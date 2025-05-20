Huge Hoka sale live ahead of Memorial Day — 13 fitness deals I’d shop from $12

Memorial Day Weekend is almost here — and if you're looking to upgrade last season's sneakers and athletic apparel, there's no better opportunity than Memorial Day sales. Case in point: Hoka is hosting a huge sale in celebration of the pre-summer holiday.

Hoka, the brand with lightweight, colorful and comfortable kicks, is currently discounting the best running shoes and fitness apparel, including the Hoka Mach 6, which you can snag for $111. You can also grab the Hoka Speedgoat 6 for just $123, which is our favorite trail running shoe.

Ready to trade in your old sneakers for a sparkling new pair? Hoka's Memorial Day sale is the way to go. Below, I've rounded up all the Hoka sneaker and apparel deals I'm adding to my cart now.

Best Hoka Sneaker Deals

Hoka Ora Athletic Slide (Unisex): was $60 now $47 at HOKA US Although these aren't sneakers, we just had to throw these slides into the mix. If you're in need of some serious arch support following an intense workout, look no further than Hoka’s recovery slides. They are specifically designed to cradle your feet 24/7 but with added breathability, thanks to the addition of four airflow vents.

Hoka Solimar (Men's): was $125 now $99 at HOKA US If you're in the market for a running or training shoe to continue your 2025 fitness goals, the Hoka Solimar is streamlined and balanced for nailing those daily miles. Plus, the extended heel pull at the back means you'll be able to take them on and off with ease — before you change your mind about exercising.

Hoka Kawana 2 (Women's): was $140 now $111 at HOKA US The Kawana 2 is a versatile and comfortable shoe that provides solid support for different types of movement, whether you're running, walking, or training in the gym. Its cushioned sole helps absorb impact, while the secure fit keeps your feet stable and comfortable. There's currently only a few sizes left.

Hoka Mach 6 (Women's): was $140 now $111 at HOKA US I'd move fast on this shoe since only two colors of the Mach 6 is reduced and some sizes are already sold out. That’s not a surprise given the quality of the Mach 6, which is one of the best shoes we've tested in 2025 thanks to the versatile ride of the shoe that delivers both comfort and speed for training runs, or even races.

Hoka Stinson 7 (Men's): was $170 now $135 at HOKA US The Stinson 7 is a very cushioned road-to-trail shoe that offers a lot of comfort on both surfaces. It’s also a stable shoe that provides a lo of support for long runs, or even hikes.

Best Hoka Apparel Deals

Hoka Lifestyle Athletic Crew Sock: was $18 now $12 at HOKA US Whether you're buying them for yourself or as a gift for a runner, these socks are fantastic value thanks their discount. The Hoka Lifestyle Athletic Crew sock is available in a range of colors at discounted prices, with the most affordable dropping to just $12.

Hoka Elaro Crop Bra (Women's): was $56 now $39 at HOKA US Feel comfort and freedom in your workouts with the second-skin fit of the Elaro sports bra top. It delivers a figure flattering fit with higher neckline, curved rear hem, and razorback silhouette, offering the perfect amount of support for your work out.

Hoka Airolite Run Tank (Men's): was $52 now $41 at HOKA US Get ready for race day with this tank that was intuitively designed with zoned mesh for ample breathability. It's crafted to keep you cool, comfy, and ahead of pack and even features reflective logos for after-dark visibility. It can also handle daytime rays with UPF 40+.