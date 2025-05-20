Huge Amazon headphone sale ahead of Memorial Day — 21 deals I’d shop from $19

With Memorial Day sales cropping up left and right, now is the perfect time to invest in that high-quality pair of headphones or earbuds you've been wanting. The good news? Amazon is currently hosting a Memorial Day sale with up to 40% off top-rated audio devices.

Amazon's sale has deals to fit every budget. In fact, some of the best headphones we've tested from brands like Anker and JBL will cost you as little as $19. If you're open to spending a little more cash, we're seeing great deals from Sony, Bose and Apple. For instance, the Bose QuietComfort Headphones are down to $229.

Below, I've rounded up all my favorite deals on headphones and earbuds that will get you the most bang for your buck — all from Amazon! Keep scrolling to check them out.

Best wireless earbud deals

Anker Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $19 at Amazon If you're willing to live without active noise-cancellation, these Soundcore by Anker P20i buds are fantastic value for money. Offering 10mm drivers for impressive "big" bass, along with Bluetooth 5.3, 30-hour battery life, water-resistance, 22 preset EQs and in-app customisation, which is great for this price.

Beats Flex Wireless: was $69 now $49 at Amazon While they aren't technically true wireless, on account of the wire that connects the buds, the Flex are a great pair of fitness earbuds. They're super comfortable thanks to their lightweight, and this $20 saving is a solid discount.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $119 at Amazon The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.

Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $154 at Amazon The Powerbeats Pro are a solid pair of Apple wireless fitness earbuds. They have a seamless setup, just like AirPods, and good battery life. The earbuds themselves can play music for 9 hours, and the charging case adds an additional 18 hours. If you have an iPhone and need earbuds for your workout, these are a great pick — not that they aren't great for Android, too.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: was $279 now $249 at Amazon If you're not a fan of over-ear designs, the QuietComfort Earbuds II bring Bose's elite-level noise cancellation tech to in-ear 'buds instead. They can withstand sweaty workouts, have head-tracking tech supporting a new Immersive Audio feature, and last up to 6 hours on a single charge. Plus, a 20-minute top-up gives you an extra 2 hours of playback.

Best wireless headphone deals

JBL Tune 510BT: was $49 now $31 at Amazon A budget friendly option, these wireless headphones offer playback for up to 40 hours, and recharge in as little as 2 hours. They also have JBL Pure Bass sound. Although we haven't tested this model, they receive 4.6 out of 5 stars from Amazon customers for sound quality and value for money.

Sony WH-CH520 Headphones: was $59 now $38 at Amazon Our Sony WH-CH520 headphones review said these headphones "deliver on battery life and performance." They're 360 Reality Audio compatible for more 3D sound and you can customize EQ in the Sony Headphones app. Although there's no active noise cancelling function, they have built-in mics for hands-free voice and video calls and noise suppression processing to keep your voice sounding clear in noisy environments. They're also rated for up to 50 hours of battery life.

Anker Soundcore Life Q20: was $59 now $39 at Amazon The Anker Soundcore Life Q20 aren't top-of-the-line headphones and don't pretend to be. They're just a nice pair of over-the-ear headphones that won't cost you too much money. With the 40mm dynamic drivers, they still pump out powerful sound, so don't think just because they're cheaper, they won't sound great.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $199 at Amazon The Beats Studio Pro are specifically designed to bring back that thumping bass Beats is known for. They offer improved active noise cancelation and boosted battery life (up to 40 hours with ANC turned off). There's also Spatial Audio support and Beats' signature strong brand look. However, our Beats Studio Pro review found the clamping force high, which may affect comfort levels for some wearers.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348 now $228 at Amazon Although now superseded by the WH-1000XM5, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are still a solid buy. They offer effective ANC, superior comfort, excellent sound quality, and an epic battery life that runs up to 38 hours. In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we said they're one of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market.

Sennheiser Momentum 4: was $379 now $277 at Amazon The Sennheiser Momentum 4 have some of the best battery life of any active noise canceling headphones we've tested. They last up to 60 hours of playtime with ANC enabled, which is incredible. They also offer excellent sound quality, effective noise canceling performance and a robust design.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $298 at Amazon The XM5s are Sony's premium noise-canceling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancelation is excellent. Plus, despite ANC being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off.

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e Over-Ear Headphones: was $399 now $299 at Amazon The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e are incredible sounding and feeling noise cancelling headphones. They're made out of super luxurious materials, including foam earpads with a fabric finish and metal detailing. And their sound wraps you up in comforting, warm audio. You also get 30 hours of battery life.