Spotify down: Live updates as thousands report problems with the streaming platform — here's what we know
Outage reports are spiking for Spotify today
Spotify is reportedly suffering from problems today, according to a sudden massive spike on Downdetector. Thousands of users started reporting issues with the popular music streaming service at 5:30 am ET / 11:30 am GMT today, November 24.
The majority of the problems appear to be login-related, but Spotify's Status account acknowledged the problem and says it's already implemented a fix.
It looks like today's issues were just a small blip — let us know in the comments box below if you're having problems with Spotify today.
Spotify outage — Live updates
Does Spotify have too many outages?
We can put today's outage down as just a technical hiccup from the looks of things, but given the recent swathe of outages across services, you'd be forgiven for thinking it could have been much more serious.
How much do regular outages concern you when it comes to the services you subscribe to? Would you consider ditching Spotify for a rival service? Let us know.
If you're still having problems, head to the Spotify Support
Reports are dwindling away to very little right now, with plenty of folks posting that today's login problems have been solved for them and they've regained access to their account.
If you're still having problems yourself, you can ask for help over on the Spotify Support page to get the company to give you a steer.
Login issues
Today's issue seems to be mostly a login problem, rather than a playback issue. 70% of those affected say gaining access to the platform is what's gone wrong for them. Are you able to access Spotify? Let us know in the comments.
Reports peaked at over 15,000
Around an hour ago, the outage reports hit a substantial peak over over 15,000. As you can see from the graph above, they fell back down almost as sharply. Suggesting that Spotify was able to isolate and solve whatever today's problem was pretty quickly.
Spotify is already on the mend
Welcome to our coverage of today's Spotify troubles. This could be an extremely short-lived outage, as Spotify says that any problems that users have experienced this morning should already be fixed...
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