Huge Nike Memorial Day sale live — 23 fitness deals I'm shopping from $18
Save up to 40% on Nike's workout apparel and sneakers
Are you in the market for some new warm weather workout gear? This week's Memorial Day sales have you covered — especially with all the deals we're currently seeing courtesy of Nike. Whether you're shopping for the best running shoes or the best gym leggings, there's something to suit everyone in Nike's sale.
Right now, you can save up to 40% on Nike shorts, t-shirts, leggings, sneakers and much more. For instance, the Nike Metcon 9s are down to just $90. We recently named these as one of the best cross training shoes in 2025. If you need something comfy to wear to and from the gym, I recommend the Nike Calm Slides, which are just $40.
Below, I've roundup up all my favorite Nike Memorial Day deals on apparel and sneakers from just $18. For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Nike promo codes.
Nike Apparel Deals
If you need something to keep the sun out of your eyes now the weather is warming up, this cap is a solid choice. It's soft, meaning it'll be comfortable to wear for hours and has an adjustable backstrap for the perfect fit.
Featuring Nike's 'Just Do It' slogan and the 'Swoosh' logo, this shirt is about as iconic as it comes. It's available in a variety of colors and sizes.
Tight, sweat-wicking shorts are perfect for any exercise that requires full range of motion from your legs, like yoga or biking. There are a bunch of colors to choose from, including orange, light gray and green. Although, not all colors are on sale.
A simple, yet classic pick from Nike's workout apparel is this Cropped Logo Tee, made from soft cotton jersey. The loose fit is super comfy and pairs nicely with leggings or shorts.
This Nike waistpack is perfect to store all your important stuff. There's a roomy main compartment with space for your phone or wallet and a seperate zipped compartment at the back for small items.
This cropped tank top is a solid addition to any wardrobe. Its soft ribbed material makes it super comfortable to wear, and it stretches to move with you whether you're chilling out or working out.
This simple, flattering U-neck sports bra is 29% cheaper right now and still available in all size options. It's made from a moisture-wicking fabric and offers light support for lower impact workouts or for just chilling out.
This Nike long-sleeved t-shirt is a dependable inner or outer layer, especially on those crisp spring outdoor runs. Made of cotton, it's soft and naturally breathable.
Leggings with pockets — it's a great combination. Even if you're not working out, the Nike Ones offer stretchy fabric and a supportive waistband. With a 43% in savings, buying these is a no-brainer.
These 5" shorts are designed with stretch to ensure you can run, jump, stretch, and squat with ease and comfort. They also feature Nike’s Dri-FIT technology, which quickly wicks away sweat during your workout.
You'll want to wear this sweat-wicking t-shirt when you get your sweat on. Running, spinning, lifting and stretching have nothing on the soft and comfortable shirt designed with armpit ventilation in mind.
The Swoosh Fleece Hoodie is an elevated basic with premium details. The brushed fleece interior provides serious comfort while strategic ribbing at the cuffs and hem keeps warmth locked in. The clean embroidered logo adds just enough branding, and the roomy fit through shoulders and chest ensures easy movement.
The Nike Zenvy Sheer Pants let you move with total freedom. They're made with Nike's InfinaSoft fabric, which is both sheer and opaque, to offer the perfect balance of breathability, softness, and stretch. They also feature Nike's Dri-FIT technology to move sweat away from your skin.
Nike Sneaker Deals
These Nike slides have a unique style and are super comfortable thanks to their cushioned foam construction. The outsole is made up of soft foam pods that make this shoe super easy to walk in.
These unisex Nike Calm sliders are made from soft supportive foam with a textured footbed to keep your feet in place. They feature a simple design and can be styled with or without socks. It's never too early to grab a discount before the summer months and right now, you can get $10 off.
These highly-rated running shoes feature Nike's lightweight Flyknit upper and a waffle outsole crafted from recycled materials (from other Nike footwear, no less.) A scannable QR code on the tongue provides info on how to recycle or donate these when they've run their course or help with repairs in the interim. Talk about a long-term investment for less.
The Nike Flex Control 4 can now be yours for just $63. These budget-friendly sneakers are designed for workouts, with flexible soles and a midfoot strap to keep them securely on your feet.
Boasting a fresh, clean look, these shoes are understandably a popular pick — and right now, they’re $44 off. You’ll find synthetic leather and detailed stitching on the outside, a low-cut padded collar, and a well-cushioned midsole for all-day comfort.
For new and long-time runners alike, the Air Pegasus 2005 is an excellent pick. Equipped with Nike Air technology for impact absorption, a waffle-inspired outsole with great traction, and a foam midsole, these shoes will give your feet the reliable support they need on long runs.
Part of the Free Metcon line, these 6s have created an even more flexible yet stable shoe in the range. So, whether you're doing cardio or weights, these workout shoes are sure to support you. At this price point, it's an excellent deal and a vibrant addition to your wardrobe.
The Metcon 9’s are some of the best cross training shoes on the market. While they are available in many colors, this white color feature the biggest discount at 39% off. Considering they sport a larger Hyperlift plate and secure feel, you’ll get a very stable workout at a discounted price.
We're shocked by how many of Nike's best running shoes are in the sale, and the Nike Invincible 3 boast an incredible $63 off. If you're after max-cushioning, this is the shoe for you. They're best for recovery and the solid wedge of ZoomX foam will ensure you get a soft and supported step.
If you’re looking for a breathable, supportive running shoe, you’ve found it. With Air Zoom cushioning and plastic caging on the side, there’s plenty of support and a responsive feel, and with mesh panels and ventilation ports on the heel, air can easily flow through and keep your feet cool.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
