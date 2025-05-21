Recommended reading

Epic New Balance Memorial Day sale live from $18 at Amazon — 15 deals I’d shop on sneakers, apparel and more

Check out the New Balance Memorial Day deals I’m shopping with up to 50% off

New Balance 1080v13 running shoes
Memorial Day sales have landed at Amazon, which means there are a bunch of awesome discounts up for grabs on apparel and activewear. Right now Amazon’s New Balance sale is live from $18, so don’t miss out.

One of the best running shoes we’ve tested, the New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080 V13 is on sale from $103 at Amazon. We love these for their stable, versatile feel underfoot. They’re a steal with this discount applied to certain sizes and colors.

Prices vary based on your choices of size and color, so check out any different color options available in your size to find the best deals. For more, see our Amazon promo codes and check out the deals I’d buy from $12 in Home Depot’s Memorial Day sale.

Sneaker Deals

New Balance 202 Slide Sandal (Women's)
New Balance 202 Slide Sandal (Women's): was $39 now $18 at Amazon

These New Balance slides are perfect for the spring — or any time of year, really. These have a soft-top bed that's super comfortable, even when you're on your feet all day. You can also configure them with either two or three straps for extra security.

New Balance 237 V1 Sneakers (Men's)
New Balance 237 V1 Sneakers (Men's): was $79 now $29 at Amazon

If you prefer a sleeker sneaker, the New Balance 237 may be the right fit. Based on classic 1970s New Balance trainers, the 237 features a mix of suede and nylon for the upper and a cushioned EVA foam midsole. You can choose from a variety of stylish, earth-tone-inspired color options.

New Balance DynaSoft Nergize Sport V2 Shoes (Women’s)
New Balance DynaSoft Nergize Sport V2 Shoes (Women’s): was $69 now $32 at Amazon

Pick up a pair of New Balance shoes for under $50? Don’t mind if I do. No-sew construction and an adjustable lace closure makes for a snug fit. And, if you're worried they won't match your running gear, there are 25 different color options on Amazon.

New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi v4 (Men’s)
New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi v4 (Men’s): was $74 now $40 at Amazon

Whether you're looking for a new pair of shoes to run errands in or train for a marathon in, these Arishi v4 shoes are a great pick. They feature Fresh Foam midsole cushioning for comfort and a textured mesh upper for breathability. For support and extra durability, a rubber outsole completes this shoe.

New Balance 410 V8 Trail Running Shoe (Men's)
New Balance 410 V8 Trail Running Shoe (Men's): was $64 now $48 at Amazon

The New Balance 410 V8 trainer is a stylish running shoe to hit the trails with and on offer with over 25% off right now! They are kitted out with a soft bio foam in the midsole to keep you comfortable while pounding the trails and have strategic overlays to make sure you get the most out of the pair.

New Balance Fresh Foam ROAV V1 Sneaker (Women's)
New Balance Fresh Foam ROAV V1 Sneaker (Women's): was $84 now $53 at Amazon

The New Balance Fresh Foam ROAV V1 Sneaker is a seriously popular purchase on Amazon, with a 4.4 star rating based on over 22,000 reviews. Their casual athletic style makes them look unique and they're also super comfortable for runs thanks to their cushioned Fresh Foam Midsole.

New Balance 680v6 Cushioning Running Shoe (Men's)
New Balance 680v6 Cushioning Running Shoe (Men's): was $79 now $57 at Amazon

I'm totally in love with the fresh look that these New Balance 680v6 running shoes have in the Quarry Blue/Chrome Blue/Sea Salt colorway. But they don't just look great, as they have a Fresh Foam midsole that supports your feet with every step.

New Balance CT300 V3 Sneaker (Men's)
New Balance CT300 V3 Sneaker (Men's): was $79 now $58 at Amazon

New Balance brings the style with these casual sneakers. They have soft cushioning underfoot to keep you comfortable and a suede and mesh upper that feels premium.

New Balance Dynasoft Tektrel V1 Trail Running Shoe
New Balance Dynasoft Tektrel V1 Trail Running Shoe: was $89 now $79 at Amazon

Hit the trail in style and comfort with the Dynasoft Tektrel V1 Trail Running Shoe. They're named for their DynaSoft midsole, that's packed with propulsive, responsive plush foam. Their traction outsole also ensures you'll stay steady.

New Balance FuelCell SuperComp Elite v3 (Women's)
New Balance FuelCell SuperComp Elite v3 (Women's): was $229 now $99 at Amazon

When you're knocking out a long-distance race like a marathon, you want a shoe that's both efficient and comfortable, which for a long time seemed like a conflict of interest. Luckily, this super shoe has a carbon fiber plate nestled inside an incredibly supple midsole to keep you comfortable, stable, and sprightly throughout your race. We rank these as some of the best women's running shoes.

New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v13 (Women's)
New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v13 (Women's): was $164 now $103 at Amazon

This stability shoe is an excellent choice for long runs and recovery days. It's not made to win any races, but it's supportive, durable, and planted with every stride, thanks to its wide, sturdy outsole and well-cushioned midsole. It even made our list of the best running shoes you can buy.

New Balance FuelCell Supercomp Elite v4 (Men's)
New Balance FuelCell Supercomp Elite v4 (Men's): was $249 now $202 at Amazon

We gave the New Balance FuelCell SC Elite v4 shoes four-stars in our full review, calling the carbon-plated runners "a great-looking, marathon-friendly shoe that can handle a mixture of paces." This racing shoe is powered by the FuelCell midsole and thinner carbon fiber plate to make transitions smooth and stable.

Apparel Deals

New Balance Sport Essentials French Terry Short, 7" Inseam (Men's)
New Balance Sport Essentials French Terry Short, 7" Inseam (Men's): was $50 now $24 at Amazon

You can score a great saving right now on these New Balance shorts. They're made of soft french terry fabric, have pockets at the sides and back and an external drawcord to adjust the fit.

New Balance Athletics Stretch Woven Jogger (Men's)
New Balance Athletics Stretch Woven Jogger (Men's): was $75 now $27 at Amazon

Score yourself a comfy new pair of joggers for an awesome discount with this deal. These are made of lightweight fabric that are great for hotter weather, with zippered pockets to store your stuff.

New Balance Space Dye 1/4 Zip (Men's)
New Balance Space Dye 1/4 Zip (Men's): was $54 now $39 at Amazon

In unpredictable weather conditions, it's easy to find excuses not to get outside to train. With New Balance's Space Dye 1/4 Zip, you'll have no excuse as it'll keep you motivated and warm without overheating. It's a versatile layer that you can easily pull on and off as you get further into your workout.

