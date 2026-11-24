7 Black Friday gaming laptops deals actually worth it from Acer, Asus, Lenovo and MSI — save up to $700 now
Save big on gaming laptops right now
RAMageddon hasn't made finding deals on gaming laptops easier this Black Friday, but that doesn't mean there aren't great sales to take advantage of.
Right now, you can get MSI's Vector 16HX AI with an RTX 5070 Ti for less than many RTX 5060 models. You can also get $700 off the HyperX Omen 15, and the Lenovo Legion 5a is another great bargain at $550 off.
I'll keep you posted daily on the latest gaming laptop deals that drop, and whether they cut the mustard in our rigorous price tests. But for now, let's get into them!
Quick links
- HyperX Omen 15 (RTX 5060): was $1,899 now $1,199 @ Walmart
- Lenovo Legion 5a (RTX 5060): was $1,799 now $1,249 @ B&H
- MSI Vector 16 HX AI (RTX 5070 Ti): was $1,999 now $1,599 @ Newegg
- Asus ROG Strix G16 (RTX 5070 Ti): was $2,299 now $1,749 @ Amazon
- Acer Predator Helios 16 AI (RTX 5070): was $2,099 now $1,799 @ B&H
- Acer Predator Helios 18 AI (RTX 5070 Ti): was $2,299 now $1,999 @ Newegg
- Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 (RTX 5090): was $4,499 now $4,149 @ Newegg
Best gaming laptop Black Friday deals
This is my favorite Black Friday gaming laptop deal so far, saving you $700 off the current inflated $1,899 asking price. The $1,199 cost also undercuts its pre RAM crisis equivalent by $400. Here, you get an RTX 5060 GPU, 16GB DDR, and a 1TB SSD, which is perfect for 1080p gaming on medium graphical settings.
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You’re technically saving $230 off the pre-crisis $1,479 MSRP of its predecessor, but that’s still a nice chunk of cash that stays in your bank account. This Lenovo Legion 5a model packs in a 15.3-inch 165Hz OLED panel, a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 250 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an Nvidia RTX 5060 GPU.
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An RTX 5070 Ti laptop that's cheaper than several RTX 5060 systems?! Yes the MSRP was padded a little earlier this year (it's $100 more now), but this price cut still takes it way below that. This is a solid mid-ranger at a great price.
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Best Buy padded the $2,299 anchor by $300, yet $1,749 still delivers $250 in real savings below its $1,999 pre-crisis MSRP. Unlike gutted budget 5070 Ti rigs, you get an unthrottled 140W 12GB RTX 5070 Ti, 16-core Ryzen 9 8940HX, 16GB DDR5, 1TB Gen 4 SSD, vapor-chamber cooling, and a 100% sRGB 165Hz screen
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This Acer Predator Helios 16 AI packs an enormous 32GB of RAM. On top of that, it also has an RTX 5070 GPU, a fast Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU, a 1TB SSD, and a buttery-smooth 240Hz 16-inch display. Though it’s really $50 off the pre-crisis MSRP, that amount of RAM is certainly enticing.
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The Acer Predator Helios 18 AI is for gamers who want to go BIG. This behemoth of a desktop replacement has an 18-inch 240Hz display, an Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti GPU, an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HZ CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. You’re saving $200 off the original sticker price, but it is still a great deal for an equally impressive 18-inch laptop.
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This a monster RTX 5090 gaming laptop with a $350 saving. As you'd expect, the MSRP did get quietly padded by $200 over its actual launch price, but even with that in mind, it is still cheaper! Alongside that, you've got that 16-inch QHD 240Hz display, 32GB DDR5 memory and a 2TB SSD.
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Tony is a computing writer at Tom’s Guide covering laptops, tablets, Windows, and iOS. During his off-hours, Tony enjoys reading comic books, playing video games, reading speculative fiction novels, and spending too much time on X/Twitter. His non-nerdy pursuits involve attending Hard Rock/Heavy Metal concerts and going to NYC bars with friends and colleagues. His work has appeared in publications such as Laptop Mag, PC Mag, and various independent gaming sites.
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