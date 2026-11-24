When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming sifting through the best streaming services. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, HBO Max etc to see what's recently landed. I've even added some live sports you can stream on some of the best streaming services, along with films available to buy or rent at home today.

Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (November 24), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out the three new shows to stream this week or for Black Friday, grab this discounted Disney+ and Hulu bundle to ensure you don't miss out.

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Alix Blackburn Social Links Navigation Senior Streaming Writer Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.

Top picks to stream tonight

‘Out of the Blue’ (2022) (Netflix)

Out of the Blue I Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Romantic thriller movie

What it's about: Connor Bates (Ray Nicholson) is trying to rebuild his life after serving three years in prison for assault. Now working at a small-town library, he meets Marilyn Chambers (Diane Kruger), the wife of a wealthy businessman. The pair begin an intense affair, and when Marilyn describes her troubled marriage, Connor suggests a plan to kill her husband.

Why you should watch it: "Out of the Blue" is a solid pick if you're in the mood for a modern film noir with a classic femme fatale at its centre. The story has all the ingredients of an entertaining thriller, including a complicated affair, a murder plot and a few unexpected twists along the way. It's not quite your traditional noir, but its familiar ingredients and unpredictable turns make it an enjoyable watch for fans of the genre.

Watch "Out of the Blue" on Netflix now

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‘Wicker’ (2026) (PVOD)

WICKER | Official Trailer | Only In Theaters October - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Romantic comedy-drama movie

What it's about: In "Wicker," Olivia Colman plays a lonely fisherwoman who is constantly mocked by the residents of her seaside village for being unmarried. Fed up with their ridicule, she approaches a local basketmaker (Peter Dinklage) and commissions him to create a husband out of wicker. When her unusual new partner (Alexander Skarsgård) arrives, their unexpected romance causes jealousy, outrage and plenty of trouble among the villagers.

Why you should watch it: Olivia Colman and Alexander Skarsgård are an entertainingly unexpected pairing in this quirky fantasy rom-com. Both deliver memorable performances, while the wonderfully absurd premise and cheeky humor give the film plenty of personality. There's also a surprisingly sweet romance at its centre, with Peter Dinklage and Elizabeth Debicki adding even more charm to this unusual medieval adventure. It's a fun choice if you're after something a little different.

Buy/rent "Wicker" on Amazon now

‘You Can See Everything’ (2026) (PVOD)

You Can See Everything | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Experimental documentary film

What it's about: Thirty-four days before beginning her 11-year prison sentence for fraud, Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes invites filmmaker Nathan Fielder and his crew into her home to document her final weeks of freedom. Alongside her partner, Billy Evans, and their children, Holmes offers an intimate look at her family life while maintaining her innocence. As filming continues beyond her imprisonment, Fielder finds himself drawn deeper into an increasingly unusual relationship with his subjects.

Why you should watch it: Nathan Fielder's awkward, unconventional sense of humor makes this documentary an entertaining watch. His interactions with Elizabeth Holmes are fascinating, while the story takes several unexpected turns that I wouldn't recommend looking up beforehand. I also love how bizarre the whole thing gets, balancing some genuinely hilarious moments with an absorbing look at one of Silicon Valley's most infamous fraudsters. It's best enjoyed knowing as little as possible going in.

Buy/rent "You Can See Everything" on Amazon now

Your streaming guide: Tuesday, November 24

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"Rob Lowe: The Outsider" (Netflix documentary)

"Nate Bargatze: Good For Nathan" (2026)

"One Last Order" (2026)

"All for Christmas" (2026)

"Out of the Blue" (2022)

"The Trouble With Mistletoe" (2017)

PARAMOUNT+

Soccer: Bodø/Glimt vs. LASK (12:45 p.m. ET)

Soccer: Galatasaray vs. Aston Villa (12:45 p.m. ET)

Soccer: Arsenal vs. Borussia Dortmund (3 p.m. ET)

Soccer: Como vs. AEK Athens (3 p.m. ET)

Soccer: Feyenoord vs. Porto (3 p.m. ET)

Soccer: Manchester City vs. Napoli (3 p.m. ET)

Soccer: RB Leipzig vs. Lens (3 p.m. ET)

Soccer: Real Madrid vs. PSV Eindhoven (3 p.m. ET)

Soccer: Slovan Bratislava vs. Real Betis (3 p.m. ET)

HBO MAX

"The Buffalo Miracle" (2026)

Men's College Basketball: Coppin State vs. Villanova (7 p.m. ET)

NHL: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (8 p.m. ET)

HULU

"Best Friends" (new podcast episode)

"Clues" (new podcast episode)

"Hey Jonas!" (new podcast episode)

"Perfect Person" (new podcast episode)

"Phony" (new episode)

"Reasonable Doubt" (season 4 finale)

"StraightioLab" (new podcast episode)

"Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim" (new podcast episode)

"We’re Here to Help" (new podcast episode)

DISNEY+

"Best Friends" (new podcast episode)

"Clues" (new podcast episode)

"Dancing with the Stars" (season 35 new episode) – streaming live @ 8pm ET

"Hey Jonas!" (new podcast episode)

"Perfect Person" (new podcast episode)

"Stick to United with Wayne Rooney" (new podcast episode)

"StraightioLab" (new podcast episode)

"Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim" (new podcast episode)

"We’re Here to Help" (new podcast episode)

PEACOCK

"Miss Universe 2026" (special) (Telemundo)

"Dragons: Rescue Riders" (season 1)

Women's College Basketball: UCLA vs. St. John's (5 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Vanderbilt vs. Ohio State (7 p.m. ET)

NBA: Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (7 p.m. ET)

NHL: Bowling Green vs. Notre Dame (9:30 p.m. ET)

NBA: Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets (10 p.m. ET)

ESPN UNLIMITED

Men's College Basketball: Wright State vs. St. Bonaventure (10 a.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Ohio vs. New Mexico State (11 a.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Belmont vs. Akron (12:30 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Davidson vs. Notre Dame (1 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Florida vs. West Virginia (3:30 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Providence vs. Arizona (5 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: San Diego State vs. Iowa State (5:30 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Creighton vs. Michigan (5:30 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Mercer vs. Florida Atlantic (6 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Queens vs. Wofford (6 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Stetson vs. South Florida (7 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Texas Tech vs. Louisville (8 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Army vs. Air Force (8 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Baylor vs. Alabama (10 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: VCU vs. Colorado State (10:30 p.m. ET)

College Football: Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan (7 p.m. ET)

College Football: Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan (7 p.m. ET)

NBA: Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic (7 p.m. ET)

NBA: Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards (8 p.m. ET)

NBA: Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets (10 p.m. ET)

PVOD

"Breeder" (2026)

"California Schemin" (2025)

"The Cycle" (2026)

"The Florist" (2026)

"Fjord" (2026)

"The Samurai and the Prisoner" (2026)

"The Social Reckoning" (2026)

"Wicker" (2026)

"You Can See Everything" (2026)

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