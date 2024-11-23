The best hybrid mattress 2024: rankings and best Black Friday deals compared

I’m a huge fan of hybrid mattresses. I test a lot in my role as Senior Sleep Editor at Tom’s Guide, and the good ones really do give you the best of both worlds. You get the cushioning support of foam or latex, as well as the bounce and improved airflow of springs.

They’re usually a safe bet for someone like me, who’s prone to overheating. I’m a certified sleep coach, and I often advise hot sleepers to consider a hybrid over all-foam. They’re also a better choice for anyone who likes a more traditional mattress feel: you tend to lie on top of the mattresses that contain springs, rather than sinking into them.

Right now, I’m sleeping on a Saatva Classic - and I can confirm that it’s still the best hybrid mattress I’ve ever tested. But mattresses are subjective, and what’s right for me might not be for you. So here’s a ranked list of the best hybrid mattresses that my team have tested, since we started reviewing mattresses five years ago. Most of them also feature in our best mattress guide, which gives you a further indication (if you needed one) of just how good they are. Read on for my top recommendations - and I’ve found the best Black Friday mattress deal for each hybrid, too, to help you get them at the lowest possible price.

The 4 best hybrid mattresses in the world today

Best overall 1. Saatva Classic mattress

Our score: ★★★★½

Average user review score: ★★★★★ ( 3,600+ reviews )

The Saatva Classic is the best hybrid mattress I’ve slept on (and I’ve slept on options from all the leading brands, including DreamCloud, Nectar, Helix, and more). I’m re-reviewing the medium-firm version of this luxury hybrid innerspring model now, and it still beats all the other mattresses we’ve tested - hybrid or otherwise - to top our mattress rankings. The build quality and handcrafted finish are the best I’ve tested. It’s the first mattress in two years to reduce my post-pregnancy lower back and hip pain, and it does an excellent job at regulating my temperature (I’m a very hot sleeper). Having experienced how much this mattress has boosted my sleep comfort, I recommend it to everyone - except couples that weigh more than 600lb combined (you’ll need the DreamCloud at number two instead). Also ranked #1 in: best mattress, best luxury mattress, best pillow top mattress Pros: + Luxury comfort | + Great back support | + Free white glove delivery

Cons: - 600lb max weight capacity | - $99 returns and exchange fee Normal price: twin from $1,195

Today’s best Black Friday deal: twin from $995 at Saatva Price check: The Saava Classic costs the same in the Black Friday sales as it has during other major sales periods this year, at $995 for a twin and £1,965 for a queen, so don’t feel pressured to buy it now. Read the full review | Compare Black Friday deals ▼

Best under $300 3. The Allswell 10-inch Hybrid mattress

Our score: ★★★★

Average user review score: ★★★★½ (5,000+ reviews)

This mattress doesn’t always cost under $300 - but Walmart’s Black Friday sale drops the price to $194 for a twin and $284 for a queen, so I’m stoked to be able to recommend it as my top pick under $300. This mattress is on another level to the other budget mattress in my list: the Linenspa, below. It’s better made (although I do question its long-term durability), and offers exceptional medium-firm support and motion isolation, making it a good option for anyone with a restless partner. There’s a bit of pressure relief, but if you suffer from back pain I’d advise choosing the Saatva or DreamCloud instead - the Allswell didn’t ease one of our tester’s back pain. The same goes for heavier bodies: you’re unlikely to get enough support from this mattress. Otherwise, I highly recommend the Allswell Hybrid: it’s a sound choice for anyone with up to $300 to spend on a new mattress. Also ranked in: best cheap mattress, best mattress for college students Pros: + Great quality | + Supportive | + Keeps you cool

Cons: - Lacks support for heavier bodies | - No sleep trial Normal price: twin from $217

Today’s best Black Friday deal: twin from $194 at Walmart Price check: This is a better sale than we saw on Memorial Day - a queen is $33 cheaper, at $285 (rather than $317 back in May). Bargain. Read the full review | Compare Black Friday deals ▼

Kids and spare room 4. Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid mattress

Our score: ★★★

Average user review score: ★★★★½ (139,000 reviews)

