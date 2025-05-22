Recommended reading

Huge Nike Memorial Day sale live — 23 fitness deals I'm shopping from $18

Save up to 40% on Nike's workout apparel and sneakers

a side-on view of the Nike Invincible 3 in a women&#039;s colorway
(Image credit: Nike)
Are you in the market for some new warm weather workout gear? This week's Memorial Day sales have you covered — especially with all the deals we're currently seeing courtesy of Nike. Whether you're shopping for the best running shoes or the best gym leggings, there's something to suit everyone in Nike's sale.

Right now, you can save up to 40% on Nike shorts, t-shirts, leggings, sneakers and much more. For instance, the Nike Metcon 9s are down to just $90. We recently named these as one of the best cross training shoes in 2025. If you need something comfy to wear to and from the gym, I recommend the Nike Calm Slides, which are just $40.

Below, I've roundup up all my favorite Nike Memorial Day deals on apparel and sneakers from just $18. For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Nike promo codes.

Nike Apparel Deals

Nike Club Unstructured Cap
Nike Club Unstructured Cap: was $26 now $18 at nike

If you need something to keep the sun out of your eyes now the weather is warming up, this cap is a solid choice. It's soft, meaning it'll be comfortable to wear for hours and has an adjustable backstrap for the perfect fit.

View Deal
Nike Sportswear JDI (Men's)
Nike Sportswear JDI (Men's): was $30 now $19 at nike

Featuring Nike's 'Just Do It' slogan and the 'Swoosh' logo, this shirt is about as iconic as it comes. It's available in a variety of colors and sizes.

View Deal
Nike Pro 3" Shorts (Women's)
Nike Pro 3" Shorts (Women's): was $32 now $20 at nike

Tight, sweat-wicking shorts are perfect for any exercise that requires full range of motion from your legs, like yoga or biking. There are a bunch of colors to choose from, including orange, light gray and green. Although, not all colors are on sale.

View Deal
Nike Cropped Logo T-Shirt (Women’s)
Nike Cropped Logo T-Shirt (Women’s): was $30 now $21 at nike

A simple, yet classic pick from Nike's workout apparel is this Cropped Logo Tee, made from soft cotton jersey. The loose fit is super comfy and pairs nicely with leggings or shorts.

View Deal
Nike Heritage Waistpack (3L)
Nike Heritage Waistpack (3L): was $27 now $21 at nike

This Nike waistpack is perfect to store all your important stuff. There's a roomy main compartment with space for your phone or wallet and a seperate zipped compartment at the back for small items.

View Deal
Nike Jordan Women's Tank (Women's)
Nike Jordan Women's Tank (Women's): was $42 now $25 at nike

This cropped tank top is a solid addition to any wardrobe. Its soft ribbed material makes it super comfortable to wear, and it stretches to move with you whether you're chilling out or working out.

View Deal
Nike Alate All U Light-Support Lightly Lined U-Neck Sports Bra
Nike Alate All U Light-Support Lightly Lined U-Neck Sports Bra: was $38 now $26 at nike

This simple, flattering U-neck sports bra is 29% cheaper right now and still available in all size options. It's made from a moisture-wicking fabric and offers light support for lower impact workouts or for just chilling out.

View Deal
Nike Sportswear Club Long-Sleeve T-Shirt (Men's)
Nike Sportswear Club Long-Sleeve T-Shirt (Men's): was $35 now $26 at nike

This Nike long-sleeved t-shirt is a dependable inner or outer layer, especially on those crisp spring outdoor runs. Made of cotton, it's soft and naturally breathable.

View Deal
Nike One High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Women’s)
Nike One High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Women’s): was $60 now $33 at nike

Leggings with pockets — it's a great combination. Even if you're not working out, the Nike Ones offer stretchy fabric and a supportive waistband. With a 43% in savings, buying these is a no-brainer.

View Deal
Nike Unlimited Dri-FIT 5" Unlined Versatile Shorts (Men's)
Nike Unlimited Dri-FIT 5" Unlined Versatile Shorts (Men's): was $60 now $36 at nike

These 5" shorts are designed with stretch to ensure you can run, jump, stretch, and squat with ease and comfort. They also feature Nike’s Dri-FIT technology, which quickly wicks away sweat during your workout.

View Deal
Nike Primary Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve (Men's)
Nike Primary Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve (Men's): was $55 now $41 at nike

You'll want to wear this sweat-wicking t-shirt when you get your sweat on. Running, spinning, lifting and stretching have nothing on the soft and comfortable shirt designed with armpit ventilation in mind.

