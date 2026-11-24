Spotify is reportedly suffering from problems today, according to a sudden massive spike on Downdetector. Thousands of users started reporting issues with the popular music streaming service at 5:30 am ET / 11:30 am GMT today, November 24.

The majority of the problems appear to be login-related, but Spotify's Status account acknowledged the problem and says it's already implemented a fix.

It looks like today's issues were just a small blip — let us know in the comments box below if you're having problems with Spotify today.