surfshark | 2 Years + 3 months FREE

Was: $2.49 per month

Now: $1.99 per month

Even at regular price, I rate Surfshark as one of the best bang-for-buck VPNs available, and this exclusive deal makes it an even easier recommendation. Whether you just need a fast, secure VPN or want to add extras like antivirus and scam protection, prices are unbeatable right now. What you'll get: 🛡️ Full VPN with unlimited simultaneous connections

🔒 Avira-backed antivirus on the One plan

🔍 Data breach alerts

📋 30-day money-back guarantee A 27-month Starter plan costs $1.99 per month ($53.73 upfront), and the One plan costs $2.29 per month ($61.83 upfront). Both plans include a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can test it out risk-free.

Surfshark One is the plan I'd recommend to almost everyone

As a VPN, Surfshark is very accomplished. It's fast – posting peak speeds of over 2,000 Mbps in our latest testing – and it's very effective at unblocking streaming sites, too.

Of course, none of that would matter if it wasn't secure. But, thankfully, it is. Surfshark was independently audited in 2025 to prove that it does not log any of your personal info, and in January 2026, it underwent an infrastructure audit. The results of both audits were very positive, showing no signs that Surfshark poses any security or privacy risk.

The VPN also offers post-quantum encryption, RAM-only servers, MultiHop (its Double VPN feature), and VPN obfuscation through its Camouflage Mode.

However, Surfshark One is a step above. For a meagre $8 more over the course of 27 months, you'll get full Avira-backed antivirus. It offers real-time protection that checks apps and files as they're downloaded, installed, and used, along with scheduled scans to check your device for threats. There's also webcam protection, which blocks apps and websites from accessing your camera without permission.

Then there's Surfshark's Scam Protection, which checks SMS messages for signs of fraud, uses AI to spot suspicious emails and phishing attempts, and blocks access to malicious or unwanted websites.

Considering the current price, alternatives to Surfshark are the likes of Private Internet Access, PrivadoVPN, and CyberGhost. While all of these are trusted, effective VPNs – especially Private Internet Access – none come close to Surfshark's level of polish and ease of use.

Overall, Surfshark's current $1.99-a-month Black Friday deal makes it very easy to recommend. And upgrading to the One plan is a steal if you're looking for a full-blown internet security suite rather than just a VPN.