New on HBO Max in December 2026: All the new shows and movies to watch
Tons of new movies and shows are hitting HBO Max this month, including the new 'Harry Potter'
Are you ready for a rude reminder about the fragility of time? December is nearly here. Impossibly, we’re already heading into the final stretch of 2026, though at least the best streaming services are helping to soothe that calendar shock with a fresh slate of new movies and TV shows. And HBO Max, in particular, has a stacked lineup with which to spend your final weeks of the year.
Things kick off on December 1 with a fist-pumping throwback as an iconic, multi-decade boxing franchise — spanning from Sylvester Stallone’s 1976 classic to its modern spinoffs — steps into the ring. Elsewhere on the film front, a provocative comedic thriller led by the winning duo of Olivia Wilde and Cooper Hoffman makes its streaming debut on December 4, before an acclaimed sci-fi horror sequel lands later in the month to keep things spooky.
Over on the TV side, the platform is capping things off on Christmas Day with a polarizing new series adaptation that kicks off a fresh era for a massive wizarding franchise. From nostalgic knockouts to broomstick-flying drama, here’s a guide to everything new on HBO Max in December 2026.
New on HBO Max in December 2026: Top picks
'Rocky'
One of the most talked-about new movies of the so-called "awards season" thus far has been "I Play Rocky," an underdog biopic starring Anthony Ippolito as Sylvester Stallone during the tumultuous production of his iconic boxing flick "Rocky," which famously went on to win the Oscar for Best Picture. But before you tune into that new bio-drama, why not go back to where it all started with a big "Rocky" movie marathon?
Helpfully, HBO Max isn't just bringing back the 1976 original — which is celebrating its big 50th anniversary this year and centers on a small-time Philadelphia boxer (Stallone) who gets a once-in-a-lifetime chance to face the world heavyweight champion in the ring — but all nine films in the "Rocky" franchise beginning on December 1. That includes the "Rocky" sequels “Rocky II” (1979), “Rocky III” (1982), “Rocky IV” (1985), “Rocky V” (1990) and “Rocky Balboa” (2006), as well as the Michael B. Jordan-led "Creed" spinoff trilogy comprising “Creed” (2015), “Creed II” (2018) and “Creed III” (2023).
That should keep you busy until New Year's, right?
Stream "Rocky" on HBO Max starting December 1
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"I Want Your Sex"
Few Hollywood stars had a 2026 like Olivia Wilde, who directed arguably the year's best comedy, "The Invite," and also pops up opposite Pedro Pascal in the cellist dramedy "Behemoth!" and alongside Cooper Hoffman in this Gregg Araki-directed erotic comedy.
In "I Want Your Sex," Wilde plays renowned artist and provocateur Erika Tracy, who takes fresh-faced twentysomething Elliot Bell (Hoffman) as her assistant and sexual muse. As their arrangement begins to blur professional and personal lines, Elliot is pulled into a world of sexuality, obsession, power, betrayal and murder.
Along with Wilde and Hoffman, the star-studded cast includes Charli XCX, Mason Gooding, Chase Sui Wonders, Johnny Knoxville, Margaret Cho and Daveed Diggs.
Stream "I Want Your Sex" on HBO Max starting December 4
'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone'
One of the most anticipated TV titles of the year has also been its most controversial, drawing backlash over J.K. Rowling's involvement, casting choices, and, most odd of all, children's teeth. Regardless, plenty of HBO viewers will undoubtedly be tuning into another year at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, with a new set of fresh faces playing some of modern-day literature's most iconic characters.
The eight-episode series will follow pretty much the same plotline as the first "Harry Potter" book and subsequent film, with Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, and Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape.
Stream "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" on HBO Max starting December 25
Everything new on HBO Max in December 2026
December 1
90 Day Diaries: Sleigh the Holidays, Season 1 (TLC)
A Star Is Born (1954)
A Star Is Born (1976)
A Star Is Born (2018)
A Star is Born: Extended (2018)
Bad Times at the El Royale
The Band Wagon
BlacKkKlansman
Broadway Melody of 1940
Caged
Creed
Creed II
Creed III
Dancing Lady
Dinner at Eight
Dirty Harry
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1941)
Free Willy
Friendly Persuasion
George Washington Slept Here
The Golden Compass (2007)
The Goonies
Horrible Bosses (2011)
Horrible Bosses: Totally Inappropriate Edition (2011)
The Iron Giant
The Long, Long Trailer
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Mars Attacks!