View Deal
Nike Solo Swoosh Fleece Hoodie (Men's)
Nike Solo Swoosh Fleece Hoodie (Men's): was $100 now $60 at nike

The Swoosh Fleece Hoodie is an elevated basic with premium details. The brushed fleece interior provides serious comfort while strategic ribbing at the cuffs and hem keeps warmth locked in. The clean embroidered logo adds just enough branding, and the roomy fit through shoulders and chest ensures easy movement.

View Deal
Nike Zenvy Sheer Pants (Women's)
Nike Zenvy Sheer Pants (Women's): was $115 now $74 at nike

The Nike Zenvy Sheer Pants let you move with total freedom. They're made with Nike's InfinaSoft fabric, which is both sheer and opaque, to offer the perfect balance of breathability, softness, and stretch. They also feature Nike's Dri-FIT technology to move sweat away from your skin.

View Deal

Nike Sneaker Deals

Nike Jordan Roam Slides
Nike Jordan Roam Slides: was $60 now $36 at nike

These Nike slides have a unique style and are super comfortable thanks to their cushioned foam construction. The outsole is made up of soft foam pods that make this shoe super easy to walk in.

View Deal
Nike Calm Slides (Unisex)
Nike Calm Slides (Unisex): was $50 now $40 at nike

These unisex Nike Calm sliders are made from soft supportive foam with a textured footbed to keep your feet in place. They feature a simple design and can be styled with or without socks. It's never too early to grab a discount before the summer months and right now, you can get $10 off.

View Deal
Nike Interact Run Road Running Shoes (Men's)
Nike Interact Run Road Running Shoes (Men's): was $85 now $58 at nike

These highly-rated running shoes feature Nike's lightweight Flyknit upper and a waffle outsole crafted from recycled materials (from other Nike footwear, no less.) A scannable QR code on the tongue provides info on how to recycle or donate these when they've run their course or help with repairs in the interim. Talk about a long-term investment for less.

View Deal
Nike Flex Control 4 (Men's)
Nike Flex Control 4 (Men's): was $70 now $63 at nike

The Nike Flex Control 4 can now be yours for just $63. These budget-friendly sneakers are designed for workouts, with flexible soles and a midfoot strap to keep them securely on your feet.

View Deal
Nike Air Force 1 ‘07 Shoes (Unisex)
Nike Air Force 1 ‘07 Shoes (Unisex): was $125 now $81 at nike

Boasting a fresh, clean look, these shoes are understandably a popular pick — and right now, they’re $44 off. You’ll find synthetic leather and detailed stitching on the outside, a low-cut padded collar, and a well-cushioned midsole for all-day comfort.

View Deal
Nike Air Pegasus 2005 Shoes (Unisex)
Nike Air Pegasus 2005 Shoes (Unisex): was $150 now $89 at nike

For new and long-time runners alike, the Air Pegasus 2005 is an excellent pick. Equipped with Nike Air technology for impact absorption, a waffle-inspired outsole with great traction, and a foam midsole, these shoes will give your feet the reliable support they need on long runs.

View Deal
Nike Free Metcon 6 Workout Shoes (Women’s)
Nike Free Metcon 6 Workout Shoes (Women’s): was $120 now $90 at nike

Part of the Free Metcon line, these 6s have created an even more flexible yet stable shoe in the range. So, whether you're doing cardio or weights, these workout shoes are sure to support you. At this price point, it's an excellent deal and a vibrant addition to your wardrobe.

View Deal
Nike Metcon 9 Workout Shoes (Men’s)
Nike Metcon 9 Workout Shoes (Men’s): was $150 now $90 at nike

The Metcon 9’s are some of the best cross training shoes on the market. While they are available in many colors, this white color feature the biggest discount at 39% off. Considering they sport a larger Hyperlift plate and secure feel, you’ll get a very stable workout at a discounted price.

View Deal
Nike Invincible 3 (Women's)
Nike Invincible 3 (Women's): was $180 now $117 at nike

We're shocked by how many of Nike's best running shoes are in the sale, and the Nike Invincible 3 boast an incredible $63 off. If you're after max-cushioning, this is the shoe for you. They're best for recovery and the solid wedge of ZoomX foam will ensure you get a soft and supported step.

View Deal
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Shoes (Unisex)
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Shoes (Unisex): was $160 now $120 at nike

If you’re looking for a breathable, supportive running shoe, you’ve found it. With Air Zoom cushioning and plastic caging on the side, there’s plenty of support and a responsive feel, and with mesh panels and ventilation ports on the heel, air can easily flow through and keep your feet cool.

View Deal
