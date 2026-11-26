Black Friday is a great time to save up on your favorite gadgets, but it's also a fantastic time to pick up a new board or card game. I've been playing board games for as long as I can remember — about 20 years now. My first game was Scrabble, which I still play with my family and partner.

Board games have come a long way, and they're still an excellent way to bond with your family and friends. The holidays are almost upon us, so I highly recommend grabbing either a classic or a brand new one this week. As Tom's Guide's resident board games expert, I've rounded up the best Black Friday deals for you.

My favorite deal is on Catan which is 51% off right now. This is a phenomenal and highly addictive strategy game for up to four players. If you want a more simple game to play with kids and adults alike, get the Magnetic Chess Game for just $8.

If you fancy a card game instead, P for Pizza is my top recommendation, and you can get it for $9 today. Or if you're hosting an adults-only games night, you can't go wrong with Cards Against Humanity which is down to $23 for Black Friday.

Regardless of what you're into, there's a deal for everyone, so allow me to take you through the best Black Friday board and card game deals. And let me know in the comments which game you'll be playing!

Meet your board game deals expert

Curated by Curated by Nikita Achanta Senior Reviews Writer and board games lover By day, I review consumer tech for a living. By night, I'm playing either video games or board/card games. I've loved board and card games since I was a child. My favorites are Scrabble, Catan and Monopoly, and I also thoroughly enjoy silly card games like P for Pizza and Herd Mentality.

Best Black Friday board game deals

Save 11% ($1) Magnetic Chess Game: was $9 now $8 at Amazon When I visited my family a couple of months ago, we spent hours playing this Magnetic Chess Game. One player makes a shape with the included string and other players must place their magnetic pieces without touching the others. It's a great game for adults and kids alike. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% ($12) Clue Board Game: was $24 now $12 at Amazon This is one for whodunnit and murder mystery fans. Clue is discounted for Black Friday, and is a great game to play with friends and family over the holidays. In this murder mystery board game, you and up to six other players act as detectives to solve a murder. You must figure out who committed the crime, the weapon they used, and which room the crime took place in. Other players will try to ruin your strategy by using cards in their hands, and the first person to make an accurate accusation wins. Read more Read less ▼

Save 44% ($17) Azul Mosaic Tile-Placement: was $39 now $22 at Amazon Do you like board games that are equal parts visually aesthetic and fun? Try Azul! It's a tactile game about tile laying. The mosaic tiles are inspired by Portuguese azulejos. It's easy to learn and deceptively deep in strategy, and works great at just about any player count. If you're not feeling the tile laying, there's a chocolate variant and three sequels that offer different rules and shaped pieces. Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% ($4) Monopoly Ultimate Banking Edition: was $27 now $23 at Amazon I'm sure you've played Monopoly hundreds of times (just me? Okay...), but if you haven't, what are you waiting for? Monopoly's an all-time classic. You and up to five other players buy, sell and scheme your way to becoming the richest person alive. You can build houses and hotels and trade these if a player offers you a better deal. Warning: may cause (friendly) arguments! Read more Read less ▼

Save 51% ($25) Catan (6th Edition): was $49 now $24 at Amazon Few board games come close to being as great as this one. Catan is a highly addictive strategy game for three to four players which turns you into hard-nosed settlers, competing to conquer an island. You must collect resource cards to build roads, village and cities, but collecting them heavily relies on dice rolls and trading with other players. Oh, and there's a resource-stealing robber too to spice things up, so watch out! Read more Read less ▼

Best Black Friday card game deals

Save 10% ($1) P for Pizza: was $10 now $9 at Amazon When we're having a cozy date night, P for Pizza is a game my partner and I always play. In this fast-paced card game, you have to shout out a word that links the letter on one card to the category on another (on a pile in the middle of the table). For example, a food that starts with G, an actress whose name begins with K, a stringed instrument that starts with S, and so on. You need to be quick to add a slice to your pile, and the first one to form a 'pizza slice' wins. Read more Read less ▼

Save 29% ($7) Herd Mentality: was $24 now $17 at Amazon Need a party game for the holidays? Try Herd Mentality. It's easy to pick up and play as all you need to do is flip a card and read out a random question like, "Who is the most popular female artist of all time?" You and the other players then write down the answer you think will be the most common among the group. If you're in the majority, you win points; if not, you'll be left with the dreaded pink cow of doom. And as someone who adores cows, you don't want to get stuck with this one... Read more Read less ▼

Save 29% ($7) The Chameleon Board and Card Game: was $24 now $17 at Amazon If you want a fast-paced board/card game where you deduce your fellow players' behavior, The Chameleon is for you. In this game, everyone know a secret word except one hidden imposter. Each player gives a single related clue to prove they belong without revealing too much. The group then votes to unmask the traitor... or Chameleon, if you will. Each round can last as long as the group likes. Read more Read less ▼

Save 21% ($5) You Can't Say UMM: was $24 now $19 at Amazon The first time I played You Can't Say UMM was at a board games café with my friends. We laughed so much that our jaws hurt and we had tears running down our faces. In this card game, you have to describe an object to your teammate without saying "Umm" or "Err." The opposing team can catch you out and penalize you. Opponents can also add "rules" to your turn, such as, "Swap seats with a teammate after every correct guess." It's harder than it sounds, and it's a barrel of laughs. Read more Read less ▼

Save 21% ($6) Cards Against Humanity: was $29 now $23 at Amazon Cards Against Humanity is the perfect card game for adults — and to determine who among your friend group has the darkest humor. One player reads a fill-in-the-blank prompt from a black card, and everyone else submits their funniest, most offensive, or absurd white answer card. The reader picks the winner, awarding a point. It can get really horrible really fast — but it's oh so fun. Read more Read less ▼

Save 31% ($12) Ransom Notes: was $39 now $27 at Amazon My partner and I play Ransom Notes with our friends fairly often. In this game, you and the other players race against a timer to answer outrageous prompts using only a limited handful of random word magnets. Everyone reads their grammatically chaotic sentences aloud while a rotating judge picks the funniest response to award a point. The first to five points (or the number of your choosing) wins! Read more Read less ▼

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