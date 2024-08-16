Helix’s best mattress for side sleepers now 27% off with exclusive Labor Day discount code

Side sleeping is one of the most common sleeping positions, however, not all mattresses cater well to it. Luckily, one of the most well-rated mattresses for side sleepers, the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress, is now 27% off at Helix with our exclusive discount code: TOMS27. This means a queen size mattress is $1,732.88 (was $2,373.80), and you’ll get free delivery, a 100-night sleep trial, and a 15-year warranty. With this code, you’ll also get two free Dream pillows.

The Helix Midnight Luxe mattress focuses on lumber support and materials designed to cradle pressure points and joints, making it one of the best choices for side sleepers with back pain. The premium pillow top is followed by different types of cradling foam and memory foam, as well as steel coils, zoned for targeted support.

Some of this year’s best mattresses for all sleepers incorporate different features designed to accommodate different sleeping positions, and the Helix Midnight Luxe does not disappoint. As well as offering a comfortable night sleep for both back and side sleepers, its cooling technology means that those tossing and turning in the heat will feel cool and comfortable throughout the night.

We rate the Midnight Luxe highly. It’s a great, versatile choice for side sleepers shopping this year’s Labor Day mattress sales for a solution that’ll give them the support they need. However, if you like the look of other Helix mattresses, our code gives you 27% off all products, sitewide, so you can find the right mattress for you.

Helix Midnight Luxe mattress

Was from: $1,373.75

Now from: $1,002.84

Saving: up to 27% off at Helix with discount code: TOMS27 Summary:

The best mattresses for side sleepers focus on offering targeted support for shoulders and hips, to prevent joint pain. Our testers for the Helix Midnight Luxe review 2024 found that the pressure relief and enhanced lumbar support meant that this was the best mattress they had tested for side sleepers. The combination of the pressure-relieving memory foam, high-density cradling foam, and DuraDense foam means there’ll be maximum support on key pressure points and joints. If you regularly suffer from back pain, you can even opt for the ErgoAlign layer which swaps the pillow top layer for an ultra-dense body contouring zoned foam for additional relief. Alternatively, if you’re a hot sleeper, you can choose the GlacioTex™ cooling cover made from conductive fibres that pull heat away from your body quickly and effectively, helping you regulate your temperature for a comfortable night’s sleep. Our testers also found that the motion isolation was excellent, thanks to the individually wrapped steal coils, making sharing a bed that bit easier. It’s important to note that this is a medium-firm mattress, so if you like something softer to sink into, you may want to opt for the Helix Sunset mattress. It's the softest mattress from Helix, and you can get it from $683.47 (was $936.25) with TOMS27 discount code. Benefits: 100 night trial | 15 year warranty | Free shipping and returns Price history: Helix mattress sales run throughout the year, with their biggest deals and discounts falling on major holidays. We usually see around 20-25% discount, however, this year we saw an unprecedented Memorial Day sale offer a 30% discount on selected mattresses and a 30% discount during the 4th July sales. So, despite the current price not being the best of the year so far, it will almost certainly be the best offer until the Black Friday deals. A queen size Helix Midnight Luxe mattress is $1,732.88 (was $2,373.80), but across the site you can also get 30% off bedding, accessories, and other mattresses with our discount code: TOMS27.

Helix mattress Labor Day sale FAQ

How long do Helix mattresses last?

A good mattress should last for about 10 years, and this is the same for Helix mattresses. The majority of their mattresses have a 10-year warranty, however, the Luxe and Elite range beds come with a 15-year warranty. That's not the best warranty on the market (that goes to the lifetime warranty we see from brands such as Saatva and Nectar), but that's a long time to enjoy a luxurious mattress without worrying if something goes wrong.