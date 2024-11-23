Live
The best hybrid mattress 2024: rankings and best Black Friday deals compared
I'm a certified sleep coach and these are the best hybrid mattresses that my team have tested
I’m a huge fan of hybrid mattresses. I test a lot in my role as Senior Sleep Editor at Tom’s Guide, and the good ones really do give you the best of both worlds. You get the cushioning support of foam or latex, as well as the bounce and improved airflow of springs.
They’re usually a safe bet for someone like me, who’s prone to overheating. I’m a certified sleep coach, and I often advise hot sleepers to consider a hybrid over all-foam. They’re also a better choice for anyone who likes a more traditional mattress feel: you tend to lie on top of the mattresses that contain springs, rather than sinking into them.
Right now, I’m sleeping on a Saatva Classic - and I can confirm that it’s still the best hybrid mattress I’ve ever tested. But mattresses are subjective, and what’s right for me might not be for you. So here’s a ranked list of the best hybrid mattresses that my team have tested, since we started reviewing mattresses five years ago. Most of them also feature in our best mattress guide, which gives you a further indication (if you needed one) of just how good they are. Read on for my top recommendations - and I’ve found the best Black Friday mattress deal for each hybrid, too, to help you get them at the lowest possible price.
The 4 best hybrid mattresses in the world today
1. Saatva Classic mattress
Our score: ★★★★½
Average user review score: ★★★★★ (3,600+ reviews)
The Saatva Classic is the best hybrid mattress I’ve slept on (and I’ve slept on options from all the leading brands, including DreamCloud, Nectar, Helix, and more). I’m re-reviewing the medium-firm version of this luxury hybrid innerspring model now, and it still beats all the other mattresses we’ve tested - hybrid or otherwise - to top our mattress rankings. The build quality and handcrafted finish are the best I’ve tested. It’s the first mattress in two years to reduce my post-pregnancy lower back and hip pain, and it does an excellent job at regulating my temperature (I’m a very hot sleeper). Having experienced how much this mattress has boosted my sleep comfort, I recommend it to everyone - except couples that weigh more than 600lb combined (you’ll need the DreamCloud at number two instead).
Also ranked #1 in: best mattress, best luxury mattress, best pillow top mattress
Pros: + Luxury comfort | + Great back support | + Free white glove delivery
Cons: - 600lb max weight capacity | - $99 returns and exchange fee
Normal price: twin from $1,195
Today’s best Black Friday deal: twin from $995 at Saatva
Price check: The Saava Classic costs the same in the Black Friday sales as it has during other major sales periods this year, at $995 for a twin and £1,965 for a queen, so don’t feel pressured to buy it now.
2. The DreamCloud
Our score: ★★★★½
Average user review score: ★★★★½ (8,900+ reviews)
Like the Saatva Classic, the DreamCloud is also a hybrid innerspring mattress. It’s around $1,000 cheaper - so it doesn’t have quite the same luxury feel, and you don’t get the free white glove delivery - but you wouldn’t know the price gap was so large from sleeping on it. This mattress is one of the firmer options I’ve tested, but it soon became one of the cosiest. It adapted to my body well, keeping my spine aligned, and helping ease my lower back and hip pain. It’s also slightly better at absorbing motion than the Saatva, so it’s a good option for anyone who has a restless partner, and it can accommodate a higher maximum weight (1,000lb rather than 600lb). If the Saatva is out of budget, the DreamCloud is easily the best hybrid mattress under $1,000: it’s more comfortable, supportive and well-made than any other mattress I’ve slept on in this price range (and many more-expensive options). And nothing else comes close on value for money.
Also ranked highly in: best mattress in a box, best mattress, best mattress for back pain, best mattress for side sleepers, best luxury mattress
Pros: + Great value for money | + Can help back pain | + Supports heavier bodies
Cons: - May be too firm for very lightweight people
Normal price: twin from $419
Today’s best Black Friday deal: twin from $419 at DreamCloud
Price check: There aren’t any new Black Friday DreamCloud deals - it’s been this price all year. But it is the best value for money for a hybrid mattress you’ll find anywhere.
3. The Allswell 10-inch Hybrid mattress
Our score: ★★★★
Average user review score: ★★★★½ (5,000+ reviews)
This mattress doesn’t always cost under $300 - but Walmart’s Black Friday sale drops the price to $194 for a twin and $284 for a queen, so I’m stoked to be able to recommend it as my top pick under $300. This mattress is on another level to the other budget mattress in my list: the Linenspa, below. It’s better made (although I do question its long-term durability), and offers exceptional medium-firm support and motion isolation, making it a good option for anyone with a restless partner. There’s a bit of pressure relief, but if you suffer from back pain I’d advise choosing the Saatva or DreamCloud instead - the Allswell didn’t ease one of our tester’s back pain. The same goes for heavier bodies: you’re unlikely to get enough support from this mattress. Otherwise, I highly recommend the Allswell Hybrid: it’s a sound choice for anyone with up to $300 to spend on a new mattress.
