The '80s really was a decade of iconic movies. From thrilling action blockbusters to genre-defining sci-fis, captivating romances to timeless comedies, it was a golden era for theater-goers. I've handpicked some of the best movies from across the genres for this photo quiz, so there's something for everyone.

If you enjoyed naming '80s movies from a single iconic line or pinpointing the '80s movie from the best friend, then you'll enjoy this challenge too. Simply look at the 10 still images I've borrowed from famous movies and select the movie title you think it's from. It's a fun celebration of classic cinema, with a place at the top of our coveted leaderboard at stake! Plus, with Black Friday streaming deals coming thick and fast, it could inspire your next movie night. Good luck.

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If you're still in the mood for more challenges, you're in luck. Why not try matching these 10 stars to their classic '80s movies, or the closing lines to the iconic '80s movies.

Don't forget to register on our quizzes, games and polls platform, Kwizly, to save your score, reveal hints, secure your spot on the competitive Tom's Guide leaderboards, and see the results of all our polls in real-time.

If you enjoyed this quiz, then please bookmark our Quiz section and visit our Polls page to have your say on all manner of topics, from your favorite movie to the latest Apple devices. Your answers may even be featured in a Readers Say article.

Finally, if you're in the mood for picking up a Black Friday deal or an early holiday gift in the form of a physical disc, below are some of our top '80s movie picks, each with money off the RRP right now.

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80s movies we love

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