Matilda (1996)
Meet the Fockers (2004)
Meet the Parents (2000)
Mrs. Doubtfire
My Girl
The Neverending Story (1984)
Night Nurse
Paddington
Percy Jackson Sea of Monsters
Prisoners
Reefer Madness (1936)
Rocky
Rocky Balboa
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Scream 2
Scream 3
Scream 4
Seized (HBO Original)
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
Unfriended: Dark Web (2018)
Unfriended: Dark Web: Buried Alive (2018)
Ziegfeld Follies
December 3
My Favorite Murder (HBO Original)
December 4
It’s Florida, Man, Season 3 (HBO Original)
I Want Your Sex
*The Howard Stern Show – Episode 10 (SiriusXM Series)
Seveso The Dioxin Disaster (HBO Original)
My Brother’s Killer (ID)
December 6
OWN Holiday Movie: Tapping Into Christmas (OWN)
We Baby Bears, Season 2F (Cartoon Network Studios)
December 7
Batman: Knightfall Part 1
C.B. Strike: The Running Grave (HBO Original)
December 9
Guy's Grocery Games, Season 42 (Food Network)
Men v Food, Season 1 (Discovery)
Short Films from The American Black Film Festival (ABFF), Season 1
December 11
House Hunters International: Volume 10, Season 219 (HGTV)
Living Frank Lloyd Wright, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
My Lottery Dream Home, Season 19 (HGTV)
December 12
Ready to Love (Chicago), Season 12 (OWN)
Rocky Mountain Wreckers, Season 2 (Discovery)
December 15
90 Day Florida, Season 1 (TLC)
Luther, Seasons 1-5
December 16
Luther, Seasons 1-5
December 18
April X
Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, Season 56 (Food Network)
Kashpirovsky: Under The Spell (HBO Original)
December 20
Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Season 12 (OWN)
Teen Titans Go!, Season 9 (Cartoon Network)
December 21
Alien: Romulus
December 22
House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 265 (HGTV)
Onslaught (A24)
December 24
Strip the Cosmos, Season 5 (Science Channel)
December 25
Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Season 1 (HBO Original)
December 26
Cook Like An Italian With Gabe Bertaccini, Season 1 (Food Network)
December 28
Fixer Upper: Chip Bought a Mansion, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
December 29
Beat Bobby Flay, Season 44 (Food Network)
December 31
Monsters Inside Me, Season 1 (Discovery)
Save My Skin, Season 8 (TLC)
Live Sports
NHL on TNT
December 1
Colorado v Boston, 7:30 p.m.
December 2
Tampa Bay v Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
December 8
Chicago v Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
December 9
Detroit v New Jersey, 7:00 p.m.
San Jose v Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
December 15
Florida v Boston, 7:00 p.m.
Washington v Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
December 16
NY Rangers v Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose v Las Vegas, 10:00 p.m.
December 22
St Louis vs Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas v Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.
December 31
The Winter Classic - Colorado v Utah, 6 p.m.
College Football Playoffs
December 19
Round 1 – 2 games: 3:30 p.m. // 7:30 p.m.
December 30
Quarterfinal: TBD
College Basketball – Big East and Big 12
December 4
(Men’s) Kansas St v Seton Hall, 7 p.m.
December 5
(Men’s) Nebraska v Creighton, 1 p.m.
(Men’s) St. Mary’s Oklahoma State 3:15 p.m.
(Men’s) SMU v DePaul, 5:30 p.m.
(Men’s) Colorado St v Colorado 10 p.m.
December 8
(Men’s) Mississippi Valley St v UConn, 7 p.m.
(Men’s) Maine v DePaul, 9 p.m.
December 10
(Women’s) Georgetown v St. John’s, 7 p.m.
(Women’s) Villanova v Marquette, 9 p.m.
December 11
(Men’s) Wichita State v Kansas St, 8:30 p.m.
December 12
(Men’s) Florida Intl. v Xavier, 6 p.m.
December 15
(Men’s) Delaware State v Connecticut, 7 p.m.
December 19
(Men’s) Seton Hall v Georgetown, 12 p.m.
December 28
Incarnate Word v Arizona, 9 p.m.
December 29
Fairleigh Dickinson v Villanova, 7 p.m.
December 30
Seton Hall v DePaul, 4 p.m.
U.S. Soccer
December 13
USMNT v Jamacia, 3:30 p.m.
All Elite Wrestling
December 2
AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.
AEW Collision, 10 p.m.
December 5
AEW Collision, 8 p.m.
December 9
AEW Dynamite – Winter is Coming, 8 p.m.
December 12
AEW Collision – Winter is Coming, 8 p.m.
December 16
AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.
AEW Collision, 10 p.m.
AEW Collision – Countdown to World’s End 2026, 11 p.m.
December 19
AEW PPV – World's End 2026, 7 p.m.
December 20
Watch the complete history of AEW when the final episodes of Dynamite, Collision, Rampage & Battle of the Belts from 2024 are added to the HBO Max streaming library.
December 23
AEW Dynamite – Holiday Bash, 8 p.m.
December 26
AEW Collision – Holiday Bash, 8 p.m.
December 30
Forbidden Door 2026
These lists are provided by HBO and may not be comprehensive. These lists are subject to change at any point.
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Christina Izzo is a writer-editor covering culture, food and drink, travel and general lifestyle in New York City. She was previously the Deputy Editor at My Imperfect Life, the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York.
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