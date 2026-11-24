Are you ready for a rude reminder about the fragility of time? December is nearly here. Impossibly, we’re already heading into the final stretch of 2026, though at least the best streaming services are helping to soothe that calendar shock with a fresh slate of new movies and TV shows. And HBO Max, in particular, has a stacked lineup with which to spend your final weeks of the year.

Things kick off on December 1 with a fist-pumping throwback as an iconic, multi-decade boxing franchise — spanning from Sylvester Stallone’s 1976 classic to its modern spinoffs — steps into the ring. Elsewhere on the film front, a provocative comedic thriller led by the winning duo of Olivia Wilde and Cooper Hoffman makes its streaming debut on December 4, before an acclaimed sci-fi horror sequel lands later in the month to keep things spooky.

Over on the TV side, the platform is capping things off on Christmas Day with a polarizing new series adaptation that kicks off a fresh era for a massive wizarding franchise. From nostalgic knockouts to broomstick-flying drama, here’s a guide to everything new on HBO Max in December 2026.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

New on HBO Max in December 2026: Top picks

'Rocky'

ROCKY (1976) | Official Trailer | MGM - YouTube Watch On

One of the most talked-about new movies of the so-called "awards season" thus far has been "I Play Rocky," an underdog biopic starring Anthony Ippolito as Sylvester Stallone during the tumultuous production of his iconic boxing flick "Rocky," which famously went on to win the Oscar for Best Picture. But before you tune into that new bio-drama, why not go back to where it all started with a big "Rocky" movie marathon?

Helpfully, HBO Max isn't just bringing back the 1976 original — which is celebrating its big 50th anniversary this year and centers on a small-time Philadelphia boxer (Stallone) who gets a once-in-a-lifetime chance to face the world heavyweight champion in the ring — but all nine films in the "Rocky" franchise beginning on December 1. That includes the "Rocky" sequels “Rocky II” (1979), “Rocky III” (1982), “Rocky IV” (1985), “Rocky V” (1990) and “Rocky Balboa” (2006), as well as the Michael B. Jordan-led "Creed" spinoff trilogy comprising “Creed” (2015), “Creed II” (2018) and “Creed III” (2023).

That should keep you busy until New Year's, right?

Stream "Rocky" on HBO Max starting December 1

Want more streaming news? Sign up to the weekly Tom's Streaming Guide to stay in the loop with the latest releases and top recommendations across your favorite streaming services. We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on what’s worth watching. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I Want Your Sex"

I Want Your Sex - Official Trailer | Olivia Wilde, Cooper Hoffman, Charli XCX | In Theaters July 31 - YouTube Watch On

Few Hollywood stars had a 2026 like Olivia Wilde, who directed arguably the year's best comedy, "The Invite," and also pops up opposite Pedro Pascal in the cellist dramedy "Behemoth!" and alongside Cooper Hoffman in this Gregg Araki-directed erotic comedy.

In "I Want Your Sex," Wilde plays renowned artist and provocateur Erika Tracy, who takes fresh-faced twentysomething Elliot Bell (Hoffman) as her assistant and sexual muse. As their arrangement begins to blur professional and personal lines, Elliot is pulled into a world of sexuality, obsession, power, betrayal and murder.

Along with Wilde and Hoffman, the star-studded cast includes Charli XCX, Mason Gooding, Chase Sui Wonders, Johnny Knoxville, Margaret Cho and Daveed Diggs.

Stream "I Want Your Sex" on HBO Max starting December 4

'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone'

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone | Official Teaser Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

One of the most anticipated TV titles of the year has also been its most controversial, drawing backlash over J.K. Rowling's involvement, casting choices, and, most odd of all, children's teeth. Regardless, plenty of HBO viewers will undoubtedly be tuning into another year at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, with a new set of fresh faces playing some of modern-day literature's most iconic characters.

The eight-episode series will follow pretty much the same plotline as the first "Harry Potter" book and subsequent film, with Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, and Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape.

Stream "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" on HBO Max starting December 25

Everything new on HBO Max in December 2026

December 1

90 Day Diaries: Sleigh the Holidays, Season 1 (TLC)

A Star Is Born (1954)

A Star Is Born (1976)

A Star Is Born (2018)

A Star is Born: Extended (2018)

Bad Times at the El Royale

The Band Wagon

BlacKkKlansman

Broadway Melody of 1940

Caged

Creed

Creed II

Creed III

Dancing Lady

Dinner at Eight

Dirty Harry

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1941)

Free Willy

Friendly Persuasion

George Washington Slept Here

The Golden Compass (2007)

The Goonies

Horrible Bosses (2011)

Horrible Bosses: Totally Inappropriate Edition (2011)

The Iron Giant

The Long, Long Trailer

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Mars Attacks!

