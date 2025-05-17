Massive Amazon Memorial Day sale just went live — here’s my 41 favorite deals to shop now from $6

Memorial Day is May 26, but that's not stopping Amazon from celebrating early. The e-comm giant just released it's official sale with discounts on our favorite gear and apparel from the likes of Yeti, Blink, Skechers and more.

One of my favorite Amazon Memorial Day sales is on Amazon's own hardware. Right now, Alexa-powered devices are on sale from $19. It's the biggest sale I've seen this year easily surpassing last month's Amazon Spring Sale. For example, right now you can get our favorite Blink devices on sale from $49. By comparison, Blink deals started from $69 last month.

With spring in full swing and summer around the corner, you're probably spending more time outdoors. If that's the case, you'll want to check out the Adidas apparel sale with deals from $6. It includes sneakers, t-shirts, soccer jerseys and more.

Below I've rounded up my favorite Amazon Memorial Day sales on everything from 4K TVs to smart home devices. For more deals, make sure to check out our full guide to this year's best Memorial Day sales and our Amazon promo codes page.

Editor's Choice Sales

Lego sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon

The best Lego deals can usually be found in November and December, so I'm a little shocked that so many Lego sets are on sale now for the spring. You can get everything from Disney to Star Wars as well as generic sets.

Carhartt sale: deals from $14 @ Amazon

If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, Carhartt has tons of rugged and stylish pieces you'll want to rock all season long.

The Gym People Sports Bra: was $22 now $17 at Amazon No, your eyes aren’t deceiving you, this looks exactly like the Lululemon Align tank which costs $68. It’s got an in-built bra, it’s sweat-wicking, and it’s available in various different colors. has the same animal print we saw at Lulu last season. Grab it while you can!

YETI sale: up to 20% off @ Amazon

For anyone who is always on the go, Amazon has multiple Yeti tumblers, coolers, and ramblers on sale from $17. We rarely see YETI deals so I recommend hopping on this ASAP.

Arlo Video Doorbell 2K: was $129 now $59 at Amazon Anyone who is instead looking for a great deal on a video doorbell should check out this one on Arlo’s 2K video doorbell. We found a lot to like about it — for example, it works with Google, Alexa and HomeKit and can be easily installed because it runs on a battery or can be hardwired. The 2K resolution produces incredibly sharp video with 12x digital zoom. However, many of the features are gated behind the subscription and the device itself is a bit bulky.

Blueair Air Purifier 311i Max: was $229 now $189 at Amazon This Blueair Air Purifier is ideal to handle rooms with a coverage of up to 1,858 sq ft. It includes a HEPASilent, dual filtration technology that can remove at least 99% of airborne particles. I've been using this model for months and also like that it's very quiet and includes an accompanying app, so you can control your settings or check on your filter status from your phone. What’s more, with its modern design, it'll suit the decor in any room.

Apple Watch 10 (GPS/42mm): was $399 now $329 at Amazon The latest Apple Watch model has a larger display than its predecessors, as well as a performance bump to include sleep apnea notifications, faster charging, and temperature sensing. The design is extra sleek, too. In our Apple Watch 10 review we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people. Plus, you can't go wrong with a pastel blue band for springtime.

Weber Spirit E-210 Gas Grill: was $610 now $499 at Amazon If you like the idea of having a covered storage area for your propane tank, the E-210 is a great option. It offers 450 square inches of cooking space total, with 360 inches of this sitting on the main cooking grid, a good amount of space for a two-burner grill.

Amazon devices

Amazon Echo (4th Gen): was $99 now $64 at Amazon The 4th-gen Amazon Echo is one of the best smart speakers we've reviewed. Its full 3-inch woofer and dual-firing 0.8-inch tweeters work together to make it one of the best-sounding speakers for the price. In addition to its orb-like shape, it packs a host of useful features — such as a built-in Zigbee hub — that makes the Echo the foundation of your smart home devices.

