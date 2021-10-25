The best WinkBeds mattress sales and discounts in 2021: save $699

The new WinkBeds mattress sale ahead of Black Friday is offering big discounts on the brand's entire range of luxury mattresses designed to relieve pressure on your back. The best deal helps you save $300 on any WinkBed and get $399 of free bedding (a sheets set, mattress protector and two pillows) too. So if you missed the WinkBeds $300 off sale earlier in the year, this is a better deal because you get hundreds of dollars of free gifts in addition to that money-off discount.

Handmade in the USA, WinkBeds offers three models. The cheapest model, the best-selling WinkBeds Hybrid, is priced from $849 (was $1,1,49) in the sale. Next up is the premium memory-foam GravityLux, now priced from $899 (was $1,199), followed by the eco-friendly 100% natural latex EcoCloud, from $1,099 ($1,399). Your $300 saving and $399 of free gifts will be applied at checkout, with the SLEEP300 discount code already in place.

With Black Friday mattress deals just around the corner, you can expect to see great discounts from pretty much all of the best mattress brands, but these savings from WinkBeds are fantastic value if you need a new bed now and can't wait for an official WinkBed Black Friday sale. Not only does each mattress come on a no-risk 120-night trial, all three have a lifetime warranty.

Image WinkBeds mattress sale: Save $300+ get $399 of free gifts

Whichever WinkBeds luxury mattress you’re after, you can net $699 of savings in the current sale. That's $300 off your mattress of choice, plus $399 worth of free bedding. All three models give you hotel luxury for less, similar to Saatva, and focus on helping you stay comfy in a range of sleeping positions. They'll ease pressure on your hips, back and shoulders too, making them a good choice if you need high levels of pressure relief when lying down. View Deal

Which WinkBeds mattress should I choose?

No matter your sleep style, WinkBeds’ three mattresses – The WinkBed, the GravityLux or the EcoCloud – will give you a taste of hotel luxury at home. Each mattress in a box is available in sizes twin through to Cal king, and there are different firmness levels too.

If you’re after luxury-hotel levels of comfort, the bestselling WinkBed hybrid – with individually wrapped coils and a Euro-pillow top with gel-infused foam – offers exceptional cushioning and support, and is also ideal if you sleep hot and need a breathable surface. All body weights are catered for as the mattress is available in Softer, Luxury Firm, Firmer, and Plus levels of firmness depending on your body weight and shape. With a $300 discount in the current sale, prices for The WinkBed now start from just $849 and you get a free DeepSleep Bundle worth $399.

If you’re after deep and restful sleep, the WinkBeds GravityLux, which now starts from $899 in the sale, features patented AirCell memory foam to offer extra support along your body's main pressure points. There are three levels of firmnesses – Soft, Medium, and Firm – on offer, to keep your spine straight and supported. If you’re after even more great choice from other top brands, then check out our best memory foam mattress guide.

The WinkBeds EcoCloud Hybrid, now priced from $1,699, is ideal for eco-conscious shoppers, side sleepers and anyone suffering from allergies. It's made with 100% natural latex and organic wool and cotton, making it ideal if you want to sleep on a non-toxic mattress.

(Image credit: WinkBed)

1. The WinkBed mattress deals Get the five-star treatment every night with this hotel-luxury hybrid Sizes: 6 (twin to Cal king) | Depth: 13.5 | Turn: Yes | Filling: Foam and springs | Comfort: Soft, Luxury Firm, Firm, Plus | Trial: 120 nights | Guarantee: Lifetime Warranty | RRP: $1,149 – $2,199 Disperses heat to keep you cool Extra-edge tech prevents sagging Good motion isolation Short trial period

Designed for “the finest luxury hotels on Earth,” The WinkBed is packed with innovative technology aimed at providing pure comfort. The pressure-relieving, quilted Euro-Pillow top delivers superior cushioning to soothe aching muscles, while individually wrapped pocketed coils, divided into multiple support zones, cradle every part of your body.

Meanwhile, the mattress's Extra-Edge system helps minimise sagging. With triple-layer Heat Disperse and SleepCalm motion-isolation technologies also built in, it’s easy to see why this is WinkBeds' best-selling mattress.

With a discount of $300 up for grabs (and $399 of free gifts), prices for The WinkBed now start from $849 for a Softer, Luxury Firm or Firmer twin (was from $1,149) or from $1,049 (was from $1,349) for a Cal king.

The WinkBed Mattress is a good choice if you want a luxury bed for less, and is a similar pick to the legendary Classic by Saatva (read our Saatva Classic Mattress review for more on this one, or use our guide to the best Saatva Black Friday mattress sales for the latest discounts.)

