Not a typo! The LG 65-inch C4 OLED TV just crashed to $1,296 ahead of Memorial Day sales — that's a new all-time low
One of our favorite OLED TVs just hit an incredibly low price
We’re less than a week out from official Memorial Day sales, but I don’t recommend waiting any longer to jump on this deal.
Right now one of our favorite OLED TVs has seen a massive price cut at Amazon, bringing it to a new all-time low price.
For a limited time, you can get LG C4 4K OLED TVs on sale from $796 at Amazon. This is the lowest starting price I’ve ever seen for LG’s enduringly popular OLED. While Amazon lists this as a $100 discount, the 42-inch LG C4 cost $1,499.99 at launch, meaning it’s since dropped in price by over $700.
There are even bigger discounts up for grabs on larger sizes.
LG C4 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $796 @ Amazon
The C4 is LG's flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we said the content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series.
42" for $796
48" for $896
55" for $1,196
65" for $1,296
77" for $1,996
83" for $2,996
When we checked this model out last year in our LG C4 4K OLED TV review, we called it “the new gold standard for OLED TVs.”
It’s important to note that the newer LG C5 OLED TV is now available and it’s a nice step up, hence why we now rank it as the best OLED TV you can buy. But you can save a ton by shopping last year’s TV models, and the LG C4 provides incredible value for money with this discount.
In our tests, the LG C4 OLED delivered incredible picture quality with gorgeous color and contrast. It even hit an impressive peak brightness of 1,049 nits. In short, everything we viewed on this screen looked terrific, and this was true no matter where we sat in the room thanks to this TV’s excellent viewing angles.
We also rank the LG C4 OLED as one of the best gaming TVs. It sports four HDMI 2.1 ports and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz when used as a PC gaming monitor. Plus, we saw a super low lag time of 9.2ms with Boost mode turned on, which meant gameplay felt snappy and responsive.
The LG C4 OLED isn’t all perfect. Its sound quality is just average, so audiophiles will probably want to add one of the best soundbars. There’s also no ATSC 3.0 tuner for over-the-air 4K TV broadcasts. But this TV is still an incredible buy at this price, so I highly recommend picking one up before this deal disappears.
