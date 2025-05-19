Massive YETI sale live from $17 on Amazon — 15 deals I’d shop ahead of Memorial Day

Memorial Day is May 26 — and if you're planning a beach weekend, camping trip or a pool day, YETI is here to help you make the most of it. YETI designs some of the best coolers and best water bottles on the market. They also make the perfect sidekick for staying cool and hydrated while having fun in the sun.

Right now, Amazon is knocking up to 25% off YETI coolers, tumblers, ice buckets and more. The brand's durable and versatile products are sure to come in handy all spring and summer long — especially right now with early Memorial Day deals starting at just $17. So don't wait — check out my 15 favorite YETI deals to shop right now.

Best YETI Deals

YETI Yonder Water Bottle (20 oz): was $22 now $17 at Amazon Sip your water in style with this lightweight and leakproof water bottle. It's perfect for everyday use or bringing along with you on hikes. It can also clip on to your backpack or a large keychain for carrying H20 on the go.

YETI Rambler Colster Can Insulator (12 oz): was $25 now $20 at Amazon Make your friends jealous at the next tailgate or BBQ with this can insulator that will keep your drink cold on a hot day It has space for exactly one standard-sized can of your favorite beverage. Better yet, it's double-walled and vacuum-sealed for maximum chilling power.

YETI Rambler Stackable Mug (6 oz ): was $30 now $24 at Amazon These 6 oz stackable mugs are ideal for espresso on the go. Its DuraSip Ceramic Lining is fused to a vacuum insulated stainless steel to ensure your drinks are kept hot. Plus, these can easily stack and fit in the smallest spaces.

YETI Rambler Tumbler (30 oz): was $38 now $30 at Amazon Similar to the Rambler listed above, this YETI Rambler holds 30 oz of liquid and also comes with a with a lid that has a MagSafe slider to eliminate the chance of spills. It also adds a barrier of protection for keeping drinks contained and preventing heat or cold from escaping.

YETI Rambler Tumbler (35 oz): was $42 now $33 at Amazon For someone who is always on the go, this Yeti tumbler is the perfect sidekick. Its handle and cup holder-compatible design make it ideal for toting water or iced coffee on road trips, a daily commute and work out sessions. It also comes with a straw for easy sipping.

YETI Rambler Bottle (46 oz): was $55 now $44 at Amazon If you want chilled beverages on the move, this is a great YETI. With its double-walled vacuum insulation, this keep water cold or coffee hot for much longer periods. Best of all, the Chug Cap enables fast sips while you're on the go.

YETI Boomer 4: was $60 now $48 at Amazon We can't forget out furry friends! This sturdy dog bowl holds 4 cups of enjoyment from kibble and water to prime cuts of meat. It's puncture-resistant, rust-resistant and slip-resistant. The bowl is just as dependable as your best friend!

YETI Rambler Wine Chiller: was $70 now $56 at Amazon Keep your favorite bottle of white, rose or bubbles nice and cool, even on the warmest spring day with this wine chiller. It features a no-slip grip on the bottom and is designed to accommodate most bottle shapes.

Yeti Rambler Half Gallon Jug: was $100 now $80 at Amazon Looking to stay hydrated? This half gallon jug will make sure your drinks stay ice cold or piping hot longer. Made from insulated stainless steel, its magnetic cap locks into place to ensure no spillages. Plus, it has a sturdy handle for easy carry.

YETI Beverage/Ice Bucket: was $150 now $120 at Amazon Spread some cheer at your next party or happy hour by bringing this beverage bucket that can hold a 6 pack of beer or up to 3 wine bottles. The bucket also includes a lid so you can transport your beverages and ice without worrying about spills.

YETI Hopper Flip 8 : was $200 now $160 at Amazon This soft-sided cooler is perfect for day trips, picnics or outdoor adventures, and it's not too heavy to carry around. Compact and portable, it holds up to 13 cans and features a leakproof zipper, making it a must-have for on-the-go convenience.

YETI Roadie 24 Cooler: was $250 now $200 at Amazon If you want a heavy-duty cooler that is still light enough to carry around, this YETI Roadie is a great deal. Despite its compact size, it has a capacity to hold up to 18 cans and wine bottles. Designed for easy carry, its slimline build can fit behind the driver’s seat of a car, making it a great space-saver.

YETI Tundra 35 Cooler: was $275 now $220 at Amazon While we think the Tundra 35 would look right at home in a yard or on a picnic, it's also certified Bear Resistant, making it suitable for even the toughest trips. There's no melting thanks to a 3-inch PermaFrost insulation.