Brooklyn Bedding’s Memorial Day sale is here — 6 mattresses for every sleep style to shop today

The Brooklyn Bedding Memorial Day mattress sale is in full effect, and that means strong savings across a wide range of mattresses that'll cater to most people's requirements and budgets. There's 30% off all mattresses at Brooklyn Bedding right now, which is the best discount we ever see and one you won't want to miss.

Which mattress should you opt for, though? After testing it we're still impressed by the CopperFlex Pro Hybrid mattress, now from $652.40 at Brooklyn Bedding. It's deep, comfortable and supportive with really good cooling properties. In fact, we think it gives the ever-popular DreamCloud a run for its money in terms of affordable luxury, and it feels like a strong contender for our best mattress guide...

Beyond that, though, you're spoiled for choice; Brooklyn Bedding has everything from basic beds to high-end luxury models, in various firmness options and in more sizes than you ever knew existed. There's a lot to look at, but to make life easier for you we've picked out six top options in the Memorial Day mattress sales that should cover most of the bases. Read on to discover what's on offer...

6 Memorial Day mattress deals from Brooklyn Bedding

1. Plank Firm: twin was $749 now $524.30 at Brooklyn Bedding

Not only is the Plank Firm a good quality firm mattress, it's an extra-firm mattress too. That's because it's double-sided, and you can flip it over to achieve the degree of firmness that suits you (although its lack of handles may make this a bit of a struggle). During our Plank Firm mattress review we praised its high weight capacity, all-over support and motion isolation, and rated it as an excellent choice for stomach sleepers; we did find that it had a tendency to trap heat, however. Head to Brooklyn Bedding during its Memorial Day sale and a a Plank Firm mattress in a queen size can be yours for $932.40; that's a reduction from $1,332. Our review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★★½ (3,600+ reviews)

2. Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Cooling: twin was $1,199 now $839.30 at Brooklyn Bedding

The Aurora Luxe Cooling is worth checking out if you're searching for a decent cooling mattress and want to be able get just the right level of firmness and comfort. Not only does this mattress come in three firmness options, it also comes with the option to add a pillow top, giving you six possible comfort combinations. In our Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe mattress review we praised its cooling, comfort and support, although we felt it wasn't great at motion isolation. There's 30% off in Brooklyn Bedding's Memorial Day sale, so an Aurora Luxe Cooling with a pillow top in a queen size will cost you $1,585.50, reduced from $2.265. Our review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★★½ (4,200+ reviews)

3. Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex Pro Hybrid: twin was $932 now $652.40 at Brooklyn Bedding

Having recently tested it, we're big fans of the latest addition to the Brooklyn Bedding range (read our Brooklyn Bedding Coperflex Pro mattress review for closer test analysis.) The CopperFlex Pro Hybrid is a luxurious mattress with cooling prowess similar to that of the Aurora Luxe, but at a much more affordable price. Rated 7/10 for firmness, it's suitable for any sleep style and delivers zoned support as well as a plush pillow top, and we think it's an excellent all-rounder. In the Brooklyn Bedding Memorial Day sale you can get a queen size for $932.40, reduced from $1,332. Our review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★★½ (530+ reviews)

4. Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid: twin was $665 now $465.50 at Brooklyn Bedding

Brooklyn Bedding says that the Signature Hybrid is its best value offering, and with over 12,000 reviews it's definitely a popular option. There are some good plus points to this mattress: during our Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid mattress review we liked its choice of three firmness option and its supportive and bouncy feel, and found that it was good at motion isolation. However we thought that the edge support was a little weak and the temperature regulation wasn't up to much. If that's not a problem for you, though, you'll find that a queen size Signature Hybrid is currently available for $932.40 (was $1,332). Our review: ★★★½

User score: ★★★★½ (12,000+ reviews)

5. DreamFoam Essential: twin was $274 now $191.80 at Brooklyn Bedding

Want a cheap and cheerful mattress for your spare room or maybe your RV? Take a look at the Dreamfoam Essential. It's an all-foam mattress that comes in five height options and too many size options to bother counting; rest assured that wherever you want this one to fit, you'll be able to find the perfect size. We found it to be cheap, comfortable and supportive but not very luxurious; it does the job, basically. A 10-inch queen size has an MSRP of $699 and is $489.30 in the Brooklyn Bedding Memorial Day sale, which feels like a good price for what you get. Our review: ★★★★

User score: ★★★★½ (4,600+ reviews)