Also ranked in: best cheap mattress, best mattress for college students
Pros: + Great quality | + Supportive | + Keeps you cool
Cons: - Lacks support for heavier bodies | - No sleep trial
Normal price: twin from $217
Today’s best Black Friday deal: twin from $194 at Walmart
Price check: This is a better sale than we saw on Memorial Day - a queen is $33 cheaper, at $285 (rather than $317 back in May). Bargain.
4. Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid mattress
Our score: ★★★
Average user review score: ★★★★½ (139,000 reviews)
My top hybrid recommendation for anyone on a very tight budget is the Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress - an Amazon best-seller. My team tested the thinnest and cheapest version (8 inches), and found performance to be typical for a budget mattress of this price. Our average weight sleeper could feel the coils in all positions, and our heavier tester felt they didn’t have enough support; but lighter-weight people should have decent support, pressure relief, and spine alignment - making it a good option for guest rooms and children. If an adult is going to be sleeping on this mattress regularly, though, and you can stretch your budget, I strongly recommend upgrading to either the 10 or 12-inch version instead, or better still, the Allswell above. You’ll get more support and better pressure relief.
Also ranked in: best mattress, best cheap mattress
Pros: + Suits lightweight people | + Affordable
Cons: - Lacks support for heavier bodies | - No sleep trial | - Questionable durability
Normal price: full from $179.99
Today’s best Black Friday deal: full from $152.98 at Amazon
Price check: The full size did drop to around $140 in September’s Prime sale, so this isn’t the cheapest price of the year, but it usually hovers around $170 - so it’s not bad.
Compare Black Friday deals on the top-ranked hybrid mattresses
The best hybrid mattress deals this Black Friday 2024
- Amazon: Linenspa, Zinus and more
- Bear: 40% off with code: TOM40 - lowest price
- DreamCloud: 50% off great-value hybrid mattresses
- Helix: 27% off + $330 free gifts with code: TOMS27 - lowest price
- Macy’s: big discounts on older stock
- Nectar: 50% off + an extra $100 when you spend $1,000
- Saatva: $400 off top-class luxury hybrids
- Walmart: Allswell mattresses from $194
Nisien Hybrid mattress, 12-inch (queen): $300 $199.99 at Walmart
Coming in at just under $200 for Black Friday, this Nisien model is great value for money for a 12-inch tall mattress, with an average score of 4.5/5 stars from over 1,600 ratings on the Walmart store. It’s a budget mattress, so don’t expect luxury comfort and support, or long-term durability - but it’s still likely to be more comfortable than your average 8 or 10-inch mattress, and now that it’s less than $200 for a queen size (and down to $149.99 for a twin), it’s worth considering if you’re on a tight budget.
Linenspa Dreamer Hybrid, 10-inch (queen): $345.99 $144 at Walmart
This is a cheaper sibling to the Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid mattress, which I recommend in the list above as a good budget hybrid mattress. Made from gel memory foam and steel coils, this medium firm mattress has an average of 4 out of 5 stars from over 9,000 user reviews on the Walmart site, and has up to $200 off for Black Friday, depending on which size you choose. It's not the best choice if you weigh more than average, though - try the DreamCloud at number two in my list above.
Helix Midnight Luxe (queen): $2.373.33 $1,732 + $330 free gifts at Helix with code: TOMS27
The Helix Midnight Luxe is a great alternative choice to the Saatva Classic. We gave it 4.5/5 stars in our review and rate it as the best mattress for side sleepers, thanks to how well it soothes pressure points around your hips, shoulders and knees. It’s also better than the Saatva at isolating motion, making it a good choice for anyone with a restless partner. Our exclusive deal beats Helix’s official Black Friday offer: add code: TOMS27 at checkout and you’ll get a 27% discount, plus a free bedding bundle worth up to $330. That’s the lowest price for the bundle we’ve seen all year.
Bear Elite Hybrid mattress (queen): $2.305 $1,383 + two free pillows with code: TOMS40 at Bear
The Bear Elite Hybrid is the best cooling mattress in the US, and with our exclusive deal it’s currently the cheapest price it’s been all year. Add code TOMS40 at checkout and you’ll get an extra 5% off Bear’s Black Friday price. That gives you a 40% discount, which beats the usual 35% we see throughout the year. This mattress is worth considering as an alternative to the Saatva if you’re a particularly hot sleeper (although I’d advise you upgrade to the Celliant-infused cover), and it’s a great option for side sleepers. But, it doesn't have the same edge support of the Saatva Classic, so if you have mobility challenges I’d advise the Classic instead.
WinkBed mattress (queen): $1,799 $1,499 at WinkBed
The WinkBed comes at a higher price than the DreamCloud (above), but you’ll still pay almost $200 less than the Saatva Classic. And the WinkBed increases the level of luxury, compared to the DreamCloud, with an indulgent gel-infused foam euro pillow top. It also comes in four firmness levels, and there’s a plus option which featured in our best mattress for heavy people guide. Perks aren’t as generous, with just a 120-night trial but you’ll still get the lifetime warranty. Check out our WinkBed mattress review to see if it’s right for you.
