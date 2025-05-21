Huge Memorial Day patio furniture sale at Lowe’s, Wayfair and more — 29 deals I’d shop from $14

Memorial Day is almost here — and if you're hosting any backyard barbecues or pool parties, now's your last chance to pick up everything you need to spruce up your outdoor space. Fortunately, some of our favorite retailers — like Lowe's, Home Depot, Target, Wayfair and more — are hosting huge Memorial Day sales with up to 50% off.

Whether you're in the market for some new lounge chairs to place by the pool, a fire pit to warm up your patio or a dining table to enjoy meals outside, there's plenty of discounts to shop now. And the best part? The deals start at just $14.

The clock is ticking! Keep scrolling to check out all my favorite outdoor deals to shop ahead of Memorial Day Weekend. For more ways to save, take a look at our guides to Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale and Amazon's YETI sale.

Outdoor Deals

Costway 10ft Patio Solar Umbrella: was $269 now $75 at Target At a whopping 72% off, this outdoor umbrella will block the sun during the day with its strong polyester fabric and light up the night with its solar-powered LED lights. It features a handy crank that makes it simple to open or close and you can push the button to tilt the umbrella along with the rising or falling of the sun. However, we should note that an umbrella base is not included.

Westintrends Folding Adirondack Chair: was $239 now $99 at Walmart Walmart is taking $140 off this folding Adirondack Chair, a durable piece of patio furniture that doesn't come cheap. But for just $99, this foldable, weather-proof design (it's constructed from high-density polyethylene lumber) is a steal. Reviewers rave that these are easy to put together and are built to last for many summers to come. One buyer even notes it's "a very solid chair for the money!"

Best Choice Products Lounge Chair Recliners (Set of 2): was $129 now $109 at Amazon Lounge in your backyard, on your patio or poolside in ultimate comfort with this set of padded, weather-resistant reclining chairs. The chairs conform to your body while an adjustable headrest adds an extra level of comfort. They also feature a lightweight, folding design so you can bring them along with you to the beach, park or your next tailgate.

Yaheetech Hanging Swing Bench: was $174 now $115 at Target Made of premium iron material, this swing bench is long and durable enough to seat at least two people. It features strong hooks and chains that can hold up the swing seat securely. Perfect for a deck, garden or patio, this hanging bench will add a touch of elegant charm to your outdoor space.

Sand & Stable 8’x10’ Herringbone Outdoor Rug: was $538 now $129 at Wayfair Refresh your porch or patio with discounted outdoor goods from Wayfair. We're firm believers that every space doesn't feel complete without the addition of a rug — even your backyard. And this jute lookalike, beige design is actually a blend of polypropylene and polyester, so you don't have to worry as much if it's exposed to the elements. It's water-, fade-, and stain-resistant. But our favorite part? The 8'x10' size for 73% off.

Tappio 3-Piece Patio Conversation Bistro Set Rattan Furniture: was $299 now $139 at Walmart This small outdoor conversation set is available for $130 off the regular price. Made of woven rattan, high-quality steel frames, and tempered glass table top, this adorable set will be the perfect spot to relax or enjoy a cocktail outdoors this spring. It also comes with seat cushions featuring an ergonomic design for extra comfort.

Best Choice 80qt Steel Rolling Cooler Cart: was $345 now $189 at Walmart Level up your outdoor events with an all-in-one cooler cart! Perfect for entertaining, its huge capacity can hold up to 50 bottles, 70 cans or all your favorite food and snacks. It also has four sturdy wheels that allow you to easily move the cooler or even take it on the go.

Best Choice Products 32in Round Fire Pit Table: was $666 now $249 at Target For those chilly spring nights, this powerful fire pit will help extend your time outdoors. The gas tank hides away in the base with a magnetic door, making it simple to replace. You can adjust the heat to your liking and it comes with a lid so you can also use it as a table. The fire pit table is made of high-quality wicker and it comes with a durable fabric cover to ensure it will withstand the elements.

Novogratz Marilyn 3-Piece Dining Set: was $389 now $168 at Wayfair If you don't need a full outdoor dining table — though there are plenty to pick from in the sale — this side table and chair combo might be your best bet. The all-weather wicker seat and back adds an elevated touch to the powder-coated metal frame.

Nuu Garden Black Steel Floorstanding Liquid Propane Patio Heater: was $329 now $221 at Lowe's For those chilly days and nights spent outdoors, you need this standing propane gas heater that combines exceptional functionality with sleek design. It's easy to use and will bring you ultimate warmth, not to mention it will create a unique and warm atmosphere that all your friends and family will love.

Clihome 3-Piece Brown Bistro Patio Dining Set: was $294 now $223 at Lowe's This small outdoor dining set is available for more than $70 off the regular price. It has two chairs and a round table, giving you and your partner a nice place to hang out and have a quick meal. It comes with a convenient umbrella hole, but you'll need to buy that separately.

