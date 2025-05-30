Massive Best Buy weekend sale is live from $19 — 25 deals I'd buy on OLED TVs, Switch games, appliances and more

We're just off the back of Memorial Day sales, so you might think that all the best savings are past. But you're in luck, as Best Buy's top deals section is packed with awesome finds this weekend.

For example, right now you can get the LG 65-inch C5 4K OLED TV on sale for $2,499 at Best Buy ($200 off.) This is our current choice for the best OLED TV on the market. Its gorgeous picture quality and excellent gaming features helped it earn the top spot.

Or, if you're headed for a cookout, you can currently shop grills and accessories from $6 at Best Buy. The sale includes some of our favorite brands like Traeger, Weber and Pit Boss. We've been celebrating grilling all week here at Tom's Guide, so this definitely feels appropriate.

Switch games: deals from $19 @ Best Buy

My favorite deals

Switch games: deals from $19 @ Best Buy

From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.

Appliance sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking up to 40% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $59. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG and more.

TV sale: deals from $74 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $74. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $89.

Grills and accessories sale: deals from $6 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is currently offering deals on grills and outdoor cooking accessories starting from $6. The sale includes big brands like Traeger, Weber and Pit Boss as well as others.

Insta360 X4 4K 360 Degree Action Camera: was $499 now $359 at Best Buy This is one of the only cameras we awarded 5 stars to. In our Insta360 X4 review, we said the X4 is one of the most powerful 360 cameras ever made, shooting full 360 degree content in 8K (which ends up at 2.7K when reframed to 16:9 for viewing on a screen.) If you want to shoot awesome and surreal 360 or invisible selfie stick footage, this is the camera to buy.

Pit Boss 850 Pellet Grill: was $749 now $549 at Best Buy Part of Pit Boss' Sportsman Series, this pellet grill is packed with features from more than 800 sq. inches of cooking space, a slide plate flame broiler, removable tray, built-in spice rack and a digital control over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Plus, the chimney-style exhaust will help you get rid of those nasty fumes and keep you focused on the cooking.

iPhone 16 series: up to $1,000 off w/ trade in @ Best Buy

Best Buy offers up to $1,000 off the new iPhone 16 series with trade-in and qualified activation. You get a tougher front display, Camera Control button and an A18 chip for taking advantage of Apple Intelligence features.

TVs

LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV: was $699 now $599 at Best Buy Looking for an incredible OLED picture without the high price? The LG B4 is the perfect companion. It's not as bright as higher-end OLED TVs, but you still get to bask in the glory of OLED display technology. Perfect black levels and ultra-wide viewing angles will have everything from movies to sports looking fantastic. Dedicated gamers will appreciate the B4's array of sought-after features, which includes four HDMI 2.1 inputs, support for 4K gaming at 120Hz, VRR and FreeSync. Note: this sold for $549 on Memorial Day.

Home appliances

Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker: was $149 now $69 at Best Buy This Keurig pod coffee machine is super easy to use and features a fast one-minute brew time. Simply insert a pod to make either a 6, 8, 10 or 12 oz cup of Joe. Opt for a strong brew for an intense flavor. You can also remove the drip tray to accommodate a travel mug up to 7.4 inches tall, for coffee on the go. In our Keurig K-Select review, we said it's a solid gateway into the Keurig world.

Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 TP10: was $429 now $299 at Best Buy As one of Dyson’s entry-level air purifiers, prices won’t get much cheaper than this. The TP10 features 10 fan speeds, 0-350° oscillation, a night mode and an auto mode, which adjusts the power based on the conditions of the room. There’s even the option to receive pollution details via the display and see the remaining filter life. There’s no smart connectivity, but the remote is magnetized and can fit to the top of the appliance for easy storage.

Audio

JBL Clip 5 Bluetooth Speaker: was $79 now $49 at Best Buy Our JBL Clip 5 review said this is a great Bluetooth speaker that’s truly portable, thanks to a clip that lets you hook it onto an array of things, and that boasts excellent sound quality. Its IP67 dustproof and waterproof rating means it's perfect for long walks, hikes and pool parties. Plus, its battery lasts for up to 12 hours with normal use, or can extend up to 15 hours with Playtime Boost mode enabled.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $299 at Best Buy The XM5s are a pair of premium Sony noise-canceling headphones. Don't let the recent release of the XM6s trouble you; these are still a great buy. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancelation is excellent. Plus, despite active noise canceling being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off.

Laptops

Lenovo IdeaPad 1: was $249 now $199 at Best Buy If you just need something dirt cheap for basic productivity by day and doomscrolling YouTube by night, the IdeaPad 14 will do the job at a super low price. The Intel Celeron processor is more than enough for your basic typing and spreadsheet work, and multitasking is handled by 4GB of RAM. Plus, for the binge watching, the 14-inch FHD display is pretty decent.

Dell Inspiron 15: was $799 now $649 at Best Buy Dell's Inspiron range is a cornerstone of its laptop output, offering good performance and battery life at a decent price. This Core i7-based model is a mid-range option, but with this discount, you're getting a great student laptop with a big, 15-inch display, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and plenty of ports.

Gigabyte 16" G6 KF w/ RTX 4060: was $1,199 now $999 at Best Buy For $999, you can pick up this solid all-round gaming laptop from Gigabyte. Not only does Nvidia’s RTX 4060 graphics card ensure this system supports ray tracing (a feature that’s increasingly important with modern PC games), the presence of an Intel Core i7 13620H CPU with 32GB of DDR5 RAM should ensure the G6 will run many titles at a smooth 60 frames per second or above at the laptop’s native screen resolution of 1920 x 1200.