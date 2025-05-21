Epic New Balance Memorial Day sale live from $18 at Amazon — 15 deals I’d shop on sneakers, apparel and more

Memorial Day sales have landed at Amazon, which means there are a bunch of awesome discounts up for grabs on apparel and activewear. Right now Amazon’s New Balance sale is live from $18, so don’t miss out.

One of the best running shoes we’ve tested, the New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080 V13 is on sale from $103 at Amazon. We love these for their stable, versatile feel underfoot. They’re a steal with this discount applied to certain sizes and colors.

Prices vary based on your choices of size and color, so check out any different color options available in your size to find the best deals. For more, see our Amazon promo codes and check out the deals I’d buy from $12 in Home Depot’s Memorial Day sale.

Sneaker Deals

New Balance 202 Slide Sandal (Women's): was $39 now $18 at Amazon These New Balance slides are perfect for the spring — or any time of year, really. These have a soft-top bed that's super comfortable, even when you're on your feet all day. You can also configure them with either two or three straps for extra security.

New Balance 237 V1 Sneakers (Men's): was $79 now $29 at Amazon If you prefer a sleeker sneaker, the New Balance 237 may be the right fit. Based on classic 1970s New Balance trainers, the 237 features a mix of suede and nylon for the upper and a cushioned EVA foam midsole. You can choose from a variety of stylish, earth-tone-inspired color options.

New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi v4 (Men’s): was $74 now $40 at Amazon Whether you're looking for a new pair of shoes to run errands in or train for a marathon in, these Arishi v4 shoes are a great pick. They feature Fresh Foam midsole cushioning for comfort and a textured mesh upper for breathability. For support and extra durability, a rubber outsole completes this shoe.

New Balance 410 V8 Trail Running Shoe (Men's): was $64 now $48 at Amazon The New Balance 410 V8 trainer is a stylish running shoe to hit the trails with and on offer with over 25% off right now! They are kitted out with a soft bio foam in the midsole to keep you comfortable while pounding the trails and have strategic overlays to make sure you get the most out of the pair.

New Balance Fresh Foam ROAV V1 Sneaker (Women's): was $84 now $53 at Amazon The New Balance Fresh Foam ROAV V1 Sneaker is a seriously popular purchase on Amazon, with a 4.4 star rating based on over 22,000 reviews. Their casual athletic style makes them look unique and they're also super comfortable for runs thanks to their cushioned Fresh Foam Midsole.

New Balance 680v6 Cushioning Running Shoe (Men's): was $79 now $57 at Amazon I'm totally in love with the fresh look that these New Balance 680v6 running shoes have in the Quarry Blue/Chrome Blue/Sea Salt colorway. But they don't just look great, as they have a Fresh Foam midsole that supports your feet with every step.

Apparel Deals