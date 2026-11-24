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Amazon Black Friday deals LIVE: huge price cuts on TVs, headphones, smartwatches, e-readers, air fryers, streaming sticks and more
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Staff picked deals:
1. Top Amazon Deals
2. Editor's Choice Picks
3. Latest updates
Amazon’s Black Friday sale has shifted into overdrive, and we’re already seeing record-low prices on some of the year’s most-wanted gear. Right now, I’m elbow-deep in hundreds of product pages, checking price histories to separate legitimate all-time lows from inflated list-price smoke and mirrors.
Big-ticket favorites like Apple AirPods Pro, Bose QuietComfort headphones, and Ninja air fryers are already hitting steep discounts. Whether you’re giving your living room an upgrade with a new 4K TV, streaming stick, or soundbar, or checking off gift lists across e-readers, smart lights, smart rings, laptops, and running shoes, every single pick below has been vetted to make sure it’s actually worth your cash.
Keep this tab open, we'll be dropping fresh, editor-tested deals all day long.
Amazon Black Friday Quick Links
- shop all Amazon Black Friday deals
- Tom's Guide Picks: Our favorite Amazon deals right now
- Alexa devices: deals from $15
- Pyrex: glass food storage from $16
- Skechers: sneakers from $22
- Belkin Portable Charger: was $54 now $43
- Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $141
- Bose QC Headphones: was $359 now $167
- iPad mini (A17 Pro): was $599 now $499
Our Top Amazon Deals Right Now
Amazon devices: deals from $15 @ Amazon
Amazon devices are up to 60% off for Black Friday, and honestly, the discounts couldn't come at a better time. Earlier this year, Amazon quietly hiked prices across its Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle lineups by as much as 61%, pushing the standard Echo Dot from $49 up to $79 (and the newest generation to $99). Fortunately, Black Friday prices wipe out those markups, dropping Echo, Fire TV, Ring, Blink, and Kindle gear down to as little as $15.
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You don't need a new smart TV to get streaming features. The budget-friendly Roku Streaming Stick HD slips directly into an open HDMI port, serving up all your favorite apps, hundreds of free live channels, and voice search. Best of all, the included remote controls your TV’s power and volume, letting you ditch the extra clutter on your coffee table.
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Block out the world, or let just enough of it in, with these ultra-comfortable wireless Bluetooth headphones. Featuring over-ear active noise cancellation, switchable Quiet and Aware modes, and long-lasting battery life, they’re built for uninterrupted listening wherever your day takes you.
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Apple rewrote the rules on budget laptops when it launched the MacBook Neo earlier this year. While a mid-year price hike nudged the starting MSRP up from $599 to $699, Amazon just sliced $50 off the sticker price. For students or anyone wanting a reliable macOS machine on a budget, it’s easily one of the strongest laptop deals around.
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The Asics Gel-Kayano 30 may be a previous-generation model, but at 57% off, the value is tough to beat. Built with plush cushioning and reliable stability for both neutral runners and overpronators, it’s a proven daily trainer that handles everything from short jogs to marathon prep.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
Ninja’s dual-basket air fryer is my kitchen MVP — and it’s on sale now
The dual-basket Ninja is hands-down my favorite air fryer on the market, and it’s a total game-changer when you’re trying to get dinner on the table without juggling three different pans. There are huge savings on Ninja appliances across Amazon right now, and if you're looking to grab one this Black Friday, look no further:
- Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 Air Fryer: was $129 now $78 @ Amazon
- Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Dual Zone Air Fryer: was $199 now $119 @ Amazon
- Ninja Crispi Pro Glass Air Fryer 6-in-1: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon
Need an easy holiday crowd-pleaser? Grab this 40oz Stanley while it’s 50% off
Whether you’re buying for someone who still hasn’t hopped on the hype train or someone whose cabinet is already overflowing with colorways, a Stanley Quencher is basically a foolproof gift. Amazon has the 40-ounce H2.0 FlowState Tumbler marked down to half price right nowm complete with double-wall insulation that keeps drinks iced for days, a cupholder-friendly base, and its signature rotating straw lid.
- Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flow State Tumbler: was $45 now $22
3 beauty gadgets I’ve tested this year... and genuinely swear by
Between holiday party prep and Christmas wishlists, Black Friday is hands-down the best time to invest in beauty tech that usually costs a small fortune. I’ve tested a mountain of hair and skincare tools this year, and these three are the ones that actually earned a permanent spot in my routine.
