Amazon knocks up to 40% off Bluetooth speakers ahead of Memorial Day — 11 deals I’d shop now

Whether you're hosting a barbecue, heading to the beach or hanging by the pool this Memorial Day weekend, there's nothing quite like blasting some feel-good tunes as the weather warms up. However, you're going to need a high-quality Bluetooth speaker that's up to the task.

Fortunately, Amazon is taking up to 40% off top-rated speakers during its latest sale — many of which hold a spot on our list of the best Bluetooth speakers we've tested. Right now, we're seeing epic discounts from brands like JBL, Ultimate Ears, Sony and Sonos. Even better? The deals are starting at just $24.

Below, I've rounded up my favorite deals on Bluetooth speakers that will get you the most bang for your buck — all from Amazon's Memorial Day sale! Keep scrolling to check them out. Plus, check out our full guide to the best Memorial Day sales right now.

Best Speaker Deals

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39 now $24 at Amazon This is the most affordable Alexa speaker Amazon sells and it’s now been slashed to an even lower price. In our Echo Pop review, we were impressed by the speaker's sound for its small size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices and more. Note that this isn't a portable speaker and has to be used while plugged in.

JBL Go 3: was $39 now $29 at Amazon The JBL Go 3 is the ideal Bluetooth speaker for traveling and outdoor adventures, and it's dropped to $29 at Amazon. It's IP67 waterproof and dustproof, and ultra-compact in size. But it still offers surprisingly strong sound and up to five hours of playback on a single battery charge.

Sony SRS-XB100: was $59 now $38 at Amazon One of the best Bluetooth speakers in terms of portability is on sale right now at Amazon. Believe it or not, this 0.6-pound speaker packs a punch. The orange, light grey and black colors are all included in the promotion.

JBL Clip 4: was $64 now $39 at Amazon The Clip 4 is a wicked little speaker that clips to your bag so that you can take it anywhere you want. There's 10 hours of battery life so it'll last you through any hike you might take it on. We found some great sound for its size in our JBL Clip 4 review as well, with a surprising amount of bass. I also happen to really like the way that it looks, with its giant keyring styling going a long way in setting it apart from other small Bluetooth speakers.

Ultimate Ears Miniroll: was $79 now $58 at Amazon The Miniroll is the ultimate musical companion. It’s a super small Bluetooth speaker, so it’ll fit into a backpack without a problem. It’s sturdy too, which will let it survive even the most traumatic of outdoor mishaps. The small but mighty device is a great deal at its original price — but right now, you can get it for just $58.

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom: was $109 now $75 at Amazon The Anker Motion Boom may not be much of a looker, but it has all the right credentials to deliver big stereo sound anywhere. Its practical size belies its ability to fill whatever space you are in with bassy sound, and has the power to project sound outwards into an open space with impressive clarity.

Beats Pill 2024: was $149 now $99 at Amazon This deal brings a long-awaited discount to the Beats Pill. We had a Beats Pill hands-on, and found a speaker that has (as you might expect) some massive bass and a slick look. Battery life is respectable at 24 hours, and its waterproofing makes it perfect for pool parties and outdoor use.

Ultimate Ears EpicBoom: was $329 now $244 at Amazon This portable has some useful rugged touches to protect the speaker from routine knocks and scuffs while on the road. Its IP67 rating means that it's protected from dirt and moisture, and a rubberized cap secures the USB-C charging port at the back to protect it from water ingress. Sound quality was impressive during our Ultimate Ears EpicBoom review, and the battery life claims to deliver 17 hours of playback.

JBL Xtreme 4: was $379 now $248 at Amazon This speaker is perfect to get the party going. Our JBL Xtreme 4 review praised its incredible sound quality with adaptive EQ, thumping bass and 24-hour battery life. On top of that, it has an IP67 rating meaning it can survive spills and it can even be used as a power bank to charge your phone. It's heavy at 73.76 ounces, but it's a great speaker especially after a discount.