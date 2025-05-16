Amazon Haul just launched a massive sale ahead of Memorial Day — epic savings on Adidas, S'well and more from $4
These are the items I’d add to my Amazon Haul
Have you checked out Amazon Haul yet? Right now you can shop a ton of must-have items at crazy low prices. If you’re hunting for Memorial Day sales, gifts or summer apparel, you’ve found it.
Head to Amazon Haul for deals from $4 on apparel, decor, gifts and more. One of my favorite finds right now include the Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Fleece Tapered Cuff Pants on sale from $14 at Amazon. This makes for an awesome Father’s Day gift. Or, you could pick up the Under Armour Ignite Pro Slide Sandal on sale from $14 at Amazon.
Prices on some items may vary depending on your choices of size, color or similar. To get the best possible deals, check any different color options available in your chosen size. For more savings, see our Amazon promo codes and see the Crocs deals I’d buy from $19 at Amazon.
Quick Links
- shop all Amazon Haul deals
- Mini Brands Netflix Capsule: was $9 now $4
- Bic 4-Color Retractable Ball Pens (3-pack): was $7 now $6
- BJPKPK 25oz Insulated Water Bottle With Straw: was $17 now $7
- Fruit of the Loom EverSoft Fleece Full Zip Hoodie: was $12 now $10
- Columbia Leslie Falls Tank (Women's): was $35 now from $11
- Funko Pop Bitty Star Wars: was $14 now $12
- S'well Stainless Steel Food Canister: was $15 now $12
- Outward Hound Fun Feeder Slo Bowl: was $14 now $12
- Adidas Essentials Fleece 3-Stripes Tapered Cuff Pants (Men's): was $50 now from $14
- Under Armour Ignite Pro Slide Sandal: was $40 now from $14
- Deer Stags Comfort Slippers (Men's): was $40 now from $18
Best Amazon Haul deals
Pop open this Mini Brands ball and you'll find cute miniatures inspired by some of Netflix's most iconic shows. From Stranger Things to Squid Game to Cobra Kai, you'll probably want to pick up a bunch of these balls to complete your collection.
These colorful BIC ball pens make writing super fun. This set of three pens comes with a total of ten colors to liven up all your ideas, notes and doodles.
This insulated water bottle is perfect to stay hydrated through the summer. With a 25oz capacity, it comes in a range of cool gradient color schemes, and can keep your drinks cold for up to 24 hours. Plus, it's leak proof and dishwasher safe.
I'm always on the lookout for good hoodie deals, and this one is awesome at just $10. It's soft and lightweight, which makes it perfect for spring since you can wear it as-is or as a layer.
This Columbia tank has a super pretty pattern that's perfect for spring and summer. It's made of lightweight fabric that wicks sweat and dries fast, making it ideal on hot days.
Fill your shelf with these teeny-tiny Bitty Pop Star Wars figures! This set comes with a Darth Vader, Lando Calrissian, Luke Skywalker and a bonus mystery figure. You also get a stackable Bitty Pop shelf to display them.
Heading for a picnic this spring? This S'well food canister should definitely be added to your basket. Its 10oz capacity is perfect for snacks, and you can clean it in the dishwasher when you're done with it.
Treat your pup to this super-popular slow feeder, now on sale for just $12. Made for medium and large dogs, this bowl can hold up to 4 cups of dry or wet dog food, and the maze design helps your dog slow down their meal times to improve digestion and prevent over-eating.
Amazon is offering epic discounts on certain sizes and colors of these fleece tapered cuff pants. They'll keep you warm without overheating and have a drawcord to adjust the fit.
With the Under Armour Ignite Pro Slide Sandals, you'll be able to hit anywhere from the shower to the city in style and comfort. They come in a range of bright shades and have molded footbeds to cradle your feet.
Haven't found a Father's Day gift yet? Well, what dad wouldn't want a pair of comfy slippers? Though you might have to search through the different color options to find your preferred size, you can get epic savings on these Deer Stags right now. Plus, these are super popular with Amazon customers with a 4.4 star rating based on over 20,000 reviews.
What is Amazon Haul?
Amazon Haul is a new storefront featuring cheap deals on fashion, home, lifestyle, and more. It features over 300 million products across more than 35 product categories with selling partners across the globe.
Delivery times are between one to two weeks and all products purchased through Amazon Haul are either delivered directly by the seller or via Fulfillment by Amazon. They're also protected by Amazon's A-to-z guarantee, which means Amazon scans sellers and devices to ensure they're safe, authentic, and compliant with applicable regulations.