First up, the Wavytalk Steamlift Pro is the budget hero that finally nailed the bouncy '90s blowout for me without frying my hair. If you're ready to splurge, the Dyson Airwrap i.d. (undoubtedly sitting at the top of everyone's wishlist this year) is a total godsend — its smart curling sequence and automatic heat adjustments do all the heavy lifting.
And for my skin, I’ve been religiously using the Foreo FAQ 202 LED Face Mask. It's absolutely a splurge, but I have never used something that works this well. If you have problems with breakouts, lines, or uneven texture, this is the one for you.
- Wavytalk Steam Thermal Brush Steamlift Pro: was $129 now $79
- Foreo FAQ 202 LED Face Mask: was $799 now $469
- Dyson Airwrap i.d: was $649 now $499
TCL’s gorgeous 75" Frame TV is $800 off
If you’ve been dreaming of a sleek, flush-mounted TV that doubles as framed art when it’s turned off, TCL’s Designer Series is easily one of the smartest buys of the week. Unlike some rivals, TCL doesn't nickel and dime you with mandatory art subscriptions — and it even throws the flush wall mount and light-wood magnetic frame right into the box.
Plus, with an ultra-matte anti-glare 4K QLED display, Dolby Vision, Google TV, and 144Hz gaming support, movies and games look fantastic too.
- TCL 75" Designer Series Picture Frame: was $1999 now $1197 @ Amazon
How to spot a real deal vs. a fake markdown
Black Friday can be notorious for discounts that are actually just a product's normal everyday price dressed up in a red badge. My favorite trick is looking to the right next to the price on Amazon's product page and tapping the Price history button. So you can see for yourself whether that deal is actually worth it.
I'm obsessed with these Philips smart lights
I finally slapped this Philips screen-sync light strip behind my TV just in time for GTA 6, and it has completely changed the way I game and watch movies at night.
As I said in my hands-on: "I wanted Vice City’s neon sunsets bleeding onto my living room walls — and Philips’ smart light kit actually pulled it off." Because a tiny fisheye camera reads your screen rather than intercepting an HDMI signal, you get live color-matching with zero input lag. Setup took under 10 minutes, and it even cut down on my late-night eye strain.
- Philips Screen Sync Smart Lighting 55"-65: was $109 now $83 @ Amazon
- Philips Screen Sync Smart Lighting 75-85": was $129 now $110 @ Amazon
Fresh out of the box — and already $100 off at Amazon
Apple only recently released the iPad mini 8, and Amazon is already throwing a discount at it. This is hands-down Apple’s best compact tablet ever, packing serious A20 Pro muscle, a roomier 8.5-inch screen with slimmer bezels, and punchier speakers.
- iPad Mini 8: was $699 now $599 @ Amazon
Cross the book lovers off your list: Kindles are up to 41% off
Amazon rarely discounts its Kindles outside of major shopping events, so seeing markdowns hit up to 41% off right now is a big deal. They’re easily one of the safest, most crowd-pleasing holiday gifts you can buy (and an elite upgrade for your own nightstand). Check out the best price drops below while stock, and these discounts, last.
- Kindle (16GB): was $149 now $119
- Kindle Paperwhite (16GB): was $199 now $129
- Kindle Colorsoft (16GB): was $289 now $169
- Kindle Colorsoft Kids (16GB): was $299 now $179
- Kindle Scribe (32GB): was $499 now $349
Lowest price ever on Bose QuietComfort
Amazon just dropped the QuietComfort Headphones to the lowest price I’ve ever tracked. You’re getting flagship-level noise cancellation, effortless toggling between total silence (Quiet Mode) and hearing your coffee order (Aware Mode), and plush, all-day comfort with 24 hours of battery on tap. Grab them before Amazon realizes what it's done.
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $359 now $167 @ Amazon
Welcome to our live Black Friday coverage! 🥳🎉👏
Buckle up—Black Friday is well underway, and Amazon’s virtual aisles are an absolute jungle right now. Whether you’re frantically checking off your gift list or finally treating yourself to that espresso machine or OLED TV, stick with me. We'll be updating this live blog all day with only the genuine record lows our editors would actually buy with their own money.
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