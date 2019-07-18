If you're shopping around for the best headphone deals in town, you've come to the right place. Today's post-Prime Day deals offer some of the best headphone deals we've seen all year!

If you're looking for a pair of headphones for your workouts? Walmart has the Bose SoundSport on sale for $39. That's $60 of their $100 list price and the lowest price we've ever seen for these in-ear type headphones.

In our Bose SoundSport headphones review, we were impressed by their overall balanced sound, sleek, sporty design, and sweat resistance. Although we thought their introductory price was steep, now at $60 off, they're an excellent value.

Meanwhile, Amazon continues to offer the Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Headphones for $298 ($52 off).

Below, we've rounded up some of the best headphone deals you can get now:

Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones: was $99 now $39 @ Walmart

If you're looking for quality workout in-ear headphones for less, the Bose SoundSport is a great deal. These are Apple device compatible, sweat- and water-resistant, and feature a mic and remote.

Sony WH-XB700 Wireless Headphones: was $130 now just $78 @ Amazon

The new Sony WH-XB700s feature Extra Bass audio enhancement, Alexa voice control, a built-in mic, and up to 30 hours of battery life. At $52 off, they're a solid choice.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Headphones: was $349, now $298 @ Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones offers superior noise cancelling performance, and now you can get it for $52 off on Amazon. These Bluetooth headphones also offer intuitive touch controls, a handy quick attention mode and access to Alexa.

Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Headphones: was $199.99 now $149.99 @ Walmart

Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Headphones: was $199.99 now $149.99 @ Walmart

These Sony noise cancelling wireless Bluetooth Headphones bring you up to 35 hours of uninterrupted audio playback per charge. The WH-CH700N also supports Alexa for voice-access to music and mo

Jabra Elite 65t w/Alexa: was $189.99, now just $169.99 @ Amazon

Jabra Elite 65t w/Alexa: was $189.99, now just $169.99 @ Amazon

For completely wire-free Bluetooth earbuds that look nothing like Apple's AirPods, Jabra's Elite 65t are a must-buy. Alexa integration and excellent call quality make the 65t just as useful for productivity as for listening to music.

Beats Solo3: was $300 now $159.99 @ Amazon

Beats Solo3: was $300 now $159.99 @ Amazon

These wireless headphones give you booming sound and long-battery life, and a massive Prime Day discount eliminates more than half of the Solo3's sky-high price.