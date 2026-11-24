From ‘Die Hard’ to ‘Dirty Dancing’ — How many classic '80s movies can you name from a single frame?
Featuring classics from our favorite decade
The '80s really was a decade of iconic movies. From thrilling action blockbusters to genre-defining sci-fis, captivating romances to timeless comedies, it was a golden era for theater-goers. I've handpicked some of the best movies from across the genres for this photo quiz, so there's something for everyone.
If you enjoyed naming '80s movies from a single iconic line or pinpointing the '80s movie from the best friend, then you'll enjoy this challenge too. Simply look at the 10 still images I've borrowed from famous movies and select the movie title you think it's from. It's a fun celebration of classic cinema, with a place at the top of our coveted leaderboard at stake! Plus, with Black Friday streaming deals coming thick and fast, it could inspire your next movie night. Good luck.
How did you do? Did I miss one of your favorites?
If you're still in the mood for more challenges, you're in luck. Why not try matching these 10 stars to their classic '80s movies, or the closing lines to the iconic '80s movies.
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Finally, if you're in the mood for picking up a Black Friday deal or an early holiday gift in the form of a physical disc, below are some of our top '80s movie picks, each with money off the RRP right now.
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80s movies we love
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Ella is Tom’s Guide’s Engagement Editor, on a mission to get to know all about our readers, to help you with your burning questions, and to create an exciting mix of content that entices you to keep coming back to the site – whether you’re a regular reader or a member.
She has more than 15 years of editorial experience, graduating from Kingston University with a First Class Honours degree in Journalism in 2008. She has written for and edited magazines and websites, including fellow Future titles womanandhome.com, TechRadar.com, CreativeBloq.com, Digital Camera magazine, NPhoto, BikeRadar.com, and canon-europe.com/pro
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