Amazon Fire HD 8: was $99 now $64 at Amazon The Amazon Fire HD 8 represents the sweet spot in terms of price, power and functionality. This 2024 model packs AI features, such as AI summaries in the Amazon Silk web browser and AI image generation for wallpapers. On the hardware front, you'll find an 8-inch 1280 x 800 (189 ppi) touchscreen, hexa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. You also get 2MP front camera, 5MP rear camera and up to 13 hours of battery life

Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight Camera: was $129 now $64 at Amazon This bundle gets you a Blink Outdoor 4 Camera and a Blink Floodlight Mount for 50% off their combined price. This wireless setup runs entirely on battery so it can be placed on virtually any surface without existing floodlight wiring. It's perfect for use in dark areas like on a shed or the side of your home.

Star Wars Echo Dot Bundle: was $109 now $97 at Amazon A must for Star Wars fans, the Star Wars Echo Dot Bundle includes an Echo Dot (5th gen) and a limited edition Star Wars TIE Fighter Stand. The stand holds our Echo Dot and can be placed on a shelf, desk, or end table.

Blink Whole Home Bundle: was $199 now $99 at Amazon This bundle gets you a lot, including a Blink Outdoor 4 camera, which earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested. It also features a Mini 2 camera with Alexa integration. Combined with a video doorbell, this bundle is ideal for keeping an eye on the surroundings of your home. You save $100 on the entire package.

Editor's Choice deal Blink Outdoor 4 (6-Pack): was $399 now $199 at Amazon What's better than one Blink Outdoor 4 for monitoring your yard? Try five Blink Outdoor 4 cameras shooting crisp 1080p video. Buy the 5-pack, and you can currently save $200 on the package that offers whole-home coverage.

TVs

TCL 50" Q65 4K QLED TV: was $399 now $258 at Amazon The TCL Q6 is a fantastic display, equipped with a 60Hz refresh rate in tandem with support for the range of HDR standards. While you might be missing out on the screen tearing technologies, like G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, it does still have support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

Amazon 4-Series 50" Fire 4K TV (2024): was $399 now $359 at Amazon The popular Amazon Fire TV 4-Series just got even better. A new ultra-slim bezel puts your entertainment front and center, while support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus bring scenes to life. Plus, it operates on Amazon's Fire OS, which makes streaming your favorite apps easier than ever.

Panasonic 65" Z85A OLED TV: was $1,799 now $999 at Amazon Panasonic TVs are making a comeback in the U.S. Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, this OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options.

Samsung The Frame (LS03D): was $1,997 now $1,497 at Amazon Samsung's The Frame offers you chance to experience TVs unlike ever before. With its anti-reflective coating that gives it this art deco look to its Pantone validation, you can expect to forget The Frame is even a TV when it's set in art mode. But don't think you won't get ample performance in cinematic experiences, as well, with its beloved Tizen OS, which has access to every streaming service and even some cloud gaming subscriptions as well.

Outdoors/Patio

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 56% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.

Best Choice Products Lounge Chair Recliners (Set of 2): was $129 now $109 at Amazon Lounge in your backyard, on your patio or poolside in ultimate comfort with this set of padded, weather-resistant reclining chairs. The chairs conform to your body while an adjustable headrest adds an extra level of comfort. They also feature a lightweight, folding design so you can bring them along with you to the beach, park or your next tailgate.

Char-Broil Patio Bistro TRU-Infrared Electric Grill: was $249 now $131 at Amazon Skip the gas and charcoal for this plug-and-play electric grill. Its 320 square inches of cook space is plenty enough for up to 12 burgers or 4 large steaks. The infrared technology heats up fast, maintains even temperatures, and prevents flare-ups.

Greenvines Outdoor Rocking Chairs: was $329 now $229 at Amazon Relax and unwind in this set of comfortable wooden rocking chairs. Their ergonomic armrests and backrest add extra comfort and can even help release spinal pressure. The cozy rocking chairs will be the perfect addition to your front porch, pool area, balcony and so on.