Matilda (1996)

Meet the Fockers (2004)

Meet the Parents (2000)

Mrs. Doubtfire

My Girl

The Neverending Story (1984)

Night Nurse

Paddington

Percy Jackson Sea of Monsters

Prisoners

Reefer Madness (1936)

Rocky

Rocky Balboa

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Scream 2

Scream 3

Scream 4

Seized (HBO Original)

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

Unfriended: Dark Web (2018)

Unfriended: Dark Web: Buried Alive (2018)

Ziegfeld Follies



December 3

My Favorite Murder (HBO Original)



December 4

It’s Florida, Man, Season 3 (HBO Original)

I Want Your Sex

*The Howard Stern Show – Episode 10 (SiriusXM Series)

Seveso The Dioxin Disaster (HBO Original)

My Brother’s Killer (ID)



December 6

OWN Holiday Movie: Tapping Into Christmas (OWN)

We Baby Bears, Season 2F (Cartoon Network Studios)



December 7

Batman: Knightfall Part 1

C.B. Strike: The Running Grave (HBO Original)



December 9

Guy's Grocery Games, Season 42 (Food Network)

Men v Food, Season 1 (Discovery)

Short Films from The American Black Film Festival (ABFF), Season 1



December 11

House Hunters International: Volume 10, Season 219 (HGTV)

Living Frank Lloyd Wright, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

My Lottery Dream Home, Season 19 (HGTV)



December 12

Ready to Love (Chicago), Season 12 (OWN)

Rocky Mountain Wreckers, Season 2 (Discovery)



December 15

90 Day Florida, Season 1 (TLC)

Luther, Seasons 1-5



December 16

Luther, Seasons 1-5



December 18

April X

Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, Season 56 (Food Network)

Kashpirovsky: Under The Spell (HBO Original)



December 20

Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Season 12 (OWN)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 9 (Cartoon Network)



December 21

Alien: Romulus



December 22

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 265 (HGTV)

Onslaught (A24)



December 24

Strip the Cosmos, Season 5 (Science Channel)



December 25

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Season 1 (HBO Original)



December 26

Cook Like An Italian With Gabe Bertaccini, Season 1 (Food Network)



December 28

Fixer Upper: Chip Bought a Mansion, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)



December 29

Beat Bobby Flay, Season 44 (Food Network)



December 31

Monsters Inside Me, Season 1 (Discovery)

Save My Skin, Season 8 (TLC)

Live Sports

NHL on TNT



December 1

Colorado v Boston, 7:30 p.m.



December 2

Tampa Bay v Montreal, 7:30 p.m.



December 8

Chicago v Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.



December 9

Detroit v New Jersey, 7:00 p.m.

San Jose v Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.



December 15

Florida v Boston, 7:00 p.m.

Washington v Dallas, 9:30 p.m.



December 16

NY Rangers v Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose v Las Vegas, 10:00 p.m.



December 22

St Louis vs Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas v Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.



December 31

The Winter Classic - Colorado v Utah, 6 p.m.



College Football Playoffs



December 19

Round 1 – 2 games: 3:30 p.m. // 7:30 p.m.



December 30

Quarterfinal: TBD



College Basketball – Big East and Big 12



December 4

(Men’s) Kansas St v Seton Hall, 7 p.m.



December 5

(Men’s) Nebraska v Creighton, 1 p.m.

(Men’s) St. Mary’s Oklahoma State 3:15 p.m.

(Men’s) SMU v DePaul, 5:30 p.m.

(Men’s) Colorado St v Colorado 10 p.m.



December 8

(Men’s) Mississippi Valley St v UConn, 7 p.m.

(Men’s) Maine v DePaul, 9 p.m.



December 10

(Women’s) Georgetown v St. John’s, 7 p.m.

(Women’s) Villanova v Marquette, 9 p.m.



December 11

(Men’s) Wichita State v Kansas St, 8:30 p.m.



December 12

(Men’s) Florida Intl. v Xavier, 6 p.m.



December 15

(Men’s) Delaware State v Connecticut, 7 p.m.



December 19

(Men’s) Seton Hall v Georgetown, 12 p.m.



December 28

Incarnate Word v Arizona, 9 p.m.



December 29

Fairleigh Dickinson v Villanova, 7 p.m.



December 30

Seton Hall v DePaul, 4 p.m.



U.S. Soccer



December 13

USMNT v Jamacia, 3:30 p.m.

All Elite Wrestling



December 2

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.

AEW Collision, 10 p.m.



December 5

AEW Collision, 8 p.m.



December 9

AEW Dynamite – Winter is Coming, 8 p.m.



December 12

AEW Collision – Winter is Coming, 8 p.m.



December 16

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.

AEW Collision, 10 p.m.

AEW Collision – Countdown to World’s End 2026, 11 p.m.



December 19

AEW PPV – World's End 2026, 7 p.m.



December 20

Watch the complete history of AEW when the final episodes of Dynamite, Collision, Rampage & Battle of the Belts from 2024 are added to the HBO Max streaming library.



December 23

AEW Dynamite – Holiday Bash, 8 p.m.



December 26

AEW Collision – Holiday Bash, 8 p.m.



December 30

Forbidden Door 2026

These lists are provided by HBO and may not be comprehensive. These lists are subject to change at any point.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow Tom's Guide Entertainment on TikTok and Instagram.