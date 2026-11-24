For most people, dictation is far easier and quicker than typing, which raises the question: why do we still spend so much time typing out emails and documents? Often, it's because opening and setting up dictation software takes too long when you just need to get a note down quickly. SecondBrain’s VoicePad promises to be something quite different: An AI-powered dictation device that works even when you whisper, and gives you one-touch buttons for quick app launching.

It’s the ultimate desk companion.

What is SecondBrain VoicePad?

The SecondBrain VoicePad is a CNC-machined, small, lightweight handheld device with five individual customizable buttons and dual microphones that can pick up your voice in loud environments or when you’re whispering. It’s highly portable, so you can carry it around with you for easy access to your most important apps, and to take notes and dictation whenever you need it, without all the usual “ums” and false-starts that make dictated notes so hard to read.

Workers brainstorming on a commute can take down a few key notes, or have the device’s AI whip them up into a first-draft report. Remote creators can easily record some ideas for their novel, Dungeons and Dragons campaign, or their next musical composition. Software developers who just had a flash of inspiration can flesh out the idea by triggering the VoicePad’s AI to expand on their original thought.

You can use the VoicePad for longer-form content, too, and replace the need to type almost entirely. Dictate emails, chapters of your book, or wholesale reports. With SecondBrain VoicePad, anyone can dictate at up to 160 words per minute, making it one of the fastest ways to record information accurately and effectively.

It works in any app with a text input box, too, so whatever you’re doing with words, the VoicePad can help you get them down clearly for later reading, or AI analysis and extrapolation.

You can also fully customize the VoicePad. The default configuration gives you quick access to your Calendar and AI apps, but you can remap each button to launch whatever apps you find most useful. You can quickly pull up your email, image editing app, web browser or whatever you like with the tap of a button.

Want more AI news? Sign up to the Tom's AI Guide weekly newsletter summing up all the biggest AI news you need to know. Plus, analysis from our AI editors and tips on how to use the latest AI tools! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Clear Dictation No Matter the Setting

Dictation is often difficult in busy areas where there are lots of background noise, and in particularly quiet ones, where you can’t speak loud enough to be heard effectively. The SecondBrain VoicePad is built to work wherever you are and however you say it. Its dual microphones will pick up your voice even if you’re whispering, and they can pick you out from the crowd of background noise, too. That means you can take notes anywhere, whether you’re in a silent library or a busy airport terminal.

Only your voice and that of any colleagues present will be recorded, delivering clear written results, including names, numbers, and mixed languages. This is particularly useful when recording meetings between departments or across time zones, where different language preferences can make following along difficult. With the SecondBrain VoicePad you can feel confident that you didn’t miss anything in the meeting, with after-action AI minutes and notes making it easier to digest what was said.

Most dictation devices need a laptop connection, too. Not the SecondBrain VoicePad. With 20 hours of battery life, you can carry this independent dictation device with you and rest assured it’s always ready to record what you need; No additional devices necessary.

(Image credit: Genspark)

How Does AI Enhance the SecondBrain VoicePad?

The VoicePad is designed to enhance the dictation experience with Genspark AI. If you’re already on Genspark, the VoicePad can act like your AI workspace right out of the box. Just tap the button and you’re off and running. Ask it to make a slideshow from your notes, create a full report, or bounce ideas back and forth with you. One dictated note can generate whole range of of alternatives for you to consider - fantastic for off-the-cuff ideation.

If you already use cloud-based AI solutions like ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, or Grok, you can link those with your VoicePad so all your AI requests are routed through those accounts instead. If you use multiples of them, you can even give each AI agent its own button, so you can send your dictated notes to the right one.

Not into AI? Don’t sweat it. SecondBrain VoicePad works just as well as a standalone dictation device and app launcher. It means leaving the AI features and support on the tablel, but even then the VoicePad isl fantastic for dictating emails, recording meetings, and translating international languages into something you can readily understand.

Be An Early Adopter

The SecondBrain VoicePad is now crowdfunding on Kickstarter with the campaign running through December. Super-Early adopters can get a SecondBrain VoicePad for just $119 - that’s $50 off its retail price of $169.

Each pledge comes with the VoicePad itself, with five customizable buttons, and unlimited real-time voice input, so you can record your voice with no additional cost. You get a year of unlimited dictation support, too, with 4,000 words a week free after that. Genspark Plus, Pro, and Team members can continue to enjoy unlimited voice typing and a free pool of tokens to use each day for transcription services.

Every SecondBrain VoicePad buyer gets unlimited translation service for the first year, too, making it ideal for multi-language meetings or travelling abroad with added confidence. After that 12-month period, translations cost a single credit per minute, but with Genspark credits priced at $25 for 10,000 a month, you’re unlikely to run out anytime soon.

Even if you don’t sign up for Genspark, though, if you buy a SecondBrain Voicepad you’ll also get 1,000 credits to use in your first year, helping you to explore the full capabilities of the ultimate desk companion.