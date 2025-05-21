Home Depot's Memorial Day sale is here — here's 21 deals I'd shop from $12 on patio furniture, grills and more

Memorial Day sales have officially landed at Home Depot. Summer is almost here, so now’s the time to get your home ready for the season! There are a bunch of deals up for grabs on everything from grills to patio furniture and you don’t want to miss out.

Right now, Home Depot’s Memorial Day sale takes up to 50% off appliances, tools, garden furniture and more. I’m especially interested in Home Depot’s patio furniture sale where you can score up to 30% off dining and conversation sets, and patio umbrellas and bases starting from $26.

All my favorite deals are listed below. For more, check out our Home Depot promo codes, and check out the top deals in Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale.

Editor's Choice

Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot

Backyard barbecue season is back. The Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane, and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill, and more.

Lawnmower sale: deals from $199 @ Home Depot

Home Depot has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $199. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Green Machine and more.

Furniture sale: up to 35% off @ Home Depot

The Home Depot is currently hosting a huge savings event on home decor, furniture, bedding, kitchenware and more. Save big on everything you need to refresh your home.

Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Home Depot

Aside from epic outdoor savings, Home Depot is also hosting a huge sale on kitchen appliances. If you need fresh appliances, the retailer is slashing up to 35% off select fridges, washers, ranges and more from top brands.

Storage solutions: up to 30% off @ The Home Depot

Hoping to get your spaces organized? Don't worry — The Home Depot has the perfect storage solutions just for you. Whether it's your closet, garage or basement that needs tidying, there's plenty of shelving, rack and bin options for less at The Home Depot.

Home decor sale: up to 50% off @ Home Depot

Make a stylish statement with up to 50% off vases, storage baskets, mirrors and much more at Home Depot. The savings won't last forever, so be sure to shop this incredible sale ASAP.

Patio umbrellas: deals from $26 @ Home Depot

Protect yourself from the sun this summer with a new patio umbrella. Home Depot has patio umbrellas and bases on sale from $26 right now. The sale includes brands like Hampton Bay, Villacera, Pure Garden, and more.

Outdoor Deals

Suncast 175 ft. Hose Reel Mobile Cart: was $44 now $34 at The Home Depot This Hose Reel Mobile Cart from Suncast should make your gardening tasks easier this summer. It fits up to a 175 ft. hose with hooks at each end to hold on when you don't have your hands free. Plus, it has wheels so you can easily move it around.

Nobel House multi-brown 7-piece patio dining set: was $630 now $504 at The Home Depot This clean and simple dining set will instantly upgrade any patio. It features a table and 6 dining chairs in a stylish wooden design with the functionality of an iron framework and comfortable chairs, guaranteed to give you a weather-resistant set that will last you for years to come.

Outdoor Cooking Deals

Scrub Daddy BBQ Daddy Grill Brush: was $29 now $24 at The Home Depot If you're planning to get a lot of use out of your grill, this brush is a must-buy. It makes cleaning your grill a cinch that uses steam to melt away grease and grime. Plus, no need to worry about scraping your grill's surface thanks to its mesh cleaning head.

Nexgrill Propane Gas Outdoor Pizza Oven: was $249 now $206 at The Home Depot Perfect for your next pizza party, this efficient oven features adjustable heat control to reach temps up to 900°F in just 20 minutes. The portable pizza oven runs on propane but you can fill up the integrated smoker box with your favorite pellets or wood chips to give your pizza that authentic wood-fired flavor.

Traeger Woodridge Pro: was $1,149 now $899 at The Home Depot This Wi-Fi enabled smoker and pellet grill is the ultimate at-home barbecue appliance. It features a total 970 square inches of cooking space and a 24-pound hopper that's easy to clear. It's compatible with a Traeger-designed line of accessories, too.

Electronics

Wyze Cam Pan V3: was $39 now $29 at The Home Depot This security camera physically pans 180 degrees vertically and tilts 360 degrees to show you different areas of your room. You can spin it around, zoom in, and even look up or down toward the floor or ceiling directly from the touchscreen controls in the app. Its standout feature is a built-in AI that tracks the motion of a subject and follows it as it moves throughout your space. Plus, it can detect people, objects, or a baby's cries for smarter notifications.