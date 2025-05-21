Home Depot's Memorial Day sale is here — here's 21 deals I'd shop from $12 on patio furniture, grills and more
Memorial Day sales have landed at Home Depot!
Memorial Day sales have officially landed at Home Depot. Summer is almost here, so now’s the time to get your home ready for the season! There are a bunch of deals up for grabs on everything from grills to patio furniture and you don’t want to miss out.
Right now, Home Depot’s Memorial Day sale takes up to 50% off appliances, tools, garden furniture and more. I’m especially interested in Home Depot’s patio furniture sale where you can score up to 30% off dining and conversation sets, and patio umbrellas and bases starting from $26.
All my favorite deals are listed below. For more, check out our Home Depot promo codes, and check out the top deals in Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale.
Quick Links
- shop all Home Depot deals
- Furniture sale: up to 35% off
- Home security sale: up to 35% off
- Storage solutions: up to 30% off
- Magic Mesh Hands Free Magnetic Screen Door: was $14 now $12
- Hampton Bay Duncan LED Outdoor Solar Light (4-Pack): was $19 now $14
- Kingsford Charcoal Grilling Briquettes (2-Pack): was $19 now $17
- Scrub Daddy BBQ Daddy Grill Brush: was $29 now $24
- Patio umbrellas/bases: deals from $26
- Wyze Cam Pan V3: was $39 now $29
- 3M ScotchBlue Multi-Surface Painter's Tape (6-Pack): was $39 now $36
- Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99
- Lawnmower sale: deals from $199
- Traeger Woodridge Pro Wi-Fi Pellet Grill and Smoker: was $1,149 now $899
Editor's Choice
Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot
Backyard barbecue season is back. The Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane, and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill, and more.
Lawnmower sale: deals from $199 @ Home Depot
Home Depot has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $199. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Green Machine and more.
Furniture sale: up to 35% off @ Home Depot
The Home Depot is currently hosting a huge savings event on home decor, furniture, bedding, kitchenware and more. Save big on everything you need to refresh your home.
Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Home Depot
Aside from epic outdoor savings, Home Depot is also hosting a huge sale on kitchen appliances. If you need fresh appliances, the retailer is slashing up to 35% off select fridges, washers, ranges and more from top brands.
Storage solutions: up to 30% off @ The Home Depot
Hoping to get your spaces organized? Don't worry — The Home Depot has the perfect storage solutions just for you. Whether it's your closet, garage or basement that needs tidying, there's plenty of shelving, rack and bin options for less at The Home Depot.
Home decor sale: up to 50% off @ Home Depot
Make a stylish statement with up to 50% off vases, storage baskets, mirrors and much more at Home Depot. The savings won't last forever, so be sure to shop this incredible sale ASAP.
Patio umbrellas: deals from $26 @ Home Depot
Protect yourself from the sun this summer with a new patio umbrella. Home Depot has patio umbrellas and bases on sale from $26 right now. The sale includes brands like Hampton Bay, Villacera, Pure Garden, and more.
Outdoor Deals
This Magic Mesh screen door is a super easy way to keep fresh air flowing while keeping bugs and pests out of your home. It's simple to install and opens and closes hands-free thanks to its magnetic strip.
Light up your garden with these budget-friendly solar lights. The LED bulbs are powered by solar panels and are great to line your pathway or the edges of your lawn. Plus, once you've set them, you can leave them there with almost no maintenance.
This Hose Reel Mobile Cart from Suncast should make your gardening tasks easier this summer. It fits up to a 175 ft. hose with hooks at each end to hold on when you don't have your hands free. Plus, it has wheels so you can easily move it around.
This clean and simple dining set will instantly upgrade any patio. It features a table and 6 dining chairs in a stylish wooden design with the functionality of an iron framework and comfortable chairs, guaranteed to give you a weather-resistant set that will last you for years to come.
Outdoor Cooking Deals
If you're hosting a cookout, don't forget to stock up on charcoal. These bricks are made of 100% natural materials and ash up in around 15 minutes, meaning you'll be ready to grill in no time.
If you're planning to get a lot of use out of your grill, this brush is a must-buy. It makes cleaning your grill a cinch that uses steam to melt away grease and grime. Plus, no need to worry about scraping your grill's surface thanks to its mesh cleaning head.
Perfect for your next pizza party, this efficient oven features adjustable heat control to reach temps up to 900°F in just 20 minutes. The portable pizza oven runs on propane but you can fill up the integrated smoker box with your favorite pellets or wood chips to give your pizza that authentic wood-fired flavor.
This Wi-Fi enabled smoker and pellet grill is the ultimate at-home barbecue appliance. It features a total 970 square inches of cooking space and a 24-pound hopper that's easy to clear. It's compatible with a Traeger-designed line of accessories, too.
Electronics
This security camera physically pans 180 degrees vertically and tilts 360 degrees to show you different areas of your room. You can spin it around, zoom in, and even look up or down toward the floor or ceiling directly from the touchscreen controls in the app. Its standout feature is a built-in AI that tracks the motion of a subject and follows it as it moves throughout your space. Plus, it can detect people, objects, or a baby's cries for smarter notifications.
The Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. In our Amazon Fire TV stick 4K review, we praised its 4K video quality for a budget price. Features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button on the remote. You also get Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Atmos support to improve your streaming audio.
Price check: $29 @ Amazon
Get your tires filled in record time with this Ryobi inflator. It fills up to 160 PSI and shuts off automatically when it's done, which is perfect for multitaskers. You'll need to get a battery and charger separately, but this is a good buy if you're already in Ryobi's ecosystem.
Furniture & Decor Deals
Get your home in shape with this paint brush! Its angled cut provides you with extra control and makes it super easy to paint corners and edges. Plus, its short handle makes it easier to get in close for detailed areas.
This deal gets you 6 rolls of painters' tape for $36.88, working out to about $6.14 per roll. This can be used on walls, tiles, glass and more to get clean painted lines every time.
Get your garage organized for ultimate peace of mind with the help of this Husky storage unit. Made of industrial duty steel, it has 4 tiers to keep all your stuff straight.
This cute chair will comfy up your home. It's covered in soft boucle fabric and swivels to help you enjoy the summer sun from the perfect angle.