(Image credit: WinkBed)

2. WinkBeds GravityLux mattress deals The best WinkBed mattress for aches and pains Sizes: 6 – Twin to Cal king | Depth: 11 inches | Turn: Yes | Filling: Foam | Comfort: Soft, Medium, Firm | Trial: 120 nights | Guarantee: Lifetime Warranty | MSRP: $1,199 – $1,999 Body hugging foam feel Relieves pressure on the back Zero heat retention for cooler sleep Edge support could be better

The GravityLux’s layers of next-gen foam include the firm's patented AirCell memory foam, which dynamically relieves pressure with billions of microscopic shock-absorbing cushions. AirCell also retains zero heat, meaning you'll stay at the optimum temperature all night long.



Discount prices in the current Halloween sale, brings the prices for the GravityLux mattress down to $899 (was $1,199) for a twin to $1,699 for a Cal king (was $1,999). WinkBeds regularly offers discounts on its mattresses, so if you miss out on this particular sale, keep an eye out on what the brand has to offer for Black Friday.

(Image credit: WinkBed)

3. WinkBeds EcoCloud Hybrid mattress deals A luxury eco-friendly mattress for natural, healthy sleep Sizes: 6 – Twin to California king | Depth: 12.5 inches | Turn: Yes | Filling: Latex and springs | Comfort: Medium/Firm | Trial: 120 nights | Guarantee: Lifetime Warranty | MSRP: $1,399 – $2,399 100% sustainably sourced materials Organic wool neutralizes body heat Only one firmness available

The WinkBeds EcoCloud Hybrid features a supremely comfortable Talalay latex layer (which is sustainably tapped from tropical rubber trees) to provide a ‘weightless’ feeling as you sleep. This is complemented by zoned innersprings to ensure your back and joints are supported in perfect balance. The EcoCloud Hybrid is designed to keep you cool, too, meaning you'll wake up feeling perfectly rested and recharged.

With $300 off the EcoCloud Hybrid range, prices start at $1,099 for a twin (was $1,399), going up to $2,099 for a Cal king ( was $2,399). Available as a medium firmness, the EcoCloud Hybrid is perfect for side sleepers – take advantage of the 120-night sleep trial to see if it’s a good fit for you.

If you want an organic mattress for less, take a look at our guide to the best Avocado mattress sales, which normally offer between $100 and $150 off organic latex models.

Do I need a WinkBeds discount code?

While there are WinkBeds discount codes published on the site, curiously you don't need to physically add one in at checkout because the site does it automatically. The current promo code SLEEP300 will appear at checkout when you add a WinkBed to your shopping cart. What’s more, it will also automatically apply the DeepSleep bundle comprising accessories worth up to $399.

The new WinkBeds mattress sale is similar to the discounts we saw in April of this year with $300 off any mattress, and we're expecting this deal to continue through Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But if you need a WinkBeds mattress straight away, then now is a great time to bag a money-off discount plus free gifts.

In terms of the best cheap mattress sales and deals, this total $699 saving is one of the most generous around right now. It's even better than the current Nectar mattress sales, though that model is cheaper and offers fantastic value for money, similar to its sister brand DreamCloud. See our guide to the best DreamCloud mattress sales for the latest savings there.

WinkBeds Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress sales 2021: what we expect

With Black Friday just around the corner (29 November 2021), there’ll be plenty of great deals to pick from on mattresses and accessories. And while we can only guess at what the WinkBeds mattress Black Friday deals will bring, we're confident that the US firm will deliver big, as it has done in past years.

Last year's WinkBeds Black Friday sale offered the same great discount of $300 off all its mattresses, while the year before saw even more with a $325 discount. Right now you're getting a better deal with the addition of free gifts, so we hope that this deal continues through Black Friday.

The other good time to buy a WinkBed mattress is in the brand's Cyber Monday sale. If last year's event is anything to go by, the WinkBed Black Friday sale offers will roll over into Cyber Monday, giving you one last chance to buy these luxury mattresses for less before Christmas arrives. You'll also be able to save on a range of luxury bedding, including the brand's best pillows for sleeping, plus a cooling, high quality mattress protector for fresher sleep.

So, should you wait for the WinkBed Black Friday sale to buy any of these mattresses? Not necessarily. The best deal we're seeing right now ($300 off and $399 of free gifts) wasn't beaten last year and we doubt it to improve that much come Black Friday or Cyber Monday. At best, we expect it to continue. There's a chance the actual price of each mattress will drop at the end of November (something we have seen on several top brands in recent years), but there's no guarantee. So if you have an urgent need for a new mattress now and are decided on WinkBed, now is a great time to buy.

Read more: