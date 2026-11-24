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Need an easy holiday crowd-pleaser? Grab this 40oz Stanley while it’s 50% off (Image credit: Stanley) Whether you’re buying for someone who still hasn’t hopped on the hype train or someone whose cabinet is already overflowing with colorways, a Stanley Quencher is basically a foolproof gift. Amazon has the 40-ounce H2.0 FlowState Tumbler marked down to half price right nowm complete with double-wall insulation that keeps drinks iced for days, a cupholder-friendly base, and its signature rotating straw lid. Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flow State Tumbler: was $45 now $22 By Kaycee Hill

3 beauty gadgets I’ve tested this year... and genuinely swear by (Image credit: Getty Images) Between holiday party prep and Christmas wishlists, Black Friday is hands-down the best time to invest in beauty tech that usually costs a small fortune. I’ve tested a mountain of hair and skincare tools this year, and these three are the ones that actually earned a permanent spot in my routine. First up, the Wavytalk Steamlift Pro is the budget hero that finally nailed the bouncy '90s blowout for me without frying my hair. If you're ready to splurge, the Dyson Airwrap i.d. (undoubtedly sitting at the top of everyone's wishlist this year) is a total godsend — its smart curling sequence and automatic heat adjustments do all the heavy lifting. And for my skin, I’ve been religiously using the Foreo FAQ 202 LED Face Mask. It's absolutely a splurge, but I have never used something that works this well. If you have problems with breakouts, lines, or uneven texture, this is the one for you. Wavytalk Steam Thermal Brush Steamlift Pro: was $129 now $79

Foreo FAQ 202 LED Face Mask: was $799 now $469

Dyson Airwrap i.d: was $649 now $499 By Kaycee Hill

TCL’s gorgeous 75" Frame TV is $800 off (Image credit: TCL) If you’ve been dreaming of a sleek, flush-mounted TV that doubles as framed art when it’s turned off, TCL’s Designer Series is easily one of the smartest buys of the week. Unlike some rivals, TCL doesn't nickel and dime you with mandatory art subscriptions — and it even throws the flush wall mount and light-wood magnetic frame right into the box. Plus, with an ultra-matte anti-glare 4K QLED display, Dolby Vision, Google TV, and 144Hz gaming support, movies and games look fantastic too. TCL 75" Designer Series Picture Frame: was $1999 now $1197 @ Amazon By Kaycee Hill

How to spot a real deal vs. a fake markdown (Image credit: Tom's Guide) Black Friday can be notorious for discounts that are actually just a product's normal everyday price dressed up in a red badge. My favorite trick is looking to the right next to the price on Amazon's product page and tapping the Price history button. So you can see for yourself whether that deal is actually worth it. By Kaycee Hill

I'm obsessed with these Philips smart lights (Image credit: Tom's Guide / Kaycee Hill) I finally slapped this Philips screen-sync light strip behind my TV just in time for GTA 6, and it has completely changed the way I game and watch movies at night. As I said in my hands-on: "I wanted Vice City’s neon sunsets bleeding onto my living room walls — and Philips’ smart light kit actually pulled it off." Because a tiny fisheye camera reads your screen rather than intercepting an HDMI signal, you get live color-matching with zero input lag. Setup took under 10 minutes, and it even cut down on my late-night eye strain. Philips Screen Sync Smart Lighting 55"-65: was $109 now $83 @ Amazon

Philips Screen Sync Smart Lighting 75-85": was $129 now $110 @ Amazon By Kaycee Hill

Fresh out of the box — and already $100 off at Amazon (Image credit: Tom's Guide) Apple only recently released the iPad mini 8, and Amazon is already throwing a discount at it. This is hands-down Apple’s best compact tablet ever, packing serious A20 Pro muscle, a roomier 8.5-inch screen with slimmer bezels, and punchier speakers. iPad Mini 8: was $699 now $599 @ Amazon By Kaycee Hill

Lowest price ever on Bose QuietComfort (Image credit: Future) Amazon just dropped the QuietComfort Headphones to the lowest price I’ve ever tracked. You’re getting flagship-level noise cancellation, effortless toggling between total silence (Quiet Mode) and hearing your coffee order (Aware Mode), and plush, all-day comfort with 24 hours of battery on tap. Grab them before Amazon realizes what it's done. Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $359 now $167 @ Amazon By Kaycee Hill

Welcome to our live Black Friday coverage! 🥳🎉👏 (Image credit: Amazon) Buckle up—Black Friday is well underway, and Amazon’s virtual aisles are an absolute jungle right now. Whether you’re frantically checking off your gift list or finally treating yourself to that espresso machine or OLED TV, stick with me. We'll be updating this live blog all day with only the genuine record lows our editors would actually buy with their own money. By Kaycee Hill