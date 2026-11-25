Nathan Fielder's jaw-dropping Elizabeth Holmes documentary "You Can See Everything" has taken the box office by storm. Now, following a blockbusting cinema run, the A24 movie is finally available to watch at home on the couch.

"You Can See Everything" is available to buy or rent from Nov. 24. Viewers abroad can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

'You Can See Everything' - VOD release date, streaming info "You Can See Everything" (2026) VOD release date is official: November 24 on Amazon Prime and Apple TV in US/Canada.

• U.S. (buy/rent) — Prime Video (from $19.99)

• Canada (buy/rent) — Prime Video (from $19.99)

• Watch from anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Directed by Fielder ("The Rehearsal", "Nathan for You") and Lance Oppenheim, the 3-hour film follows disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes during the final 34 days before she reports to prison in 2023.

What begins as an intimate look inside the life of one of Silicon Valley's most notorious fraudsters soon becomes unsettling and darkly funny stranger. If you've seen the clip of Amanda Seyfried's showdown with Holmes' partner, you'll know what the fuss is about.

"You Can See Everything" has already passed $100 million at the box office, while critics have awarded it a remarkable 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. It's a sure bet for Best Documentary at the 2027 Oscars.

Here's our guide to where and how you can watch "You Can See Everything" online and in HD/4K...

How to watch "You Can See Everything" online in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Finally! "You Can See Everything" is out on November 24 in the U.S. – on Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home.

Buy – $24.99 on Prime Video (HD/4K)

Rent – $19.99 on Prime Video (HD/4K)

No subscription is required. Choose to rent and you get "30 days to start watching; 48 hours to finish", according to Amazon.

Traveling outside the U.S.? Watch Prime Video from anywhere with NordVPN

How to watch 'You Can See Everything' from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching content on your usual US websites and streaming services?

No problem! You can watch "You Can See Everything" from anywhere thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). Just set your IP location to the US. Ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business.

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Use Nord to watch Nathan Fielder's doc "You Can See Everything" online today.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. Prime Video account, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back stream "You Can See Everything". Fire up Amazon Prime and watch U.S. content as if you were back in North America.

Can I watch 'You Can See Everything' in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., "You Can See Everything" hit cinemas on November 20, 2026. Sadly, there is no confirmed U.K. VOD/streaming release date just yet.

Remember, if you're just visiting the U.K. from the U.S. you can use a VPN to unblock your usual U.S. streaming service when watching "You Can See Everything".

Can you watch 'You Can See Everything' online in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Australians can watch "You Can See Everything" in theaters from Nov. 12. But there's no news on when it will be available to rent or buy online in Oz, whether that be on Amazon Prime or elsewhere.

Traveling abroad? You can still watch your usual U.S. content from anywhere with the help of our favorite streaming VPN (try risk-free now).

'You Can See Everything' cast

Elizabeth Holmes — disgraced founder and former CEO of Theranos

— disgraced founder and former CEO of Theranos Nathan Fielder — comedian, documentary filmmaker and co-director

— comedian, documentary filmmaker and co-director Billy Evans — Holmes' partner

— Holmes' partner Lance Oppenheim — documentary co-directer

(Image credit: Prime Video)

What do the "You Can See Everything" reviews say? At the time of writing, "You Can See Everything" holds an impressive 97% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the most acclaimed documentaries of the year. In our own review, we call Fielder's doc as "one of the year's best (and most frustrating) documentaries." The Guardian described the film as a "masterpiece", praising its thrilling mix of documentary storytelling and psychological gamesmanship. Empire awarded it five stars, while critics have highlighted the film's ability to keep audiences guessing about what's real and what's being performed (although, if you've seen "The Rehearsal" you can pretty much tell). The A24 film has also been a massive commercial success, surpassing $100 million at the global box office despite reportedly costing just $7 million to produce.

Can you watch 'You Can See Everything' for free?

No. The November 24 release is paid VOD, not subscription streaming. Prices are $19.99 to rent the movie in HD/UHD and $24.99 to buy it in HD/UHD. Not cheap, but not unreasonable for one of the must-see movies of 2026.