Outsunny Retractable Pergola Canopy: was $284 now $248 at Target Shade your deck or patio from the sun with this retractable pergola made from a heavy-duty powder-coated steel frame that is rust-resistant, and topped with a thick polyester canopy. It will allow you to enjoy the warm weather without being directly in the sun.

Costway 4-Piece Patio Set: was $729 now $269 at Target It’s hard to find a set of patio furniture for under $1,000 these days, but you can get all four of these power-coated pieces for less than $300 — that's a steal. Reviewers write it's "great quality for the price," and it comes together quickly. Others also note it's packaged well, and in most cases, will arrive as early as next week if you order today.

Teamson Vinyl Outdoor Storage Shed: was $278 now $236 at Lowe's This sizeable storage shed is perfect for storing patio cushions, gardening equipment and outdoor essentials. This 154-gallon chest comes with a removable waterproof liner, a durable steel frame, soft-close hinges, and side handles for easy transportation. Plus, this roomy storage bin is constructed from weather-resistant PR rattan wicker.

Three Posts Marciano Adirondack Set (Set of 2): was $538 now $230 at Wayfair Adirondack chairs can be pricey (we’re talking upwards of $500). But this set of weather-resistant chairs is now under $250. The seats can endure hot fire pits and resist fading in the sun, so they should last for many seasons to come, no matter if they take up permanent residence on your porch, deck, or patio. Plus, their sturdy frame can support up to 450 pounds.

Deko Living Metal Wood Burner Fireplace: was $379 now $299 at Lowe's Spend your evenings outdoors, curled up by this wood burning fireplace. The fireplace features a removable grill and pan, making it simple to clean up any ash or soot. It's also constructed from heavy-duty rust resistant steel, so you can feel confident it will stay protected from the outdoor elements.

Joss & Main 108'' Market Sunbrella Umbrella: was $490 now $329 at Wayfair At 33% off, this high-quality umbrella is a total steal. It offers a shady spot on a warm day and will shield you from the sun's harmful rays. It also has a user-friendly crank open and auto tilt system that will assure convenient shade all day, even when the sun is not directly overhead.

EDYO LIVING Wicker Lounge Chair Set: was $399 now $348 at Lowe's You'll want to lay in the sun all spring and summer long when relaxing in these lounge chairs! Crafted with a metal frame and wrapped in resin wicker, the chairs have an adjustable back that let you recline to a position you find most comfortable. They're also also weather- and UV-resistant.

Costway Rattan Patio Table Set: was $1,329 now $379 at Target This clean and simple dining set will instantly upgrade any patio. It features a wooden tabletop and six rattan dining chairs. The beautiful table and comfortable chairs are guaranteed to give you a weather-resistant set that will last you for years to come.

Real Flame Anson Fire Pit: was $511 now $380 at Wayfair Constructed with heavy-gauge steel, this raised base protects your patio or deck. The simple, bowl-shaped design should fit into any setup and a complimentary spark screen, fire poker and grate means you'll have all the tools needed to take any summer gathering past sunset at once. Just add some marshmallows and chocolate.

Nobel House multi-brown 7-piece patio dining set: was $630 now $504 at The Home Depot This clean and simple dining set will instantly upgrade any patio. It features a table and 6 dining chairs in a stylish wooden design with the functionality of an iron framework and comfortable chairs, guaranteed to give you a weather-resistant set that will last you for years to come.

Weisser Rectangular Outdoor Dining Set: was $1,104 now $509 at Wayfair Belly up to this outdoor wicker bar that's now 54% off. It features six stools that easily slide out from underneath. Ideal for outdoor entertaining, the glass tabletop adds a touch of elegance to your space and is super easy to clean. The wicker furniture and the premium seat cushions are all weather-resistant.

Best Choice Products 7 Piece Modular Wicker Patio Set: was $799 now $599 at Amazon This 7-piece modular wicker patio set comes with 4 single chairs, 2 corner chairs and one glass-topped table, giving you all you need to relax outside. The gray wicker is complemented with matching cushions and two striped pillows. Its biggest bonus (aside from the discount) is that the modular design allows you to customize the seating to suit your patio or deck.

Ovios Gray Wicker Outdoor Patio Conversation: was $861 now $731 at The Home Depot Score $129 off this Ovios 5-piece outdoor seating set. It comes with a 3-seat sofa, two lounge chairs and two ottomans, all in an attractive dark gray wicker that's weather resistant. You have your choice of six different cushion colors, although note that it's recommended to store the cushions inside when it's raining.

Moda Furnishings Dining Set: was $1,242 now $994 at Lowe's This lovely outdoor dining set is perfect for hosting! Made with high quality hand-woven rattan, the outdoor dining set comes complete with tempered glass and seat cushions that are durable, thick and comfortable. You can feel confident that this set will last for years to come and stay protected from the elements.