Nolah Evolution 15: $2,499 $1,624 + two free pillows at Nolah
This is my top choice for anyone with lower back pain, thanks to its zoned lumbar support and customizable firmness options. In our Nolah Evolution 15 mattress review, we rated this high-end hybrid highly for its motion isolation and temperature regulation, but felt that edge support was a little weak. Right now, a queen is $1,624 (was $2,499), which is an excellent price, plus you’ll get two free pillows thrown in.
Save $400 on the best hybrid mattress
Claire Davies, Senior Sleep Editor
So... you've heard my reasons for why I recommend the Saatva Classic so highly. If you're interested in trying it, it comes with a year-long trial, so you can make sure it's right (there's a $99 return fee if you don't like it though, so bear that in mind).
There's a $400 discount on all sizes of the Classic for Black Friday. That's an average deal - I've seen these prices in every major sale this year, so don't feel you have to rush to buy it right now. I'm sure it'll cost the same in the President's Day mattress sales in Feb, for example.
But if you're keen to try it now, this is the biggest saving you'll find.
Saatva Classic: was from $1,395 $995 at Saatva
The Saatva Classic is the best luxury mattress on the market, just read our Saatva Classic Mattress review if you don't believe me. The current discount takes a queen from $2,095 to $1,695, plus you'll get generous benefits: free white glove delivery, a 365-night sleep trial, and a lifetime warranty.
3 reasons why the Saatva Classic is my #1 hybrid mattress
Claire Davies, Senior Sleep Editor
As both a sleep editor and a certified sleep coach, with over half a decade's worth of mattress review experience, I've tested a myriad of mattresses — from budget-friendly options to luxury high-end models. I've been sleeping on the Saatva Classic for the last few weeks, and it's exceptional. Not only is it the best hybrid mattress I've ever slept on, it's the best mattress I've slept on, period. Here are three reasons why.
1. It soothed my aches and pains
After my pregnancy, I experienced aches and pains in my lower back and hips. Since sleeping on the Saatva Classic, those pains have now been reduced - thanks to its excellent pressure relief and lumbar support.
2. I always feel supported
The Saatva Classic has superb edge support, meaning my family and I have more space to use up every inch of the mattress without feeling as if we're dipping or about to fall off the edge.
3. It keeps me cool at night
As someone with a tendency to overheat at night, I need a mattress that's breathable and won't retain heat. Thankfully, the Saatva mattress has a breathable, moisture-wicking organic cotton cover and airflow-boosting springs to keep me cool.
Read more: Saatva Classic review
5 pro tips for buying a mattress online
Gone are the days where you had to go to a mattress store and lie self-consciously on the showroom beds. Now, you can order a mattress at the tap of a button, and it'll arrive rolled and boxed on your doorstep.
However, there are some things you should know before buying a bed from the world wide web. Here are my top tips on how to buy a mattress online...
1. Consider your sleep position
Your mattress needs to be soft or firm enough to suit your dominant sleeping position. For example, the best mattresses for side sleepers are usually softer than mattresses for stomach sleepers, because people who sleep on their front need firmer support.
2. Pick the right firmness
Not only does your preferred sleeping position determine how firm your mattress should be, but your body weight helps determine it, too. For example, lightweight sleepers (those who weigh under 130lbs) will need something softer than average weights, or people who weigh over 250lbs.
3. Think about your sleep issues
Look for a mattress with features designed to solve any issues you might face. If you sleep hot, try one of the best cooling mattresses. If you're constantly disturbed by the movements of a restless partner, buy a mattress with better motion isolation.
4. Choose the right material
Memory foam mattresses are great for pressure relief and cushioning comfort, while hybrid mattresses combine the softness of foam with the breathable support of an innerspring mattress. Meanwhile, eco-conscious shoppers can go for a durable latex mattress. These are usually hybrid options - we've rounded up the top-performers in our best organic mattress guide.
5. Look for a sleep trial
The majority of mid and higher-range mattresses come with a sleep trial, which allows you to sleep on them for a number of nights. The average is 100 nights, but some go up to a whole year.
Read more: How to buy a mattress online.
Hello and welcome
Claire Davies, Senior Sleep Editor, Tom's Guide
Good morning - thanks for joining my live guide to the best hybrid mattresses you can buy over Black Friday. I’m continually asked to recommend hybrid mattresses - I’m a qualified sleep coach, and my job as Senior Sleep Editor at Tom’s Guide means I’ve slept on a lot of different options.
So, seeing as lots of people are looking to buy one in the Black Friday sales, and there are a lot of deals around, I thought I’d guide you, live, through the next week of deals. My goal is to help you choose the right hybrid mattress for your needs and budget - and to save money while you’re at it. Let’s go!