Best Choice Products 7 Piece Modular Wicker Patio Set: was $799 now $699 at Amazon This 7-piece modular wicker patio set comes with 4 single chairs, 2 corner chairs and one glass-topped table, giving you all you need to relax outside. The gray wicker is complemented with matching cushions and two striped pillows. Its biggest bonus (aside from the discount) is that the modular design allows you to customize the seating to suit your patio or deck.

Audio Deals

JBL Vibe Beam: was $49 now $39 at Amazon JBL has released numerous low-priced earbuds over the past few years and the Vibe Beam are the best of the group. You get access to a huge range of useful features, including adjustable EQ, IP54 dust/water resistance, 8-hour battery life (up to 32 hours with the charging case) and transparency modes to help you stay aware of your surroundings while you enjoy your music. These are one of the best entry level buds from big-name brands.

JBL Clip 5 Bluetooth Speaker: was $79 now $49 at Amazon Our JBL Clip 5 review said this is a great Bluetooth speaker that’s truly portable, thanks to a clip that lets you hook it onto an array of things, and that boasts excellent sound quality. Its IP67 dustproof and waterproof rating means it's perfect for long walks, hikes and pool parties. Plus, its battery lasts for up to 12 hours with normal use, or can extend up to 15 hours with Playtime Boost mode enabled.

Beats Pill 2024: was $149 now $99 at Amazon This deal brings a long-awaited discount to the Beats Pill. We had a Beats Pill hands-on, and found a speaker that has (as you might expect) some massive bass and a slick look. Battery life is respectable at 24 hours, and its waterproofing makes it perfect for pool parties and outdoor use.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $169 at Amazon The Beats Studio Pro are a very solid pair of headphones. We particularly liked their solid battery life and decent noise canceling in our review. My favorite part, though, is the extensive color selection — they're easily some of the most colorful headphones that money can buy.

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Amazon Beats’ new workout earbuds are an all-around upgrade from the previous version. In our Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 review, we loved their stylish design, strong bassy sound and stable fit. You also get 10 hours of listening time on a charge, or up to 45 hours with the included charging case. They also have some unique features on board, like handy physical button controls and a heart rate monitor. We rank them as the best wireless earbuds for fitness on the market.

JBL Xtreme 4: was $379 now $249 at Amazon This speaker is perfect to get the party going. Our JBL Xtreme 4 review praised its incredible sound quality with adaptive EQ, thumping bass and 24-hour battery life. On top of that, it has an IP67 rating meaning it can survive spills and it can even be used as a power bank to charge your phone. It's heavy at 73.76 ounces, but it's a great speaker especially after a discount.

Appliances

iLife V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner: was $159 now $99 at Amazon Our favorite cheap robot vacuum cleaner just got cheaper. In our iLife V3s Pro review, we rated this our best budget cleaner. We were impressed with its top cleaning performance, especially when picking up stubborn pet hair and kitty litter! Plus, if you have mainly hard floors, you’ll appreciate its fantastic hardwood results. While it lacks all the advanced smart features of premium models, the V3s Pro is an excellent robo vacuum, picking up virtually everything we threw in its path — which is all you really need.

Bissell Little Green Multipurpose Cleaner: was $123 now $99 at Amazon This is a great discount for a super portable stain removing vacuum that can be used to remove spills and messes. The clean water tank has a large 48 oz capacity, giving you more time between emptying and refilling. Plus, it comes with a 3-inch tough stain tool, HydroRinse self-cleaning hose tool, spraying crevice tool and a trial size cleaning solution.

Nespresso Vertuo Next: was $179 now $119 at Amazon Compatible with over 30 blends of capsules, the Vertuo Next can make 5, 8, and 18-oz. cups of quality coffee as well as a single and double espresso. What's more, its sleek and attractive design makes it compact for small worktops.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum - Silver/Nickel: was $469 now $349 at Amazon This Dyson V8 is designed to be super lightweight, promises up to 40 minutes battery life, and two power modes. Its soft roller cleaner head can tackle all types of hard floors, while its powerful motor head can quickly suck up dirt, dust and pet hair from carpets. It also comes with six, different accessories to suit daily tasks.