My top hybrid recommendation for anyone on a very tight budget is the Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress - an Amazon best-seller. My team tested the thinnest and cheapest version (8 inches), and found performance to be typical for a budget mattress of this price. Our average weight sleeper could feel the coils in all positions, and our heavier tester felt they didn’t have enough support; but lighter-weight people should have decent support, pressure relief, and spine alignment - making it a good option for guest rooms and children. If an adult is going to be sleeping on this mattress regularly, though, and you can stretch your budget, I strongly recommend upgrading to either the 10 or 12-inch version instead, or better still, the Allswell above. You’ll get more support and better pressure relief. Also ranked in: best mattress, best cheap mattress Pros: + Suits lightweight people | + Affordable

Cons: - Lacks support for heavier bodies | - No sleep trial | - Questionable durability Normal price: full from $179.99

Today’s best Black Friday deal: full from $152.98 at Amazon Price check: The full size did drop to around $140 in September’s Prime sale, so this isn’t the cheapest price of the year, but it usually hovers around $170 - so it’s not bad. Read the full review | Compare Black Friday deals ▼

Compare Black Friday deals on the top-ranked hybrid mattresses

The best hybrid mattress deals this Black Friday 2024

Nisien Hybrid mattress, 12-inch (queen): $300 $199.99 at Walmart

Coming in at just under $200 for Black Friday, this Nisien model is great value for money for a 12-inch tall mattress, with an average score of 4.5/5 stars from over 1,600 ratings on the Walmart store. It’s a budget mattress, so don’t expect luxury comfort and support, or long-term durability - but it’s still likely to be more comfortable than your average 8 or 10-inch mattress, and now that it’s less than $200 for a queen size (and down to $149.99 for a twin), it’s worth considering if you’re on a tight budget.

Linenspa Dreamer Hybrid, 10-inch (queen): $345.99 $144 at Walmart

This is a cheaper sibling to the Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid mattress, which I recommend in the list above as a good budget hybrid mattress. Made from gel memory foam and steel coils, this medium firm mattress has an average of 4 out of 5 stars from over 9,000 user reviews on the Walmart site, and has up to $200 off for Black Friday, depending on which size you choose. It's not the best choice if you weigh more than average, though - try the DreamCloud at number two in my list above.

Lowest price Helix Midnight Luxe (queen): $2.373.33 $1,732 + $330 free gifts at Helix with code: TOMS27

The Helix Midnight Luxe is a great alternative choice to the Saatva Classic. We gave it 4.5/5 stars in our review and rate it as the best mattress for side sleepers , thanks to how well it soothes pressure points around your hips, shoulders and knees. It’s also better than the Saatva at isolating motion, making it a good choice for anyone with a restless partner. Our exclusive deal beats Helix’s official Black Friday offer: add code: TOMS27 at checkout and you’ll get a 27% discount, plus a free bedding bundle worth up to $330. That’s the lowest price for the bundle we’ve seen all year.

Lowest price Bear Elite Hybrid mattress (queen): $2.305 $1,383 + two free pillows with code: TOMS40 at Bear

The Bear Elite Hybrid is the best cooling mattress in the US, and with our exclusive deal it’s currently the cheapest price it’s been all year. Add code TOMS40 at checkout and you’ll get an extra 5% off Bear’s Black Friday price. That gives you a 40% discount, which beats the usual 35% we see throughout the year. This mattress is worth considering as an alternative to the Saatva if you’re a particularly hot sleeper (although I’d advise you upgrade to the Celliant-infused cover), and it’s a great option for side sleepers. But, it doesn't have the same edge support of the Saatva Classic, so if you have mobility challenges I’d advise the Classic instead.

WinkBed mattress (queen): $1,799 $1,499 at WinkBed

The WinkBed comes at a higher price than the DreamCloud (above), but you’ll still pay almost $200 less than the Saatva Classic. And the WinkBed increases the level of luxury, compared to the DreamCloud, with an indulgent gel-infused foam euro pillow top. It also comes in four firmness levels, and there’s a plus option which featured in our best mattress for heavy people guide. Perks aren’t as generous, with just a 120-night trial but you’ll still get the lifetime warranty. Check out our WinkBed mattress review to see if it’s right for you.